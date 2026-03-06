تمكّن الفريق الطبي والجراحي السعودي في البرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة اليوم، من فصل التوأم الملتصق الصومالي «رحمة ورملا»، وذلك بمستشفى الملك عبدالله التخصصي للأطفال بمدينة الملك عبدالعزيز الطبية للحرس الوطني في مدينة الرياض، بعد عملية جراحية معقدة استغرقت (12) ساعة نفذت على (8) مراحل، وشارك فيها (36) من الاستشاريين والمختصين والفنيين في أقسام التخدير، وجراحة الأطفال، وجراحة المسالك البولية، وجراحة العظام، وجراحة التجميل، إضافة إلى الكوادر التمريضية والفنية.
وأوضح المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية رئيس الفريق الطبي والجراحي التابع للبرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة الدكتور عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الربيعة، أن هذه العملية تعد رقم (68) في سلسلة عمليات البرنامج السعودي لفصل التوائم الملتصقة.
وأضاف الدكتور الربيعة أن البرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة استطاع خلال (35) عامًا أن يعتني بـ (156) توأمًا ملتصقًا من (28) دولة حول العالم، مؤكدًا دور المملكة الريادي في العمل الإنساني بشكل عام والطبي بشكل خاص، مشيرًا إلى أن هذا الإنجاز الطبي يترجم الشعور الإنساني النبيل لقيادة المملكة العربية السعودية الحكيمة وحرصها على تقديم الخير للإنسان أينما كان.
وأعرب الدكتور عبدالله الربيعة عن بالغ شكره وامتنانه لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود تقديرًا لما يلقاه البرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة من دعم كريم ورعاية مستمرة من القيادة، موضحًا أن ما تحقق من إنجازات طبية متتابعة تجسد الصورة المضيئة للمملكة وتعكس ريادتها الإنسانية والطبية على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.
وثمّن الدكتور الربيعة جهود الفريقين الطبي والجراحي لما بذلوه من عطاء أسهم في تحقيق هذا المنجز الذي يسجل باسم أبناء الوطن، مهنئًا ذوي التوأم بسلامة كل من «رحمة ورملا»، سائلًا المولى عز وجل لهما دوام الصحة والعافية.
من جانبهما عبّر والدا التوأم «رحمة ورملا» عن بالغ شكرهما لخادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين على ما حظي به التوأم من رعاية طبية متخصصة وتقديم العلاج المناسب لهما، مثمنين جهود المملكة الإنسانية وحسن الاستقبال وكرم الضيافة خلال إقامتهما في المملكة، سائلين المولى عز وجل أن يحفظ المملكة وأن يديم عليها الأمن والاستقرار والرخاء.
The Saudi medical and surgical team in the Saudi program for conjoined twins has successfully separated the Somali conjoined twins "Rahma and Ramla" today - thanks to God - at King Abdullah Specialist Children's Hospital in King Abdulaziz Medical City for the National Guard in Riyadh, after a complex surgical operation that lasted (12) hours and was carried out in (8) stages, involving (36) consultants, specialists, and technicians from the departments of anesthesia, pediatric surgery, urology, orthopedics, and plastic surgery, in addition to nursing and technical staff.
The General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works and Head of the Medical and Surgical Team of the Saudi Program for Conjoined Twins, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, explained that this operation is the 68th in the series of operations of the Saudi program for separating conjoined twins.
Dr. Al-Rabeeah added that the Saudi program for conjoined twins has been able, over the past (35) years, to care for (156) conjoined twins from (28) countries around the world, emphasizing the Kingdom's pioneering role in humanitarian work in general and medical work in particular, noting that this medical achievement reflects the noble humanitarian sentiment of the wise leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its commitment to providing good for humanity wherever it may be.
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for the generous support and continuous care that the Saudi program for conjoined twins receives from the leadership, explaining that the successive medical achievements realized embody the bright image of the Kingdom and reflect its humanitarian and medical leadership on both regional and international levels.
Dr. Al-Rabeeah praised the efforts of the medical and surgical teams for their contributions that helped achieve this accomplishment, which is recorded in the name of the children of the nation, congratulating the family of the twins on the safe separation of both "Rahma and Ramla," and asking God Almighty to grant them continued health and wellness.
For their part, the parents of the twins "Rahma and Ramla" expressed their deep gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for the specialized medical care and appropriate treatment that the twins received, appreciating the Kingdom's humanitarian efforts and the warm reception and generous hospitality during their stay in the Kingdom, asking God Almighty to protect the Kingdom and to maintain its security, stability, and prosperity.