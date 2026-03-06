تمكّن الفريق الطبي والجراحي السعودي في البرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة اليوم، من فصل التوأم الملتصق الصومالي «رحمة ورملا»، وذلك بمستشفى الملك عبدالله التخصصي للأطفال بمدينة الملك عبدالعزيز الطبية للحرس الوطني في مدينة الرياض، بعد عملية جراحية معقدة استغرقت (12) ساعة نفذت على (8) مراحل، وشارك فيها (36) من الاستشاريين والمختصين والفنيين في أقسام التخدير، وجراحة الأطفال، وجراحة المسالك البولية، وجراحة العظام، وجراحة التجميل، إضافة إلى الكوادر التمريضية والفنية.

وأوضح المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية رئيس الفريق الطبي والجراحي التابع للبرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة الدكتور عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الربيعة، أن هذه العملية تعد رقم (68) في سلسلة عمليات البرنامج السعودي لفصل التوائم الملتصقة.

وأضاف الدكتور الربيعة أن البرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة استطاع خلال (35) عامًا أن يعتني بـ (156) توأمًا ملتصقًا من (28) دولة حول العالم، مؤكدًا دور المملكة الريادي في العمل الإنساني بشكل عام والطبي بشكل خاص، مشيرًا إلى أن هذا الإنجاز الطبي يترجم الشعور الإنساني النبيل لقيادة المملكة العربية السعودية الحكيمة وحرصها على تقديم الخير للإنسان أينما كان.

وأعرب الدكتور عبدالله الربيعة عن بالغ شكره وامتنانه لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود تقديرًا لما يلقاه البرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة من دعم كريم ورعاية مستمرة من القيادة، موضحًا أن ما تحقق من إنجازات طبية متتابعة تجسد الصورة المضيئة للمملكة وتعكس ريادتها الإنسانية والطبية على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.

وثمّن الدكتور الربيعة جهود الفريقين الطبي والجراحي لما بذلوه من عطاء أسهم في تحقيق هذا المنجز الذي يسجل باسم أبناء الوطن، مهنئًا ذوي التوأم بسلامة كل من «رحمة ورملا»، سائلًا المولى عز وجل لهما دوام الصحة والعافية.

من جانبهما عبّر والدا التوأم «رحمة ورملا» عن بالغ شكرهما لخادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين على ما حظي به التوأم من رعاية طبية متخصصة وتقديم العلاج المناسب لهما، مثمنين جهود المملكة الإنسانية وحسن الاستقبال وكرم الضيافة خلال إقامتهما في المملكة، سائلين المولى عز وجل أن يحفظ المملكة وأن يديم عليها الأمن والاستقرار والرخاء.