The Saudi medical and surgical team in the Saudi program for conjoined twins has successfully separated the Somali conjoined twins "Rahma and Ramla" today - thanks to God - at King Abdullah Specialist Children's Hospital in King Abdulaziz Medical City for the National Guard in Riyadh, after a complex surgical operation that lasted (12) hours and was carried out in (8) stages, involving (36) consultants, specialists, and technicians from the departments of anesthesia, pediatric surgery, urology, orthopedics, and plastic surgery, in addition to nursing and technical staff.

The General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works and Head of the Medical and Surgical Team of the Saudi Program for Conjoined Twins, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, explained that this operation is the 68th in the series of operations of the Saudi program for separating conjoined twins.

Dr. Al-Rabeeah added that the Saudi program for conjoined twins has been able, over the past (35) years, to care for (156) conjoined twins from (28) countries around the world, emphasizing the Kingdom's pioneering role in humanitarian work in general and medical work in particular, noting that this medical achievement reflects the noble humanitarian sentiment of the wise leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its commitment to providing good for humanity wherever it may be.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for the generous support and continuous care that the Saudi program for conjoined twins receives from the leadership, explaining that the successive medical achievements realized embody the bright image of the Kingdom and reflect its humanitarian and medical leadership on both regional and international levels.

Dr. Al-Rabeeah praised the efforts of the medical and surgical teams for their contributions that helped achieve this accomplishment, which is recorded in the name of the children of the nation, congratulating the family of the twins on the safe separation of both "Rahma and Ramla," and asking God Almighty to grant them continued health and wellness.

For their part, the parents of the twins "Rahma and Ramla" expressed their deep gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for the specialized medical care and appropriate treatment that the twins received, appreciating the Kingdom's humanitarian efforts and the warm reception and generous hospitality during their stay in the Kingdom, asking God Almighty to protect the Kingdom and to maintain its security, stability, and prosperity.