كسب فريق الأهلي نظيره الاتحاد بنتيجة 3/1 في المباراة التي جمعتهما على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن منافسات قمة الجولة الـ(25) من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (دوري روشن)، حيث كشف عدد من الرياضيين أسباب تفوق الأهلي وخسارة الاتحاد في الاستطلاع الذي أجرته «عكاظ» في منطقة عسير.


الوادعي: لاعبو الأهلي ظهروا بأداء جماعي


في البداية أكد تركي الوادعي أن لاعبي الأهلي ظهروا بأداء جماعي قوي، وفعالية هجومية داخل المستطيل الأخضر، وسط حضور جماهير غفيرة جمَّلت ديربي الغربية، فيما كانت الجماهير الأهلاوية محفزة ومشجعة ومؤازرة لفريقها طوال مجريات المباراة.


القبيسي: نتيجة المباراة متوقعة


من جانبه قال حسن القبيسي: نتيجة المباراة متوقعة بفوز الأهلي عطفاً على ما قدمه الفريق في الموسم حتى الآن، حيث الأهلي مستقر فنياً وعناصرياً، واستطاع تسيير المباراة كما يريد مدربه، فاعتمد في لعبه على الضغط العالي، واستفاد من أخطاء دفاع الفريق الاتحادي، بينما لم يستطع مدرب الاتحاد إيجاد طريقة للتعامل مع الضغط العالي الذي طبقه لاعبو الأهلي، ولم يقفل الأطراف التي جاء منها هدفان للأهلي. وأضاف: دكة الفريقين كذلك تميل لصالح فريق الأهلي التي تعتبر أفضل من دكة الفريق الاتحادي.


القحطاني: رغبة الأهلي الجادة حققت الفوز


‏من جانبه قال فهد القحطاني: لقد ظهر لاعبو الاتحاد في شوط المباراة الأول بمستوى فني سيئ بينما قدم لاعبو الأهلي مستوى فنياً رائعاً وكانوا الأفضل بشكل كبير نتيجة رغبتهم الجادة في الفوز الكبير وصدارة ترتيب دوري روشن. وأضاف: لاعبو الاتحاد لم يقدموا المستويات الفنية التي عهدناها فيهم، ولعل خسارة الفريق أمام المنافس التقليدي ستصحح الأخطاء في اللقاءات القادمة.