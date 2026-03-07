The Al-Ahli team defeated their counterpart Al-Ittihad with a score of 3/1 in the match held at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the top match of the 25th round of the Saudi Professional League (Roshen League). Several sports figures revealed the reasons for Al-Ahli's superiority and Al-Ittihad's loss in the survey conducted by "Okaz" in the Asir region.



Al-Wadaei: Al-Ahli players showed a collective performance



Initially, Turki Al-Wadaei confirmed that Al-Ahli players displayed a strong collective performance and offensive effectiveness on the field, amidst a large presence of fans that beautified the Western Derby, while the Al-Ahli fans were motivating, cheering, and supporting their team throughout the match.



Al-Qubaisi: The match result was expected



For his part, Hassan Al-Qubaisi stated: The result of the match was expected with Al-Ahli's victory, considering what the team has presented this season so far, as Al-Ahli is stable technically and in terms of players. They managed to control the match as their coach wanted, relying on high pressing and benefiting from the defensive mistakes of the Al-Ittihad team, while the Al-Ittihad coach could not find a way to deal with the high pressure applied by Al-Ahli players, and he did not close the flanks from which two goals for Al-Ahli came. He added: The benches of both teams also lean in favor of Al-Ahli, which is considered better than the bench of the Al-Ittihad team.



Al-Qahtani: Al-Ahli's serious desire achieved victory



For his part, Fahd Al-Qahtani said: The Al-Ittihad players showed a poor technical level in the first half of the match, while the Al-Ahli players presented an excellent technical level and were significantly better due to their serious desire for a big win and to top the Roshen League standings. He added: The Al-Ittihad players did not deliver the technical levels we are accustomed to seeing from them, and perhaps the team's loss to their traditional rival will correct the mistakes in the upcoming matches.