كسب فريق الأهلي نظيره الاتحاد بنتيجة 3/1 في المباراة التي جمعتهما على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن منافسات قمة الجولة الـ(25) من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (دوري روشن)، حيث كشف عدد من الرياضيين أسباب تفوق الأهلي وخسارة الاتحاد في الاستطلاع الذي أجرته «عكاظ» في منطقة عسير.
الوادعي: لاعبو الأهلي ظهروا بأداء جماعي
في البداية أكد تركي الوادعي أن لاعبي الأهلي ظهروا بأداء جماعي قوي، وفعالية هجومية داخل المستطيل الأخضر، وسط حضور جماهير غفيرة جمَّلت ديربي الغربية، فيما كانت الجماهير الأهلاوية محفزة ومشجعة ومؤازرة لفريقها طوال مجريات المباراة.
القبيسي: نتيجة المباراة متوقعة
من جانبه قال حسن القبيسي: نتيجة المباراة متوقعة بفوز الأهلي عطفاً على ما قدمه الفريق في الموسم حتى الآن، حيث الأهلي مستقر فنياً وعناصرياً، واستطاع تسيير المباراة كما يريد مدربه، فاعتمد في لعبه على الضغط العالي، واستفاد من أخطاء دفاع الفريق الاتحادي، بينما لم يستطع مدرب الاتحاد إيجاد طريقة للتعامل مع الضغط العالي الذي طبقه لاعبو الأهلي، ولم يقفل الأطراف التي جاء منها هدفان للأهلي. وأضاف: دكة الفريقين كذلك تميل لصالح فريق الأهلي التي تعتبر أفضل من دكة الفريق الاتحادي.
القحطاني: رغبة الأهلي الجادة حققت الفوز
من جانبه قال فهد القحطاني: لقد ظهر لاعبو الاتحاد في شوط المباراة الأول بمستوى فني سيئ بينما قدم لاعبو الأهلي مستوى فنياً رائعاً وكانوا الأفضل بشكل كبير نتيجة رغبتهم الجادة في الفوز الكبير وصدارة ترتيب دوري روشن. وأضاف: لاعبو الاتحاد لم يقدموا المستويات الفنية التي عهدناها فيهم، ولعل خسارة الفريق أمام المنافس التقليدي ستصحح الأخطاء في اللقاءات القادمة.
The Al-Ahli team defeated their counterpart Al-Ittihad with a score of 3/1 in the match held at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the top match of the 25th round of the Saudi Professional League (Roshen League). Several sports figures revealed the reasons for Al-Ahli's superiority and Al-Ittihad's loss in the survey conducted by "Okaz" in the Asir region.
Al-Wadaei: Al-Ahli players showed a collective performance
Initially, Turki Al-Wadaei confirmed that Al-Ahli players displayed a strong collective performance and offensive effectiveness on the field, amidst a large presence of fans that beautified the Western Derby, while the Al-Ahli fans were motivating, cheering, and supporting their team throughout the match.
Al-Qubaisi: The match result was expected
For his part, Hassan Al-Qubaisi stated: The result of the match was expected with Al-Ahli's victory, considering what the team has presented this season so far, as Al-Ahli is stable technically and in terms of players. They managed to control the match as their coach wanted, relying on high pressing and benefiting from the defensive mistakes of the Al-Ittihad team, while the Al-Ittihad coach could not find a way to deal with the high pressure applied by Al-Ahli players, and he did not close the flanks from which two goals for Al-Ahli came. He added: The benches of both teams also lean in favor of Al-Ahli, which is considered better than the bench of the Al-Ittihad team.
Al-Qahtani: Al-Ahli's serious desire achieved victory
For his part, Fahd Al-Qahtani said: The Al-Ittihad players showed a poor technical level in the first half of the match, while the Al-Ahli players presented an excellent technical level and were significantly better due to their serious desire for a big win and to top the Roshen League standings. He added: The Al-Ittihad players did not deliver the technical levels we are accustomed to seeing from them, and perhaps the team's loss to their traditional rival will correct the mistakes in the upcoming matches.