The Algerian star Riyad Mahrez continued to shine with his team Al-Ahli in the Roshen Professional League competitions after scoring the last two goals for his team against their traditional rival Al-Ittihad in the derby that brought them together at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the top match of the 25th round of the Saudi Professional League (Roshen League), which ended with a score of three goals to one. He became the first Al-Ahli player to score in both the home and away matches since Omar Al-Soma in the 2019-2020 season.



During the current season, Mahrez has delivered an impressive performance with Al-Ahli, having played 32 matches, scored 7 goals, and created 13 decisive chances for his teammates, reflecting his significant role in enhancing the team's attacking strength.



This performance confirms that Mahrez is a strong addition to Al-Ahli's attacking line, thanks to his effectiveness in front of goal and his ability to create opportunities for his teammates in crucial matches.