واصل النجم الجزائري رياض محرز تألقه مع فريقه الأهلي في منافسات دوري روشن للمحترفين بعدما سجل آخر هدفين لفريقه في شباك غريمه التقليدي الاتحاد في الديربي الذي جمعهما على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن منافسات قمة الجولة الـ(25) من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (دوري روشن)، وانتهى بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف، ليصبح أول لاعب أهلاوي يسجل في مواجهتي الذهاب والإياب منذ عمر السومة في موسم 2019-2020.


وخلال الموسم الحالي، قدم محرز أداء مميزاً مع الأهلي، حيث خاض 32 مباراة، وسجل 7 أهداف، وصنع 13 فرصة حاسمة لزملائه، ما يعكس دوره الكبير في تعزيز القوة الهجومية للفريق.


ويؤكد هذا الأداء أن محرز يشكّل إضافة قوية لخط هجوم الأهلي، بفضل فاعليته أمام المرمى وقدرته على صناعة الفرص لرفاقه في المباريات الحاسمة.