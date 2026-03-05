Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz made a phone call today to Dubai Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, and UAE Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During the call, there was a condemnation of the Iranian aggression that targeted the Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates and brotherly countries, and a reaffirmation of complete solidarity and the provision of all capabilities in any measures taken in response.