أجرى وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم بولي عهد دبي نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الدفاع الإماراتي الشيخ حمدان بن محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم.

وجرى خلال الاتصال إدانة العدوان الإيراني الذي استهدف المملكة ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة والدول الشقيقة، والتأكيد على التضامن الكامل ووضع كافة الإمكانات في كل ما يتخذ من إجراءات تجاهه.