أجرى وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم بولي عهد دبي نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الدفاع الإماراتي الشيخ حمدان بن محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم.
وجرى خلال الاتصال إدانة العدوان الإيراني الذي استهدف المملكة ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة والدول الشقيقة، والتأكيد على التضامن الكامل ووضع كافة الإمكانات في كل ما يتخذ من إجراءات تجاهه.
Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz made a phone call today to Dubai Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, and UAE Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
During the call, there was a condemnation of the Iranian aggression that targeted the Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates and brotherly countries, and a reaffirmation of complete solidarity and the provision of all capabilities in any measures taken in response.