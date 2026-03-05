The events of the Camel Beauty Festival 2026 in the Al-Mussanah region of Oman have become a subject of widespread controversy after the organizing committee announced the exclusion of 20 camels and she-camels due to their involvement in illegal cosmetic procedures, including Botox, fillers, and silicone, according to Oddity Central.

The decision came after thorough examinations conducted by specialized veterinarians, who revealed the use of injections to alter facial features, plump lips, reshape noses, and even increase hump size and inject growth hormones to give the camels a stronger and more attractive appearance before the judging panel.

Beauty contests for camels are considered a deeply rooted part of Arab heritage, where owners compete to showcase traits such as the sheen of the fur, neck length, lip fullness, eyelash length, and hump symmetry. However, the introduction of cosmetic procedures has sparked a whirlwind of debate and raised questions about the integrity of the competitions and the financial pressures associated with them, as winning the "Camel Beauty" title opens the door to lucrative sales deals and profitable breeding rights.

Although the competition aims to celebrate heritage, cosmetic practices not only threaten integrity but also pose serious health risks to the camels. Botox can affect chewing and drinking, fillers can cause chronic inflammation, and growth hormones may lead to fertility issues and permanent deformities.

This incident underscores the urgent need to tighten regulations and increase penalties to ensure that camel beauty contests remain a platform for celebrating heritage, rather than a cosmetic race that harms animal health and the spirit of competition.