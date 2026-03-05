تحولت فعاليات مهرجان جمال الإبل 2026 في منطقة المصنعة بسلطنة عُمان إلى محور جدل واسع، بعدما أعلنت اللجنة المنظمة استبعاد 20 جملًا وناقة إثر ثبوت خضوعها لعمليات تجميلية غير قانونية، شملت بوتوكس وفيلر وسيليكون، بحسب موقع Oddity Central.

جاء القرار بعد فحوص دقيقة أجراها أطباء بيطريون متخصصون، كشفوا خلالها استخدام حقن لتغيير ملامح الوجه ونفخ الشفاه وإعادة تشكيل الأنف، وحتى زيادة حجم السنام وحقن هرمونات نمو لمنح الجمال مظهرًا أقوى وأكثر جاذبية أمام لجنة التحكيم.

وتعتبر مسابقات جمال الإبل جزءاً راسخاً من التراث العربي، حيث يتنافس المالكون على إبراز صفات مثل لمعان الوبر، وطول الرقبة، وامتلاء الشفاه، وطول الرموش، وتناسق السنام. إلا أن دخول عمليات التجميل الصناعية أحدث زوبعة من الجدل، وأثار تساؤلات حول نزاهة المسابقات والضغوط المالية المرتبطة بها، إذ إن الفوز بـ«مزاين الإبل» يفتح الباب أمام صفقات بيع كبيرة وحقوق تناسل مربحة.

ورغم أن المسابقة تهدف إلى الاحتفاء بالتراث، إلا أن الممارسات التجميلية لا تهدد النزاهة فقط، بل تصيب الإبل بمخاطر صحية خطيرة، فالبوتوكس قد يؤثر على المضغ والشرب، والفيلر يسبب التهابات مزمنة، وهرمونات النمو قد تؤدي لمشكلات خصوبة وتشوهات دائمة.

وتؤكد هذه الواقعة أن الحاجة أصبحت ملحة لتشديد الرقابة وتغليظ العقوبات، لضمان بقاء مسابقات جمال الإبل منصة للاحتفاء بالتراث، لا ساحة لسباق تجميلي يضر بصحة الحيوان وروح المنافسة.