تتفاقم تداعيات الحرب على إيران على قطاع الطيران العالمي، مع تجاوز عدد الرحلات الجوية الملغاة في الشرق الأوسط بنحو 23 ألف رحلة منذ اندلاع الحرب على إيران.


ومن بين نحو 36 ألف رحلة كانت مقررة من وإلى المنطقة منذ 28 فبراير، جرى إلغاء أكثر من نصفها، ما يعادل فقدان نحو 4.4 مليون مقعد للمسافرين، وفق بيانات شركة تحليلات الطيران (Cirium).


تمديد التعليق


وقررت شركة طيران إماراتية تمديد تعليق رحلاتها من وإلى دبي حتى السابع من مارس الجاري، واتخذت خطوة مماثلة بتمديد التعليق لرحلات أبوظبي حتى السادس من الشهر ذاته.


وفي الدوحة، لا يزال المشهد أكثر ضبابية، حيث أكدت الخطوط الجوية القطرية استمرار توقف جميع عملياتها الجوية حتى إشعار آخر، مشيرة إلى أنها ستصدر تحديثاً جديداً حول موقفها التشغيلي صباح غدٍ الجمعة.


سقف الحذر


وفي سياق متصل، أعلن الطيران العُماني قائمة واسعة من الإلغاءات طالت وجهات إقليمية ودولية شملت (دبي، الدوحة، المنامة، الكويت، الدمام، بغداد، عمّان، خصب، وكوبنهاغن)، على أن يستمر هذا الإلغاء حتى السادس من مارس.


أما على الصعيد الأوروبي، فقد رفعت ألمانيا سقف الحذر، معلنةً تمديد تعليق رحلاتها إلى عدد من أبرز عواصم ونقاط التوتر في المنطقة، بما في ذلك طهران، بيروت، تل أبيب، عمّان، وأربيل، وذلك حتى الثامن من مارس، في إشارة إلى استمرار تقييم المخاطر الأمنية في الأجواء الإقليمية.