The repercussions of the war on Iran are escalating for the global aviation sector, with the number of canceled flights in the Middle East exceeding 23,000 since the outbreak of the war on Iran.



Of the approximately 36,000 flights that were scheduled to and from the region since February 28, more than half have been canceled, resulting in a loss of about 4.4 million seats for travelers, according to data from aviation analytics company (Cirium).



Extension of Suspension



An Emirati airline has decided to extend the suspension of its flights to and from Dubai until March 7, and has taken a similar step to extend the suspension of flights to Abu Dhabi until the sixth of the same month.



In Doha, the situation remains more unclear, as Qatar Airways has confirmed the continued halt of all its air operations until further notice, indicating that it will issue a new update regarding its operational status tomorrow morning, Friday.



Caution Threshold



In a related context, Oman Air announced a wide list of cancellations affecting regional and international destinations including (Dubai, Doha, Manama, Kuwait, Dammam, Baghdad, Amman, Khasab, and Copenhagen), with these cancellations set to continue until March 6.



On the European front, Germany has raised the caution threshold, announcing the extension of its flight suspension to several key capitals and points of tension in the region, including Tehran, Beirut, Tel Aviv, Amman, and Erbil, until March 8, indicating an ongoing assessment of security risks in the regional airspace.