أعلن وزير الإعلام اللبناني بول مرقص، اليوم (الخميس)، أن الحكومة قررت إعادة العمل بفرض تأشيرة على الرعايا الإيرانيين للدخول إلى لبنان.


وقال مرقص: الحكومة قررت إعادة العمل بوجوب حصول الإيرانيين على تأشيرة دخول البلاد، موضحاً أن الحكومة منعت أي نشاط عسكري أو أمني لعناصر الحرس الثوري تمهيدا لترحيلهم.


وقال رئيس الوزراء اللبناني نواف سلام: من يرتكب الخطيئة هو من زج لبنان في مغامرات كنا بغنى عنها خدمة لمصالح خارجية، موضحاً أنه طلب اتخاذ ما يلزم لمنع أي نشاط عسكري قد يقوم به عناصر الحرس الثوري في لبنان.


بدورها، قالت وزارة الصحة اللبنانية: «بلغ عدد ضحايا الهجوم الإسرائيلي 77 قتيلاً، و527 مصاباً»، فيما ذكرت وزارة الداخلية أن عدد النازحين بسبب العمليات العسكرية ارتفع إلى 91 ألف شخص.


ووجه الجيش الإسرائيلي اليوم إنذارا عاجلا لسكان أحياء برج البراجنة والحدث، يرجى التوجه شرقاً باتجاه جبل لبنان على محور بيروت - دمشق.


وقال الجيش الإسرائيلي: إلى سكان الضاحية الجنوبية في بيروت، أنقذوا حياتكم وقوموا بإخلاء بيوتكم فوراً، كما طالب سكان أحياء حارة حريك والشياح بالانتقال شمالًا باتجاه طرابلس بمحور بيروتطرابلس وشرقًا لجبل لبنان على اوتوستراد المتن السريع، مضيفاً: يحظر عليكم التوجه جنوبًا وأي توجه جنوباً قد يعرّض حياتكم للخطر، وسنبلغكم بالوقت المناسب للعودة إلى بيوتكم.


ووسّعت إسرائيل، اليوم، نطاق ضرباتها لتشمل إضافة إلى بلدات عدة في جنوب لبنان ومعقل حزب الله في ضاحية بيروت الجنوبية، مدينة زحلة في منطقة البقاع (شرق)، كما استهدفت صباحا سيارة على تخوم المدينة، ما أسفر عن مقتل شخصين، وفقاً لوزارة الصحة.