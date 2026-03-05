The Lebanese Minister of Information, Paul Marqas, announced today (Thursday) that the government has decided to reinstate the visa requirement for Iranian nationals to enter Lebanon.



Marqas stated: The government has decided to reintroduce the requirement for Iranians to obtain a visa to enter the country, clarifying that the government has prohibited any military or security activities by the Revolutionary Guard in preparation for their expulsion.



Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said: Those who commit the sin are the ones who have dragged Lebanon into adventures we were better off without, serving foreign interests, explaining that he has requested necessary measures to prevent any military activities that may be carried out by Revolutionary Guard elements in Lebanon.



For its part, the Lebanese Ministry of Health stated: "The number of casualties from the Israeli attack has reached 77 dead and 527 injured," while the Ministry of Interior reported that the number of displaced persons due to military operations has risen to 91,000.



The Israeli army issued an urgent warning today to residents of the Burj al-Barajneh and Hadath neighborhoods, urging them to head east towards Mount Lebanon on the Beirut-Damascus axis.



The Israeli army said: To the residents of the southern suburb of Beirut, save your lives and evacuate your homes immediately. It also urged residents of the Haret Hreik and Shiyah neighborhoods to move north towards Tripoli on the Beirut-Trablos axis and east towards Mount Lebanon on the Metn highway, adding: You are prohibited from heading south, and any movement southward may endanger your lives, and we will inform you in due time when to return to your homes.



Today, Israel expanded the scope of its strikes to include several towns in southern Lebanon and the Hezbollah stronghold in the southern suburb of Beirut, as well as the city of Zahle in the Bekaa region (east), targeting a vehicle on the outskirts of the city in the morning, resulting in the deaths of two individuals, according to the Ministry of Health.