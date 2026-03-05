أعلنت الهيئة السعودية للبحر الأحمر اليوم، تعيين الدكتورة مريم علي فيكتشيلو رئيسًا تنفيذيًا للهيئة ابتداءً من 22 مارس 2026.
وتتمتّع الدكتورة مريم بخبرة قيادية تمتد لأكثر من عقدين، شملت حوكمة الشركات، وإدارة المخاطر والامتثال، ومرونة الأعمال في القطاعين العام والخاص والشركات الحكومية، إلى جانب تمثيلها للمملكة في العديد من المحافل الدولية.
وعبّرت الدكتورة مريم عن فخرها بالانضمام للهيئة السعودية للبحر الأحمر في هذه المرحلة المهمة من مسيرتها، لا سيما أن دور الهيئة يُعد محوريًا في تمكين قطاع السياحة الساحلية ليكون نموذجًا عالميًا في كل ما يقدمه من أمان وحوكمة وجاهزية للاستثمار، مع المحافظة على بيئة البحر الأحمر ومنظومته البحرية الفريدة.
وأعربت عن تطلعها للعمل مع الشركاء في القطاعين الحكومي والخاص لتعزيز التميز التنظيمي وترسيخ الاستدامة والمرونة في مختلف جوانب القطاع، والإسهام في تحقيق طموحات المملكة في السياحة الساحلية المسؤولة والاقتصاد الأزرق.
The Saudi Red Sea Authority announced today the appointment of Dr. Maryam Ali Fikchilo as the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, effective March 22, 2026.
Dr. Maryam has over two decades of leadership experience, including corporate governance, risk management and compliance, and business resilience in both the public and private sectors as well as government companies, in addition to representing the Kingdom in various international forums.
Dr. Maryam expressed her pride in joining the Saudi Red Sea Authority at this important stage of her career, especially since the Authority's role is pivotal in enabling the coastal tourism sector to be a global model in all aspects of safety, governance, and investment readiness, while preserving the Red Sea environment and its unique marine ecosystem.
She expressed her eagerness to work with partners in both the public and private sectors to enhance organizational excellence and establish sustainability and resilience in various aspects of the sector, contributing to achieving the Kingdom's ambitions in responsible coastal tourism and the blue economy.