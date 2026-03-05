أعلنت الهيئة السعودية للبحر الأحمر اليوم، تعيين الدكتورة مريم علي فيكتشيلو رئيسًا تنفيذيًا للهيئة ابتداءً من 22 مارس 2026.
وتتمتّع الدكتورة مريم بخبرة قيادية تمتد لأكثر من عقدين، شملت حوكمة الشركات، وإدارة المخاطر والامتثال، ومرونة الأعمال في القطاعين العام والخاص والشركات الحكومية، إلى جانب تمثيلها للمملكة في العديد من المحافل الدولية.
وعبّرت الدكتورة مريم عن فخرها بالانضمام للهيئة السعودية للبحر الأحمر في هذه المرحلة المهمة من مسيرتها، لا سيما أن دور الهيئة يُعد محوريًا في تمكين قطاع السياحة الساحلية ليكون نموذجًا عالميًا في كل ما يقدمه من أمان وحوكمة وجاهزية للاستثمار، مع المحافظة على بيئة البحر الأحمر ومنظومته البحرية الفريدة.
وأعربت عن تطلعها للعمل مع الشركاء في القطاعين الحكومي والخاص لتعزيز التميز التنظيمي وترسيخ الاستدامة والمرونة في مختلف جوانب القطاع، والإسهام في تحقيق طموحات المملكة في السياحة الساحلية المسؤولة والاقتصاد الأزرق.