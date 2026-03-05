عقد وزراء خارجية دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي والاتحاد الأوروبي اجتماعاً استثنائياً اليوم (الخميس)، لـ«بحث التصعيد الخطير في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، والهجمات الإيرانية المرفوضة كلياً على دول مجلس التعاون».


وأكد بيان مشترك التزام الوزراء بالاستقرار الإقليمي، ودعوا إلى حماية المدنيين، والاحترام الكامل للقانون الدولي.


وأكد الاتحاد الأوروبي تضامنه مع دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي.


واتفق وزراء خارجية دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي والاتحاد الأوروبي على بذل جهود دبلوماسية مشتركة تستهدف التوصل إلى حلٍ دائم يحول دون امتلاك إيران لأسلحة نووية، ويضع حداً لإنتاج وانتشار الصواريخ الباليستية الإيرانية والطائرات المسيرة وأي تقنيات أخرى تهدد أمن المنطقة والعالم، وأن تكف عن الأنشطة المزعزعة للاستقرار في المنطقة وفي أوروبا، وتسمح في نهاية المطاف للشعب الإيراني بتحديد مصيره بنفسه.


وأعاد الوزراء في الاجتماع الاستثنائي، تأكيد أهمية الحفاظ على سلامة المجال الجوي الإقليمي والممرات البحرية وحرية الملاحة، بما فيها مضيق هرمز وباب المندب، وضمان أمن سلاسل التوريد واستقرار أسواق الطاقة العالمية.


وشدد وزراء خارجية الاتحاد الأوروبي ودول مجلس التعاون الخليجي على أن أمن منطقة الخليج واستقرارها يمثلان ركيزتين أساسيتين لاستقرار الاقتصاد العالمي، مؤكدين في بيان مشترك أن الارتباط الوثيق بين أمن منطقة الخليج والأمن الأوروبي والعالمي.