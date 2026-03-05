The foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union held an extraordinary meeting today (Thursday) to "discuss the serious escalation in the Middle East and the completely rejected Iranian attacks on the GCC countries."



The joint statement affirmed the ministers' commitment to regional stability, calling for the protection of civilians and full respect for international law.



The European Union expressed its solidarity with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.



The foreign ministers of the GCC and the European Union agreed to make joint diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching a lasting solution that prevents Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, puts an end to the production and proliferation of Iranian ballistic missiles and drones, and any other technologies that threaten the security of the region and the world, and to cease destabilizing activities in the region and in Europe, ultimately allowing the Iranian people to determine their own destiny.



In the extraordinary meeting, the ministers reiterated the importance of maintaining the integrity of the regional airspace and maritime corridors and freedom of navigation, including the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb, and ensuring the security of supply chains and the stability of global energy markets.



The foreign ministers of the European Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council emphasized that the security and stability of the Gulf region are fundamental pillars for the stability of the global economy, affirming in a joint statement the close link between the security of the Gulf region and European and global security.