فيما أكدت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية، اليوم (الخميس)، تنفيذ القوات الجوية الأمريكية عددا كبيرا من الضربات الجوية داخل إيران.. قالت القيادة على حسابها في «فيسبوك»: «تسيطر قواتنا الأمريكية والإسرائيلية على أجواء إيران».


ونفت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية الشائعات المتداولة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي حول تحطم طائرة أمريكية من طراز F-15E في إيران في ساعة مبكرة من الأربعاء، مؤكدة أن تلك الشائعات لا أساس لها من الصحة.


وأشارت إلى أن القوات الأمريكية وسعت نطاق ضرباتها في عمق المجال الجوي الإيراني، وأغرقت أكثر من 20 سفينة تابعة للنظام الإيراني بقوة نارية هائلة من الجو والبر والبحر.


وأشارت إلى أن القصف الأمريكي أدى إلى انخفاض إطلاق الطائرات المسيّرة التابعة للنظام الإيراني بنسبة 73% وإطلاق الصواريخ الباليستية بنسبة 86%، موضحاً أن قدرة الولايات المتحدة على بسط نفوذها العسكري لا تُضاهى.


بالمقابل، أعلنت السلطات الإيرانية، اليوم، ارتفاع عدد القتلى جراء الضربات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية المستمرة منذ (السبت) إلى نحو 1230 شخصاً.


وقال الهلال الأحمر الإيراني اليوم، إن ما لا يقل عن 105 منشآت مدنية في إيران تعرضت للضرر منذ بدء الهجمات، موضحاً أنه تم تسجيل 1332 هجوماً في 636 موقعاً حتى الآن.