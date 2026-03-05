فيما أكدت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية، اليوم (الخميس)، تنفيذ القوات الجوية الأمريكية عددا كبيرا من الضربات الجوية داخل إيران.. قالت القيادة على حسابها في «فيسبوك»: «تسيطر قواتنا الأمريكية والإسرائيلية على أجواء إيران».
ونفت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية الشائعات المتداولة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي حول تحطم طائرة أمريكية من طراز F-15E في إيران في ساعة مبكرة من الأربعاء، مؤكدة أن تلك الشائعات لا أساس لها من الصحة.
وأشارت إلى أن القوات الأمريكية وسعت نطاق ضرباتها في عمق المجال الجوي الإيراني، وأغرقت أكثر من 20 سفينة تابعة للنظام الإيراني بقوة نارية هائلة من الجو والبر والبحر.
وأشارت إلى أن القصف الأمريكي أدى إلى انخفاض إطلاق الطائرات المسيّرة التابعة للنظام الإيراني بنسبة 73% وإطلاق الصواريخ الباليستية بنسبة 86%، موضحاً أن قدرة الولايات المتحدة على بسط نفوذها العسكري لا تُضاهى.
بالمقابل، أعلنت السلطات الإيرانية، اليوم، ارتفاع عدد القتلى جراء الضربات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية المستمرة منذ (السبت) إلى نحو 1230 شخصاً.
وقال الهلال الأحمر الإيراني اليوم، إن ما لا يقل عن 105 منشآت مدنية في إيران تعرضت للضرر منذ بدء الهجمات، موضحاً أنه تم تسجيل 1332 هجوماً في 636 موقعاً حتى الآن.
Today (Thursday), the U.S. Central Command confirmed that U.S. Air Force has carried out a large number of airstrikes inside Iran. The command stated on its Facebook account: "Our American and Israeli forces control the skies over Iran."
The U.S. Central Command denied rumors circulating on social media about an American F-15E aircraft crashing in Iran early Wednesday, asserting that these rumors are unfounded.
It noted that U.S. forces have expanded the range of their strikes deep into Iranian airspace, sinking more than 20 vessels belonging to the Iranian regime with overwhelming firepower from air, land, and sea.
It pointed out that the American bombardment has led to a 73% decrease in the launch of drones by the Iranian regime and an 86% decrease in ballistic missile launches, emphasizing that the United States' ability to project its military influence is unmatched.
In contrast, Iranian authorities announced today that the number of fatalities due to the ongoing American and Israeli strikes since Saturday has risen to about 1,230 people.
The Iranian Red Crescent stated today that at least 105 civilian facilities in Iran have been damaged since the attacks began, noting that 1,332 attacks have been recorded at 636 sites so far.