Today (Thursday), the U.S. Central Command confirmed that U.S. Air Force has carried out a large number of airstrikes inside Iran. The command stated on its Facebook account: "Our American and Israeli forces control the skies over Iran."



The U.S. Central Command denied rumors circulating on social media about an American F-15E aircraft crashing in Iran early Wednesday, asserting that these rumors are unfounded.



It noted that U.S. forces have expanded the range of their strikes deep into Iranian airspace, sinking more than 20 vessels belonging to the Iranian regime with overwhelming firepower from air, land, and sea.



It pointed out that the American bombardment has led to a 73% decrease in the launch of drones by the Iranian regime and an 86% decrease in ballistic missile launches, emphasizing that the United States' ability to project its military influence is unmatched.



In contrast, Iranian authorities announced today that the number of fatalities due to the ongoing American and Israeli strikes since Saturday has risen to about 1,230 people.



The Iranian Red Crescent stated today that at least 105 civilian facilities in Iran have been damaged since the attacks began, noting that 1,332 attacks have been recorded at 636 sites so far.