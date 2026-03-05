The Iraqi presidency announced today (Thursday) its rejection of the attacks targeting cities in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, confirming during a meeting at the Baghdad Palace to discuss developments in the region and their serious repercussions, their refusal to drag the country into war.



The Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported from the media office of the Prime Minister that, in the presence of President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, Speaker of the House of Representatives Haibat Hamid al-Halbousi, and President of the Supreme Judicial Council Judge Faik Zidan, an in-depth review of the latest security and political developments on both the regional and international fronts took place, along with their direct implications for the internal situation in Iraq.



It confirmed that the attendees discussed the mechanisms adopted by the government to prevent the country from being dragged into external conflicts, emphasizing support for the government's measures to impose security and stability, protect the country's sovereignty, and commit to safeguarding the security of diplomatic missions. It pointed out that there was a strong emphasis on the necessity of maintaining Iraq's pivotal and balanced role in enhancing security and stability in the region.



The presidency reiterated "Iraq's firm position rejecting the use of its territory as a launching pad for attacks on neighboring countries or threatening their security, as well as rejecting the attacks targeting cities in Iraq and its provinces, and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, considering them a violation of national sovereignty."



It called on the international community to take urgent action to prevent the escalation of the conflict, affirming that the negotiation path and diplomatic solutions are the best way to spare the region the dangerous repercussions of the conflict on both regional and international levels.



The attendees stressed the necessity of supporting security measures aimed at establishing security and order, and holding accountable those spreading rumors through media outlets or social media platforms, due to the direct threat they pose to public peace and internal security, in accordance with legal and judicial procedures.



For its part, Western media revealed today that Iraqi authorities evacuated foreign workers from the Rumaila oil field.



Sources in the Iraqi oil sector stated that an evacuation operation took place for foreign workers from the giant Rumaila oil field in Iraq, which is managed by the British oil company, after two unidentified drones landed inside the field.



Sonangol Marine Services stated that the crude oil tanker Sonangol Namibe, flying the flag of the Bahamas, likely sustained a puncture after an explosion occurred while it was docked near the port of Khawr al-Zubair in Iraq today.



The company added that an unidentified small boat approached the tanker at 01:20 local time today, indicating that "the small boat approached the port side of the tanker, and shortly thereafter a loud noise was heard."



It noted that the crew reported that "the ballast water tank on the port side is losing water, suggesting the presence of a hole in the hull, but the ship remains stable and afloat safely."