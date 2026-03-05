أعلنت الرئاسة العراقية اليوم (الخميس)، رفضها الاعتداءات التي تطال مدن العراق وإقليم كردستان، مؤكدة خلال اجتماع في قصر بغداد لبحث التطورات في المنطقة وتداعياتها الخطيرة، مؤكدين رفضهم جرّ البلاد إلى الحرب.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء العراقية (واع) عن المكتب الإعلامي لرئيس مجلس الوزراء، أنه وبحضور رئيس البلاد عبداللطيف جمال رشيد، ورئيس مجلس الوزراء محمد شياع السوداني، ورئيس مجلس النواب هيبت حمد الحلبوسي، ورئيس مجلس القضاء الأعلى القاضي فائق زيدان، جرى استعراض معمق لآخر المستجدات الأمنية والسياسية على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية، وانعكاساتها المباشرة على الأوضاع الداخلية في العراق.


وأكدت أن المجتمعين ناقشوا الآليات التي تعتمدها الحكومة لمنع انجرار البلاد إلى أتون الصراعات الخارجية، والتأكيد على دعم إجراءات الحكومة في فرض الأمن والاستقرار وحماية سيادة البلاد، والالتزام بحماية أمن البعثات الدبلوماسية»، مشيرة إلى أنه تم التشديد على ضرورة الحفاظ على دور العراق المحوري والمتوازن في تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار بالمنطقة.


وجددت الرئاسة «موقف العراق الثابت برفض استخدام أراضيه منطلقاً للاعتداء على دول الجوار أو تهديد أمنها، كما ترفض الاعتداءات التي تطال مدن العراق ومحافظاته، وإقليم كردستان العراق، وتعدها انتهاكاً للسيادة الوطنية».


ودعت الرئاسات المجتمع الدولي إلى التحرك العاجل للحيلولة دون اتساع رقعة الصراع، مؤكدة أن المسار التفاوضي والحلول الدبلوماسية هو السبيل الأمثل لتجنيب المنطقة تداعيات الصراع الخطيرة على الصعيدين الإقليمي والدولي.


وشدد الحاضرون على ضرورة دعم الإجراءات الأمنية الرامية لبسط الأمن والنظام، ومحاسبة مروجي الشائعات عبر وسائل الإعلام، أو منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، لما تشكله من تهديد مباشر للسلم الأهلي والأمن الداخلي ووفقاً للإجراءات القانونية والقضائية.


بدورها، كشفت وسائل إعلام غربية اليوم، أن السلطات العراقية أجلت العاملين الأجانب من حقل الرميلة النفطي.


وقالت مصادر في قطاع النفط العراقي إن عملية إجلاء تمت للعاملين الأجانب من ​حقل الرميلة النفطي العملاق ⁠في العراق، ​الذي تديره ​شركة النفط ‌البريطانية، بعد ​هبوط ⁠طائرتين مسيرتين مجهولتي ​الهوية ⁠داخل ‌الحقل.


وقالت شركة (سونانجول مارين سيرفيسز) إن ⁠ناقلة النفط ‌الخام (سونانجول ناميبي) التي ترفع علم ​جزر البهاما ⁠تعرض على الأرجح لثقب بعد ⁠أن أصابها انفجار أثناء رسوها قرب ميناء خور ​الزبير في العراق اليوم.


وأضافت الشركة أن زورقاً ⁠صغيراً مجهول الهوية، اقترب ​من ​الناقلة عند الساعة 01:20 بالتوقيت المحلي ‌اليوم، مبينة أن «​الزورق الصغير اقترب من ⁠جانب الميسرة للناقلة وبعد ​وقت ⁠قصير ‌سُمع دوي قوي».


وأشارت إلى أن الطاقم يفيد بأن «خزان مياه الاتزان ‌في جهة الميسرة يفقد الماء، ما يرجح وجود ثقب ​في البدن، لكن السفينة لا تزال مستقرة وطافية بأمان».