واصلت أسعار الغاز الطبيعي في أوروبا ارتفاعاتها القوية، مسجلة واحدة من أكبر موجات الصعود في السنوات الأخيرة، في ظل استمرار الحرب في الشرق الأوسط وتأثيرها على تدفقات الطاقة العالمية.


وقفزت العقود القياسية للغاز الأوروبي بنسبة وصلت إلى 13% خلال تعاملات اليوم، مع استمرار المخاوف من اضطرابات الإمدادات عبر مضيق هرمز.


وزادت المخاوف بعد إغلاق منشأة رأس لفان في قطر، أكبر مركز لتصدير الغاز الطبيعي المسال في العالم، عقب هجوم بطائرة مسيّرة إيرانية.


وبدأت بعض الدول بالبحث عن بدائل للإمدادات، حيث أعلنت تايوان عن تأمين شحنات غاز لشهر أبريل من خارج الشرق الأوسط، بينما تسعى تايلند للحصول على شحنات إضافية لتعزيز إمداداتها.


جملة الارتفاعات


وكانت أسعار الغاز في أوروبا قد ارتفعت بأكثر من 30% خلال تعاملات الأسبوع الحالي، على خلفية حرب إيران، لتبلغ جملة الارتفاعات نحو 70% في يومين، بعد إعلان وقف قطر صادرات الغاز الطبيعي بسبب هجمات إيران في مضيق هرمز.


وارتفعت أسعار عقد «تي تي إف» الهولندي للغاز الطبيعي الذي يعد مرجعياً في أوروبا بأكثر من 33% بعدما ارتفعت نحو 40% أمس، عقب توقف قطر عن إنتاج الغاز الطبيعي المسال إثر هجمات إيرانية على منشآت للطاقة لديها.