Natural gas prices in Europe continued their strong increases, recording one of the largest surges in recent years, amid the ongoing war in the Middle East and its impact on global energy flows.



The benchmark European gas contracts jumped by as much as 13% during today's trading, with ongoing concerns about supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.



Fears increased after the closure of the Ras Laffan facility in Qatar, the largest liquefied natural gas export center in the world, following an attack by an Iranian drone.



Some countries have begun to search for alternatives to supplies, with Taiwan announcing it has secured gas shipments for April from outside the Middle East, while Thailand is seeking additional shipments to bolster its supplies.



Overall Increases



Gas prices in Europe had risen by more than 30% during this week's trading, in the wake of the Iran war, bringing the total increase to about 70% over two days, following Qatar's announcement to halt natural gas exports due to Iranian attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.



The price of the Dutch TTF natural gas contract, which is a benchmark in Europe, rose by more than 33% after it had increased by nearly 40% yesterday, following Qatar's cessation of liquefied natural gas production due to Iranian attacks on its energy facilities.