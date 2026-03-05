Fitch Ratings announced that it is unlikely that the regional conflict following the attacks by Israel and the United States on Iran will have a significant impact on the credit ratings of Saudi banks.



The agency clarified in its report that this is due to the strong capital positions and liquidity reserves of Saudi banks, noting that the conflict may complicate the ability of entities operating in Gulf countries to issue debt in external capital markets.



It pointed out that the banking systems in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries face only minimal immediate credit risks as a result of the conflict.



Sovereign Support



The agency mentioned that the credit ratings of Gulf banks primarily depend on its expectations of sovereign support.



Fitch believes that the sovereign ratings of Gulf countries generally have a sufficient margin to withstand a short-term regional conflict that does not escalate significantly, as they possess substantial assets that provide protection against any short-term disruptions in oil and gas revenues.



It noted that rated banks in Gulf countries generally have strong financial indicators, ample liquidity, and capital reserves, and these factors are likely to mitigate any risks that could threaten credit ratings if the conflict lasts less than a month.



Creditworthiness



The agency pointed out that geopolitical risks have long been an important factor in determining the creditworthiness of bond issuers in Gulf countries, including banks.



Although the broad regional scope and scale of the ongoing attacks are unprecedented, Fitch sees that one of the key areas to monitor is the strength of operational conditions, particularly the growth of non-oil sectors and public confidence in the region, as these factors are critical for the credit ratings of banks.