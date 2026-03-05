أعلنت وكالة فيتش للتصنيف الائتماني، أنه من غير المرجح أن يكون للصراع الإقليمي الذي أعقب الهجمات التي شنتها إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة على إيران، تأثير كبير على التصنيفات الائتمانية للبنوك السعودية.


وأوضحت الوكالة في تقرير لها، أن ذلك يأتي نظراً لقوة رؤوس أموال البنوك السعودية وسيولتها الاحتياطية، لافتةً إلى أن الصراع قد يُصعّب على الكيانات العاملة في الدول الخليجية إصدار الديون في أسواق رأس المال الخارجية.


وأشارت إلى أن الأنظمة المصرفية في دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي لا تواجه سوى مخاطر ائتمانية فورية قليلة جراء الصراع.


دعم سيادي


وذكرت الوكالة أن التصنيفات الائتمانية للبنوك الخليجية تعتمد بشكل أساسي على توقعاتها للدعم السيادي.


وتعتقد «فيتش» أن التصنيفات السيادية للدول الخليجية تتمتع عموماً بهامشٍ كافٍ لتحمل صراع إقليمي قصير الأمد لا يتصاعد بشكل كبير، حيث لديها أصول كبيرة توفر حماية ضد أي انقطاع قصير الأجل في عائدات النفط والغاز.


وأشارت إلى أن البنوك المصنفة لديها في الدول الخليجية تتمتع عموماً بمؤشرات مالية قوية، وسيولة واحتياطيات رأسمالية وفيرة، ومن المرجح أن تحدّ هذه العوامل من أي مخاطر قد تهدد التصنيفات الائتمانية إذا استمر الصراع لأقل من شهر.


جدارة ائتمانية


ولفتت الوكالة إلى أن المخاطر الجيوسياسية لطالما شكلت عاملاً مهماً في تحديد الجدارة الائتمانية لمصدري السندات في الدول الخليجية، بما في ذلك البنوك.


ورغم أن النطاق الإقليمي الواسع للهجمات الجارية وحجمها غير مسبوقين، ترى «فيتش» أن أحد المجالات الرئيسية التي يجب مراقبتها هو قوة الظروف التشغيلية، لا سيما نمو القطاعات غير النفطية والثقة العامة في المنطقة، إذ تُعد هذه العوامل بالغة الأهمية للتصنيفات الائتمانية للبنوك.