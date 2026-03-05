في مقلب صارخ أثار صدمة كبيرة، قام مجموعة من «اليوتيوبرز» في قناة TopNotchIdiots بأمريكا بتنفيذ سيناريو اعتقال مزيف ضد مصورهم الجديد دانيال بينا.

بدأت الحكاية بانضمام بإيقاف المصور الجديد دانيال بينا من قبل شرطة مزيفة بعد اكتشاف 600 كيلوغرام من الكوكايين في سيارته، ثم تدخل عملاء FBI مزيفون مزودون بمروحية، قبل نقله إلى سجن مزيف مليء بـ«السجناء الخطرين» الذين كانوا في الحقيقة ممثلين.

وتضاعفت الأحداث مع استجواب مكثف ومحاكمة مزيفة أمام قاضٍ حكم عليه بالسجن 15 عامًا إلى مدى الحياة بدون إمكانية الإفراج المشروط، ليصل المقلب إلى ذروته من الصدمة النفسية.

وفي النهاية، كشف اليوتيوبرز عن أنفسهم وأوضحوا أنه مجرد احتفال بانضمام دانيال للفريق، لكن المقلب ذهب إلى حد بعيد وأدى إلى صدمة حقيقية له.