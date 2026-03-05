In a shocking prank that caused a huge stir, a group of "YouTubers" from the TopNotchIdiots channel in America executed a fake arrest scenario against their new cameraman, Daniel Peña.

The story began with the fake arrest of the new cameraman Daniel Peña by phony police after 600 kilograms of cocaine were discovered in his car, followed by the intervention of fake FBI agents equipped with a helicopter, before he was taken to a fake prison filled with "dangerous inmates" who were actually actors.

The events escalated with intense interrogation and a fake trial before a judge who sentenced him to 15 years to life without the possibility of parole, reaching a peak of psychological shock.

In the end, the YouTubers revealed themselves and explained that it was just a celebration of Daniel joining the team, but the prank went too far and resulted in real shock for him.