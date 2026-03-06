تحولت مدرسة ثانوية في إسطنبول إلى مسرح لجريمة صادمة أثارت الرأي العام في تركيا، بعدما أقدم طالب مراهق على قتل معلمته داخل الفصل الدراسي في هجوم دموي تسبب في موجة غضب واسعة في البلاد.
ووفق ما كشفته التحقيقات الأولية، فإن الطالب فرقان (17 عاماً) دخل المدرسة وهو يعيش حالة نفسية مضطربة، قبل أن يهاجم معلمة الأحياء فاطمة نور تشيليك (44 عاماً) بسكين داخل الفصل، ليرديها قتيلة على الفور. ولم يتوقف الهجوم عند هذا الحد، إذ طعن أيضاً معلمة الكيمياء زينب (52 عاماً) وأصاب طالباً آخر قبل أن يتمكن الموجودون من السيطرة عليه.
لكن المفاجأة التي كشفتها التحقيقات كانت أكثر صدمة، إذ قال الطالب إنه لم يأتِ إلى المدرسة بنية القتل أصلاً، بل كان يريد مقابلة المرشدة الطلابية طلباً للمساعدة بعد انفصاله عن صديقته قبل يومين، مؤكداً أنه كان يفكر في الانتحار بعد تلك المقابلة.
وأوضح في إفادته بأنه حاول الاتصال بالمرشدة لكنه لم يتمكن من مقابلتها، الأمر الذي أدخله في حالة توتر شديد، قال إنه بدأ خلالها يسمع أصواتاً في رأسه. وبعد ذلك، دخل فصلاً دراسياً عشوائياً وهاجم أول شخص رآه أمامه.
وأضاف الطالب أنه لم يكن يحمل أي عداء للمعلمة الضحية، التي سبق أن درّسته مادة الأحياء في سنوات سابقة، كما أكد أنه لا يعرف الطالب الذي طعنه أيضاً.
وتشير المعلومات إلى أن الطالب كان قد غادر المستشفى قبل يومين فقط من الحادثة، بعد تلقيه علاجاً استمر نحو 20 شهراً بسبب إصابته بالفصام، حيث خرج بموافقة عائلته.
وأشعلت الجريمة غضباً واسعاً بين المعلمين في إسطنبول، المدينة التي يعيش فيها أكثر من 16 مليون نسمة، حيث نفذ المدرسون إضراباً عاماً شلّ العديد من المدارس احتجاجاً على الحادثة، مطالبين بتعزيز إجراءات الأمن داخل المؤسسات التعليمية.
كما خرج معلمون في مدن تركية أخرى بوقفات احتجاجية، مطالبين بزيادة عدد المرشدين التربويين وحراس الأمن في المدارس لمنع تكرار مثل هذه الحوادث.
وشهدت المدرسة نفسها مراسم وداع مؤثرة للمعلمة الراحلة، بحضور مسؤولين ومعلمين وأهالي الطلاب، فيما تقرر إطلاق اسمها على المدرسة تخليداً لذكراها.
في المقابل، فتحت النيابة العامة تحقيقاً موسعاً لكشف ملابسات الجريمة، خصوصا في كيفية إدخال السكين إلى المدرسة، وما إذا كان الطالب قد تلقى أي مساعدة أو دعم قبل تنفيذ الهجوم.
وأعادت الحادثة النقاش في تركيا حول سلامة المدارس والرعاية النفسية للطلاب، وسط مطالب متزايدة باتخاذ إجراءات عاجلة لحماية المعلمين والطلاب داخل الفصول الدراسية.
A high school in Istanbul has turned into a scene of a shocking crime that has stirred public opinion in Turkey, after a teenage student murdered his teacher inside the classroom in a bloody attack that caused widespread outrage across the country.
According to initial investigations, the student Furkan (17 years old) entered the school in a disturbed mental state before attacking biology teacher Fatma Nur Çelik (44 years old) with a knife inside the classroom, killing her instantly. The attack did not stop there, as he also stabbed chemistry teacher Zeynep (52 years old) and injured another student before those present managed to subdue him.
However, the surprise revealed by the investigations was even more shocking, as the student stated that he did not come to school with the intention of killing at all; rather, he wanted to meet with the school counselor seeking help after breaking up with his girlfriend two days prior, confirming that he was thinking about suicide after that meeting.
He explained in his testimony that he tried to contact the counselor but was unable to meet her, which put him in a state of extreme tension, during which he said he began to hear voices in his head. After that, he entered a random classroom and attacked the first person he saw in front of him.
The student added that he held no animosity towards the victim teacher, who had previously taught him biology in earlier years, and he also confirmed that he did not know the student he stabbed.
Information indicates that the student had left the hospital just two days before the incident, after receiving treatment that lasted about 20 months for his schizophrenia, where he was discharged with his family's consent.
The crime has ignited widespread anger among teachers in Istanbul, a city with over 16 million residents, where teachers staged a general strike that paralyzed many schools in protest of the incident, demanding enhanced security measures within educational institutions.
Teachers in other Turkish cities also held protests, calling for an increase in the number of educational counselors and security guards in schools to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.
The school itself held an emotional farewell ceremony for the late teacher, attended by officials, teachers, and parents of students, while it was decided to name the school after her in commemoration of her memory.
In contrast, the public prosecutor's office has opened an extensive investigation to uncover the circumstances of the crime, particularly how the knife was brought into the school, and whether the student received any assistance or support before carrying out the attack.
The incident has reignited the discussion in Turkey about school safety and mental health care for students, amid increasing demands for urgent measures to protect teachers and students inside classrooms.