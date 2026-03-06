تحولت مدرسة ثانوية في إسطنبول إلى مسرح لجريمة صادمة أثارت الرأي العام في تركيا، بعدما أقدم طالب مراهق على قتل معلمته داخل الفصل الدراسي في هجوم دموي تسبب في موجة غضب واسعة في البلاد.

ووفق ما كشفته التحقيقات الأولية، فإن الطالب فرقان (17 عاماً) دخل المدرسة وهو يعيش حالة نفسية مضطربة، قبل أن يهاجم معلمة الأحياء فاطمة نور تشيليك (44 عاماً) بسكين داخل الفصل، ليرديها قتيلة على الفور. ولم يتوقف الهجوم عند هذا الحد، إذ طعن أيضاً معلمة الكيمياء زينب (52 عاماً) وأصاب طالباً آخر قبل أن يتمكن الموجودون من السيطرة عليه.

لكن المفاجأة التي كشفتها التحقيقات كانت أكثر صدمة، إذ قال الطالب إنه لم يأتِ إلى المدرسة بنية القتل أصلاً، بل كان يريد مقابلة المرشدة الطلابية طلباً للمساعدة بعد انفصاله عن صديقته قبل يومين، مؤكداً أنه كان يفكر في الانتحار بعد تلك المقابلة.

وأوضح في إفادته بأنه حاول الاتصال بالمرشدة لكنه لم يتمكن من مقابلتها، الأمر الذي أدخله في حالة توتر شديد، قال إنه بدأ خلالها يسمع أصواتاً في رأسه. وبعد ذلك، دخل فصلاً دراسياً عشوائياً وهاجم أول شخص رآه أمامه.

وأضاف الطالب أنه لم يكن يحمل أي عداء للمعلمة الضحية، التي سبق أن درّسته مادة الأحياء في سنوات سابقة، كما أكد أنه لا يعرف الطالب الذي طعنه أيضاً.

وتشير المعلومات إلى أن الطالب كان قد غادر المستشفى قبل يومين فقط من الحادثة، بعد تلقيه علاجاً استمر نحو 20 شهراً بسبب إصابته بالفصام، حيث خرج بموافقة عائلته.

وأشعلت الجريمة غضباً واسعاً بين المعلمين في إسطنبول، المدينة التي يعيش فيها أكثر من 16 مليون نسمة، حيث نفذ المدرسون إضراباً عاماً شلّ العديد من المدارس احتجاجاً على الحادثة، مطالبين بتعزيز إجراءات الأمن داخل المؤسسات التعليمية.

كما خرج معلمون في مدن تركية أخرى بوقفات احتجاجية، مطالبين بزيادة عدد المرشدين التربويين وحراس الأمن في المدارس لمنع تكرار مثل هذه الحوادث.

وشهدت المدرسة نفسها مراسم وداع مؤثرة للمعلمة الراحلة، بحضور مسؤولين ومعلمين وأهالي الطلاب، فيما تقرر إطلاق اسمها على المدرسة تخليداً لذكراها.

في المقابل، فتحت النيابة العامة تحقيقاً موسعاً لكشف ملابسات الجريمة، خصوصا في كيفية إدخال السكين إلى المدرسة، وما إذا كان الطالب قد تلقى أي مساعدة أو دعم قبل تنفيذ الهجوم.

وأعادت الحادثة النقاش في تركيا حول سلامة المدارس والرعاية النفسية للطلاب، وسط مطالب متزايدة باتخاذ إجراءات عاجلة لحماية المعلمين والطلاب داخل الفصول الدراسية.