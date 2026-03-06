A high school in Istanbul has turned into a scene of a shocking crime that has stirred public opinion in Turkey, after a teenage student murdered his teacher inside the classroom in a bloody attack that caused widespread outrage across the country.

According to initial investigations, the student Furkan (17 years old) entered the school in a disturbed mental state before attacking biology teacher Fatma Nur Çelik (44 years old) with a knife inside the classroom, killing her instantly. The attack did not stop there, as he also stabbed chemistry teacher Zeynep (52 years old) and injured another student before those present managed to subdue him.

However, the surprise revealed by the investigations was even more shocking, as the student stated that he did not come to school with the intention of killing at all; rather, he wanted to meet with the school counselor seeking help after breaking up with his girlfriend two days prior, confirming that he was thinking about suicide after that meeting.

He explained in his testimony that he tried to contact the counselor but was unable to meet her, which put him in a state of extreme tension, during which he said he began to hear voices in his head. After that, he entered a random classroom and attacked the first person he saw in front of him.

The student added that he held no animosity towards the victim teacher, who had previously taught him biology in earlier years, and he also confirmed that he did not know the student he stabbed.

Information indicates that the student had left the hospital just two days before the incident, after receiving treatment that lasted about 20 months for his schizophrenia, where he was discharged with his family's consent.

The crime has ignited widespread anger among teachers in Istanbul, a city with over 16 million residents, where teachers staged a general strike that paralyzed many schools in protest of the incident, demanding enhanced security measures within educational institutions.

Teachers in other Turkish cities also held protests, calling for an increase in the number of educational counselors and security guards in schools to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

The school itself held an emotional farewell ceremony for the late teacher, attended by officials, teachers, and parents of students, while it was decided to name the school after her in commemoration of her memory.

In contrast, the public prosecutor's office has opened an extensive investigation to uncover the circumstances of the crime, particularly how the knife was brought into the school, and whether the student received any assistance or support before carrying out the attack.

The incident has reignited the discussion in Turkey about school safety and mental health care for students, amid increasing demands for urgent measures to protect teachers and students inside classrooms.