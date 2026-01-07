أصدرت وزارة الداخلية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، بياناً بشأن تنفيذ حكم القتل تعزيراً، بثلاثة مواطنين هم ريان بن يوسف بن إبراهيم الدبيخي، ومحمد بن سليمان بن محمد الثويني، وعبدالرحمن بن إبراهيم بن أحمد العييري (سعوديي الجنسية)؛ لإقدامهم على ارتكاب عددٍ من الجرائم الإرهابية، تمثّلت في انضمامهم إلى تنظيم إرهابي خارجي، وصناعة المتفجرات وحيازة الأسلحة والذخيرة الحية وتمويل الإرهاب والأعمال الإرهابية، وإيواء منفذيها والتستر عليهم للإخلال بأمن المجتمع واستقراره.

وبفضل من الله تمكنت الجهات الأمنية من القبض على المذكورين، وأسفر التحقيق معهم عن توجيه الاتهام إليهم بارتكاب تلك الجرائم، وبإحالتهم إلى المحكمة المختصة صدر بحقهم حُكم يقضي بثبوت ما نسب إليهم وقتلهم تعزيراً، وأصبح الحُكم نهائياً بعد تأييده من مرجعه، وصدر أمر ملكي بإنفاذ ما تقرر شرعاً.

وتم تنفيذ حُكم القتل بالمذكورين، يوم الأربعاء 18 / 07 / 1447هـ الموافق 07 / 01 / 2026م بمنطقة القصيم.

ووزارة الداخلية إذ تعلن ذلك لتؤكد للجميع حرص حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على استتباب الأمن وتحقيق العدل وتنفيذ أحكام الشريعة الإسلامية في كل من يتعدى على الآمنين أو يسفك دماءهم، وينتهك حقهم في الحياة والأمن، وتحذر في الوقت نفسه كل من تسول له نفسه الإقدام على مثل ذلك بأن العقاب الشرعي سيكون مصيره.