The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today (Wednesday) regarding the implementation of a death sentence by judicial discretion against three citizens: Rayan bin Yusuf bin Ibrahim Al-Dubaykhi, Mohammed bin Suleiman bin Mohammed Al-Thuwaini, and Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim bin Ahmed Al-Ayiri (Saudi nationals); for committing a number of terrorist crimes, which included joining a foreign terrorist organization, manufacturing explosives, possessing weapons and live ammunition, financing terrorism and terrorist acts, harboring its perpetrators, and concealing them to disrupt the security and stability of society.

Thanks to God, the security authorities were able to arrest the aforementioned individuals, and the investigation with them led to charges being brought against them for committing those crimes. Upon their referral to the competent court, a ruling was issued confirming the charges against them and sentencing them to death by judicial discretion. The ruling became final after being upheld by its authority, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was legally determined.

The death sentence was carried out against the mentioned individuals on Wednesday, 18 / 07 / 1447 AH, corresponding to 07 / 01 / 2026 AD, in the Qassim region.

The Ministry of Interior announces this to reaffirm to everyone the Saudi Arabian government's commitment to maintaining security, achieving justice, and implementing Islamic law against anyone who transgresses against the safe or sheds their blood, violating their right to life and security. At the same time, it warns anyone who might contemplate such actions that the legal punishment will be their fate.