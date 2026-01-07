نفّذ فرع هيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي بمنطقة عسير خلال 2025، برامج تدريبية متخصصة في مجال الإسعافات الأولية، استفاد منها (240,188) من أفراد المجتمع، ومنسوبي الجهات الحكومية، والقطاع الخاص، ضمن جهوده المستمرة لتعزيز الوعي الصحي ورفع مستوى الجاهزية المجتمعية للتعامل مع الحالات الإسعافية الطارئة.

برنامج «سفير الحياة»

أوضح الفرع أن برنامج سفير الحياة للإسعافات الأولية، أسهم في تأهيل (3,346) متدرباً، من خلال تنفيذ (450) دورة تدريبية، إلى جانب تنفيذ (49) دورة تخصصية، استفاد منها (635) فرداً. كما جرى تنفيذ دورات ضمن برنامج الـ8 الأولى للإسعافات الأولية، استفاد منها (148,773) فرداً.

113 دورة تدريبية

بيّن الفرع أن البرامج التدريبية شملت كذلك تنفيذ (113) دورة تدريبية، وبرنامج حياة مبادرة مع إدارة التعليم بالمنطقة، استفاد منها (23,858) فرداً، إضافة إلى تدريب (9,472) مستفيداً عبر عدد من البرامج المعتمدة، وفي إطار تعزيز الاستدامة وبناء القدرات، أهّل فرع الهيئة (51) موجهاً وموجهة صحيين في إدارات التعليم بمحافظات منطقة عسير، من خلال برنامج المدرب المركزي، بهدف إعدادهم مدربين معتمدين في مجال الإسعافات الأولية، بما يسهم في نقل المعرفة وتوسيع نطاق التدريب داخل البيئة التعليمية.

تعزيز الشراكات المجتمعية

أكد الفرع أن هذه النتائج تعكس التزامه بمواصلة تنفيذ البرامج التدريبية النوعية، وتعزيز الشراكات المجتمعية، بما يسهم في رفع مستوى السلامة المجتمعية وتحقيق مستهدفات الهيئة في نشر ثقافة الإسعافات الأولية وحفظ الأرواح.