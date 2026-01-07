The Saudi Red Crescent Authority branch in the Asir region implemented specialized training programs in first aid during 2025, benefiting (240,188) members of the community, government employees, and the private sector, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance health awareness and improve community readiness to deal with emergency first aid situations.

“Ambassador of Life” Program

The branch clarified that the Ambassador of Life first aid program contributed to training (3,346) trainees by conducting (450) training courses, in addition to implementing (49) specialized courses, benefiting (635) individuals. Courses were also conducted under the first 8 program for first aid, benefiting (148,773) individuals.

113 Training Courses

The branch indicated that the training programs also included the implementation of (113) training courses and the Life Initiative program in collaboration with the education department in the region, benefiting (23,858) individuals, in addition to training (9,472) beneficiaries through several accredited programs. In the context of enhancing sustainability and building capacities, the branch trained (51) health supervisors in the education departments of Asir region’s governorates through the central trainer program, aiming to prepare them as certified trainers in the field of first aid, which contributes to knowledge transfer and expanding the scope of training within the educational environment.

Enhancing Community Partnerships

The branch emphasized that these results reflect its commitment to continue implementing qualitative training programs and enhancing community partnerships, contributing to raising the level of community safety and achieving the authority's objectives in promoting first aid culture and saving lives.