أعلنت سلطنة عُمان إدانتها واستنكارها الاستهدافات الإيرانية لمواقع في المملكة العربية السعودية، ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، ومملكة البحرين، ودولة قطر، ودولة الكويت، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، وتضامنها مع الدول الشقيقة، وتأييدها فيما تتخذه من إجراءات لحماية أمنها وسيادتها.

وتدعو سلطنة عمان إلى أهمية وقف انتهاك سيادة الدول، ومبادئ القانون الدولي، وضرورة العمل على ترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.