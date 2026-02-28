The Sultanate of Oman has announced its condemnation and denunciation of the Iranian targeting of sites in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, expressing its solidarity with the brotherly countries and its support for the measures they take to protect their security and sovereignty.

The Sultanate of Oman calls for the importance of stopping the violation of the sovereignty of states, the principles of international law, and the necessity of working to establish security and stability in the region.