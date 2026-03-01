استدعت وزارة الخارجية القطرية، اليوم (السبت)، السفير الإيراني علي صالح آبادي، على خلفية الهجمات الإيرانية بالصواريخ والمسيّرات.


وعبّرت الخارجية القطرية في بيان عن احتجاجها الشديد واستيائها البالغ ورفضها القاطع لاستهداف أراضيها، موضحة أنه يُشكّل انتهاكاً سافراً لسيادتها، وتهديداً لأمنها، وخرقاً صارخاً للقانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة.


وأكد وزير الدولة بوزارة الخارجية محمد بن عبد العزيز بن صالح الخليفي، للسفير الإيراني، أن تكرار هذا الاستهداف يُعد تصرفاً طائشاً وغير مسؤول، ويتنافى تماماً مع مبدأ حسن الجوار والعلاقات بين البلدين، وأن استمرار مثل هذه التصرفات غير المسؤولة سيؤدي حتماً إلى تداعيات خطيرة على العلاقات الثنائية، لا سيما وأن دولة قطر عملت بجد في دعم الحلول الدبلوماسية لخفض التصعيد.


وأوضح الخليفي أن "استهداف أراضي دولة قطر أدى إلى ترويع المدنيين وإلحاق أضرار بالمناطق السكنية"، مشدداً على ضرورة العودة فوراً للحوار والمسارات الدبلوماسية لحل الخلافات وإيقاف العمليات العسكرية التي تُشكل تهديداً مباشراً للأمن والسلم في المنطقة.


وطلبت وزارة الداخلية القطرية من مواطنيها والمقيمين البقاء في منازلهم.


وقالت الوزارة: إنه في ظل الأوضاع الراهنة ومستجدات الاستهداف الإيراني لأراضي الدولة، تهيب وزارة الداخلية بالمواطنين والمقيمين والزوار البقاء في منازلهم وعدم الاقتراب من النوافذ أو الأماكن المفتوحة، وتجنب الخروج إلا للضرورة القصوى وذلك لحين زوال الخطر.


من جهة أخرى، قالت وزارة الدفاع الكويتية،، إن قوات الدفاع الجوي التابعة لها تمكنت من التعامل بنجاح مع طائرة مسيّرة استهدفت قاعدة محمد الأحمد البحرية، موضحة أن «عملية التعامل نُفّذت وفق الخطط والإجراءات العملياتية المعتمدة، وبكفاءة عالية تعكس مستوى الجاهزية والقدرات التي تتمتع بها وحدات الدفاع الجوي، والتكامل القائم بين مختلف تشكيلات القوات المسلحة».