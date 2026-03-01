The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Iranian Ambassador Ali Saleh Abadi today (Saturday) in light of the Iranian missile and drone attacks.



The Qatari Foreign Ministry expressed its strong protest, deep dissatisfaction, and firm rejection of the targeting of its territory, stating that it constitutes a blatant violation of its sovereignty, a threat to its security, and a flagrant breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.



State Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khalifi affirmed to the Iranian ambassador that the recurrence of such targeting is considered reckless and irresponsible behavior, completely contradicting the principle of good neighborliness and the relations between the two countries. He emphasized that the continuation of such irresponsible actions will inevitably lead to serious repercussions on bilateral relations, especially since the State of Qatar has worked diligently to support diplomatic solutions to de-escalate tensions.



Al-Khalifi clarified that "the targeting of Qatari territory has terrified civilians and caused damage to residential areas," stressing the necessity of immediately returning to dialogue and diplomatic channels to resolve disputes and halt military operations that pose a direct threat to security and peace in the region.



The Qatari Ministry of Interior has urged its citizens and residents to stay in their homes.



The ministry stated that in light of the current situation and the recent Iranian targeting of the state's territory, it calls upon citizens, residents, and visitors to remain indoors and avoid approaching windows or open areas, and to refrain from going out except for extreme necessity until the danger has passed.



On another note, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense stated that its air defense forces successfully dealt with a drone that targeted the Mohammed Ahmad Naval Base, explaining that "the operation was carried out according to the approved operational plans and procedures, with high efficiency reflecting the level of readiness and capabilities of the air defense units, and the integration among various branches of the armed forces."