أعلنت مسؤولة السياسة الخارجية في الاتحاد الأوروبي كايا كالاس أن وزراء خارجية دول التكتل سيعقدون اليوم (الأحد)، اجتماعاً طارئاً لبحث التطورات المرتبطة بإيران، في أعقاب الضربات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية والهجمات الانتقامية الإيرانية.


وكتبت كالاس، على حسابها في «إكس»: "إن الهجمات العشوائية التي يشنها النظام الإيراني على جيرانه تنطوي على مخاطر جر المنطقة إلى حرب أوسع نطاقا"، موضحة أن الوزراء سيجتمعون عبر الفيديو لمواكبة الأحداث المتسارعة.


وأشارت إلى أنه من الضروري ألا يتوسع نطاق الحرب أكثر من ذلك، مشددة على ضرورة أن يتخذ النظام الإيراني قرارات.


وكان رئيس المجلس الأوروبي أنطونيو كوستا قد وصف الضربات بأنها تصعيد خطير في الوضع العسكري في الشرق الأوسط، معرباً عن تضامنه مع الدول التي تعرضت لهجمات صاروخية.


ورحب كوستا بعقد اجتماع طارئ لمجلس الأمن الدولي، داعياً إلى ضمان ألا تمتلك إيران سلاحاً نووياً أبداً.


وبدأ قبل قليل اجتماع مجلس الأمن الدولي الطارئ لبحث التصعيد في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، وذلك بعد الضربات العسكرية التي شنتها الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل على إيران، والضربات الإيرانية الانتقامية التي أعقبتها.