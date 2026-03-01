The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, announced that the foreign ministers of the bloc's countries will hold an emergency meeting today (Sunday) to discuss developments related to Iran, following the U.S.-Israeli strikes and Iranian retaliatory attacks.



Borrell wrote on his account on "X": "The indiscriminate attacks launched by the Iranian regime on its neighbors pose risks of dragging the region into a wider war," explaining that the ministers will meet via video to keep up with the rapidly evolving events.



He pointed out that it is essential for the war not to escalate further, emphasizing the need for the Iranian regime to make decisions.



The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, described the strikes as a serious escalation in the military situation in the Middle East, expressing solidarity with the countries that have been subjected to missile attacks.



Costa welcomed the convening of an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council, calling for ensuring that Iran never possesses nuclear weapons.



An emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council has just begun to discuss the escalation in the Middle East, following the military strikes carried out by the United States and Israel on Iran, and the Iranian retaliatory strikes that followed.