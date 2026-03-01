رغم نفي السلطات الإيرانية، أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (السبت)، اغتيال المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي.


وقال ترمب في منشور على منصته في «تروث سوشال»: لقد مات خامنئي، أحد أشر الناس في التاريخ هذه ليست العدالة للشعب الإيراني فحسب، بل لجميع الأمريكيين، وأولئك الأشخاص من العديد من البلدان في جميع أنحاء العالم، الذين قُتلوا أو شوهوا على يد خامنئي وعصابته من البلطجية المتعطشين للدماء«.


وأضاف:» لم يكن قادرًا على تجنب استخباراتنا وأنظمة التتبع المتطورة للغاية، وبالعمل بشكل وثيق مع إسرائيل، لم يكن هناك شيء يمكنه فعله هو أو القادة الآخرون الذين قُتلوا معه«.


وكتب ترمب:»هذه هي الفرصة الوحيدة الأعظم للشعب الإيراني لاستعادة بلاده، نسمع أن العديد من قوات الحرس الثوري الإيراني والجيش وقوات الأمن والشرطة الأخرى، لم يعودوا يريدون القتال، ويبحثون عن الحصانة منا وكما قلت الليلة الماضية«.


وأضاف:»الآن يمكنهم التمتع بالحصانة، وبعد ذلك لن يحصلوا إلا على الموت!«نأمل أن يندمج الحرس الثوري الإيراني والشرطة سلمياً مع الوطنيين الإيرانيين، وأن يعملوا معاً كوحدة واحدة لإعادة البلاد إلى العظمة التي تستحقها، مؤكداً على ضرورة أن تبدأ هذه العملية قريبًا، ليس فقط بوفاة خامنئي، بل تم تدمير البلاد كثيرًا، بل وحتى طمسها، في يوم واحد فقط. ومع ذلك، فإن القصف العنيف والمحدد سيستمر، دون انقطاع طوال الأسبوع، أو طالما كان ذلك ضروريًا لتحقيق هدفنا المتمثل في السلام في جميع أنحاء الشرق الأوسط، بل وفي العالم أجمع!»