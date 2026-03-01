رغم نفي السلطات الإيرانية، أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (السبت)، اغتيال المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي.
وقال ترمب في منشور على منصته في «تروث سوشال»: لقد مات خامنئي، أحد أشر الناس في التاريخ هذه ليست العدالة للشعب الإيراني فحسب، بل لجميع الأمريكيين، وأولئك الأشخاص من العديد من البلدان في جميع أنحاء العالم، الذين قُتلوا أو شوهوا على يد خامنئي وعصابته من البلطجية المتعطشين للدماء«.
وأضاف:» لم يكن قادرًا على تجنب استخباراتنا وأنظمة التتبع المتطورة للغاية، وبالعمل بشكل وثيق مع إسرائيل، لم يكن هناك شيء يمكنه فعله هو أو القادة الآخرون الذين قُتلوا معه«.
وكتب ترمب:»هذه هي الفرصة الوحيدة الأعظم للشعب الإيراني لاستعادة بلاده، نسمع أن العديد من قوات الحرس الثوري الإيراني والجيش وقوات الأمن والشرطة الأخرى، لم يعودوا يريدون القتال، ويبحثون عن الحصانة منا وكما قلت الليلة الماضية«.
وأضاف:»الآن يمكنهم التمتع بالحصانة، وبعد ذلك لن يحصلوا إلا على الموت!«نأمل أن يندمج الحرس الثوري الإيراني والشرطة سلمياً مع الوطنيين الإيرانيين، وأن يعملوا معاً كوحدة واحدة لإعادة البلاد إلى العظمة التي تستحقها، مؤكداً على ضرورة أن تبدأ هذه العملية قريبًا، ليس فقط بوفاة خامنئي، بل تم تدمير البلاد كثيرًا، بل وحتى طمسها، في يوم واحد فقط. ومع ذلك، فإن القصف العنيف والمحدد سيستمر، دون انقطاع طوال الأسبوع، أو طالما كان ذلك ضروريًا لتحقيق هدفنا المتمثل في السلام في جميع أنحاء الشرق الأوسط، بل وفي العالم أجمع!»
Despite the Iranian authorities' denial, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Saturday) the assassination of Iranian leader Ali Khamenei.
Trump stated in a post on his platform "Truth Social": "Khamenei is dead, one of the worst people in history. This is not just justice for the Iranian people, but for all Americans, and those people from many countries around the world who were killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty thugs."
He added: "He was unable to evade our intelligence and highly advanced tracking systems, and by working closely with Israel, there was nothing he or the other leaders killed with him could do."
Trump wrote: "This is the greatest opportunity for the Iranian people to reclaim their country. We hear that many members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, the army, and other security and police forces no longer want to fight, and they are seeking immunity from us, as I said last night."
He added: "Now they can enjoy immunity, and after that, they will only receive death! We hope that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and the police will peacefully integrate with Iranian patriots and work together as one unit to restore the country to the greatness it deserves, emphasizing that this process must begin soon, not only with Khamenei's death, but because the country has been so much destroyed, even erased, in just one day. However, the intense and targeted bombing will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week, or as long as necessary to achieve our goal of peace throughout the Middle East, and indeed the entire world!"