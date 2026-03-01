Despite the Iranian authorities' denial, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Saturday) the assassination of Iranian leader Ali Khamenei.



Trump stated in a post on his platform "Truth Social": "Khamenei is dead, one of the worst people in history. This is not just justice for the Iranian people, but for all Americans, and those people from many countries around the world who were killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty thugs."



He added: "He was unable to evade our intelligence and highly advanced tracking systems, and by working closely with Israel, there was nothing he or the other leaders killed with him could do."



Trump wrote: "This is the greatest opportunity for the Iranian people to reclaim their country. We hear that many members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, the army, and other security and police forces no longer want to fight, and they are seeking immunity from us, as I said last night."



He added: "Now they can enjoy immunity, and after that, they will only receive death! We hope that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and the police will peacefully integrate with Iranian patriots and work together as one unit to restore the country to the greatness it deserves, emphasizing that this process must begin soon, not only with Khamenei's death, but because the country has been so much destroyed, even erased, in just one day. However, the intense and targeted bombing will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week, or as long as necessary to achieve our goal of peace throughout the Middle East, and indeed the entire world!"