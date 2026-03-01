تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم، من المستشار الاتحادي لجمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية فريدريش ميرتس.

وتم خلال الاتصال بحث التطورات في المنطقة في ظل التصعيد العسكري البالغ الخطورة الذي تشهده، وانعكاسات ذلك على الأمن الإقليمي والدولي، بالإضافة إلى بحث الاعتداءات الإيرانية السافرة التي طالت المملكة والدول الشقيقة.