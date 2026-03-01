تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم، من المستشار الاتحادي لجمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية فريدريش ميرتس.
وتم خلال الاتصال بحث التطورات في المنطقة في ظل التصعيد العسكري البالغ الخطورة الذي تشهده، وانعكاسات ذلك على الأمن الإقليمي والدولي، بالإضافة إلى بحث الاعتداءات الإيرانية السافرة التي طالت المملكة والدول الشقيقة.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a phone call today from the Federal Minister of Germany, Friedrich Merz.
During the call, they discussed the developments in the region in light of the extremely dangerous military escalation it is experiencing, and the implications of that on regional and international security, in addition to discussing the blatant Iranian attacks that have targeted the Kingdom and its sister countries.