Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a phone call today from King of Morocco Mohammed VI.

During the call, they discussed the latest developments in light of the military escalation in the region, as well as the blatant Iranian attacks that have targeted the Kingdom and its sister countries.

The King of Morocco expressed his condemnation of the attack that targeted the Kingdom and affirmed that Morocco, both government and people, stands by the Kingdom.