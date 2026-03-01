تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم، من ملك المغرب محمد السادس.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث مستجدات الأحداث في ظل التصعيد العسكري الذي تشهده المنطقة، إلى جانب بحث الاعتداءات الإيرانية السافرة التي طالت المملكة والدول الشقيقة.
وقد عبر ملك المغرب عن إدانته للاعتداء الذي استهدف المملكة، ووقوف المغرب حكومةً وشعبًا إلى جانب المملكة.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a phone call today from King of Morocco Mohammed VI.
During the call, they discussed the latest developments in light of the military escalation in the region, as well as the blatant Iranian attacks that have targeted the Kingdom and its sister countries.
The King of Morocco expressed his condemnation of the attack that targeted the Kingdom and affirmed that Morocco, both government and people, stands by the Kingdom.