تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم، من ملك المغرب محمد السادس.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث مستجدات الأحداث في ظل التصعيد العسكري الذي تشهده المنطقة، إلى جانب بحث الاعتداءات الإيرانية السافرة التي طالت المملكة والدول الشقيقة.

وقد عبر ملك المغرب عن إدانته للاعتداء الذي استهدف المملكة، ووقوف المغرب حكومةً وشعبًا إلى جانب المملكة.