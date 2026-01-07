A survey conducted by "Okaz" revealed that the main stock market index (TASI) recorded market gains exceeding 78.88 billion riyals during its trading today (Wednesday) following the Capital Market Authority's decision to allow all foreign investors to trade in the Saudi market, rather than limiting it to "qualified" foreign investors.



According to the survey, shares of 48 companies recorded an increase, while shares of 213 companies declined, and 5 companies maintained their previous levels without change. The index gained 139.06 points, an increase of 1.35%, closing at 10,429.82 points.



The total market capitalization of listed companies rose to 8.75 trillion riyals, with the value of shares owned by foreigners in the Saudi market amounting to approximately 415.53 billion riyals.

Previous Facilitations

It is noteworthy that the Capital Market Authority approved in July 2025 the facilitation of procedures for opening and operating investment accounts for several categories of investors, which included foreign individual investors residing in one of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, or those who previously resided in the Kingdom or in one of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. This was a phased step that paved the way for the announcement made today, aiming to increase the level of confidence among participants in the main market and to enhance support for the local economy.



The share of Al Rajhi Bank rose by 3% to 99.25 riyals, while the share of the National Commercial Bank closed at 40.04 riyals, up 6%. The share of Saudi Aramco increased by 1% to 23.58 riyals. Shares of Alinma Bank, SABIC, STC, Riyad Bank, ACWA Power, Bank Albilad, Dar Al Arkan, and Almarai ended their trading today with increases ranging between 1% and 4%. The share of Research and Media topped the gainers with an increase of 8%, and the share of the Trading Group rose by 5% with active trading of about 3 million shares, valued at over 400 million riyals, the highest in 3 years.