كشف رصد أجرته «عكاظ» تسجيل مؤشر سوق الأسهم الرئيسي (تاسي) أرباحا سوقية تجاوزت قيمتها 78.88 مليار ريال، خلال تداولاتها اليوم (الأربعاء) بعد قرار هيئة السوق المالية السماح لكافة المستثمرين الأجانب بالتداول في السوق السعودية، وعدم حصرها على المستثمرين الأجانب «المؤهلين».


ووفقا للرصد، فإن أسهم 48 شركة سجلت ارتفاعا، فيما انخفضت أسهم 213 شركة، وحافظت 5 شركات على مستوياتها السابقة دون تغيير، وبلغت أرباح المؤشر 139.06 نقطة بنسبة ارتفاع 1.35%، ليغلق المؤشر عند مستوى 10,429.82 نقطة.


وارتفعت القيمة السوقية الإجمالية للشركات المدرجة إلى 8.75 تريليون ريال، وبلغة قيمة الأسهم التي يمتلكها الأجانب في السوق السعودية نحو 415.53 مليار ريال.

التسهيلات السابقة

يذكر أن هيئة السوق المالية قد اعتمدت في شهر يوليو 2025 تسهيل إجراءات فتح الحسابات الاستثمارية وتشغيلها لعدد من فئات المستثمرين، والتي شملت المستثمرين الأجانب الطبيعيين المقيمين في إحدى دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، أو من سبق له الإقامة في المملكة أو في إحدى دول مجلس التعاون، وهي خطوة مرحلية مهدت للقرار المعلن عنه اليوم، بما يهدف إلى زيادة مستوى ثقة المشاركين في السوق الرئيسية، ويعزز دعم الاقتصاد المحلي.


وصعد سهم مصرف الراجحي بنسبة 3% عند 99.25 ريال، وأغلق سهم البنك الأهلي السعودي عند 40.04 ريال مرتفعا 6%، وارتفع سهم أرامكو السعودية بنسبة 1% عند 23.58 ريال، وأنهت أسهم مصرف الإنماء، وسابك، وإس تي سي، وبنك الرياض، وأكوا باور، وبنك البلاد، ودار الأركان، والمراعي، تداولاتها اليوم على ارتفاع بنسب تراوح بين 1 و4%، وتصدّر سهم الأبحاث والإعلام، الشركات المرتفعة بنسبة 8%، وارتفع سهم مجموعة تداول بنسبة 5% بتداولات نشطة بلغت نحو 3 ملايين سهم وبقيمة تجاوزت 400 مليون ريال، هي الأعلى منذ 3 سنوات.