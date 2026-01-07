ليست حرقة المعدة المتكررة مجرد انزعاج عابر بعد وجبة دسمة، بل قد تكون علامة تحذيرية لحالة طبية أكثر خطورة، وفقًا لما تشير إليه أبحاث طبية في مجال أمراض الجهاز الهضمي المنشورة في مراجع صحية معتمدة ودوريات طبية متخصّصة مثل NCBI Bookshelf وMayo Clinic، اللتين تربطان استمرار الحرقة المتكررة بمرض داء الجَزْر المَعدي المريئي (GERD) وتأثيراته الصحية المحتملة.

وتوضح هذه الأبحاث، أن مرض الارتجاع المعدي المريئي (GERD) هو حالة يتدفق فيها حمض المعدة بشكل متكرر إلى المريء بسبب ضعف الصمام المريئي السفلي، ما يسبب تهيجًا مزمنًا والتهابًا يؤدي مع الوقت إلى تضيّق المريء، تآكل أنسجته، أو حتى تغيّرات محتملة قبل التسرطن تُعرف بـ«مريء باريت».

وتشير الدراسات أيضًا إلى أن التعرّض المتكرر لحمض المعدة في المريء، يرفع خطر الإصابة بسرطان المريء، وهو أحد أخطر المضاعفات التي يمكن أن تنتج عن تجاهل الأعراض المتكررة لحرقة المعدة وعدم مراجعة الطبيب.

ويشدد المختصون على أن الحرقة المتكررة لأكثر من مرتين أسبوعيًا أو تلك المصاحبة لأعراض إضافية مثل صعوبة البلع، فقدان الوزن غير المبرّر، أو ألم مستمر في الصدر، تستدعي استشارة طبية فورية لتقييم الحالة وتشخيص الارتجاع أو مضاعفاته المحتملة.

ويُعد تغيير نمط الحياة خطوة محورية أيضًا في التعامل مع هذه الحالة، من خلال تعديل العادات الغذائية، تجنب الأطعمة والمشروبات المحفزة للحرقة، والحفاظ على وزن صحي، إلى جانب المتابعة الطبية عند استمرار الأعراض.