The German coach Matthias Jaissle, coach of Al-Ahli, excluded the English duo Ivan Toney for technical reasons and the Brazilian Wenderson Galeno due to lack of technical readiness from the team's match against Al-Ittihad in the "Jeddah Derby" in the eighth round of the Roshen Saudi League.



Meanwhile, Jaissle called up the Brazilian duo Matheus Gonsalves and the French player Etangana as replacements.



The team's lineup will be: Mendy in goal, Majrashi, Demiral, Ibanez, and Mohammed Suleiman in defense, and in midfield Frank Kessie, Etangana, Riyad Mahrez, Enzo Mew, and Matheus, with Feras Al-Breikan in the attack.