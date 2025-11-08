استبعد المدرب الألماني ماتياس يايسله مدرب الأهلي الثنائي الإنجليزي إيفان توني بقرار فني، والبرازيلي ويندرسون جالينو بسبب عدم الجاهزية الفنية، عن مباراة الفريق أمام الاتحاد في «ديربي جدة» ضمن الجولة الثامنة من منافسات دوري روشن السعودي.
فيما استدعى يايسله الثنائي البرازيلي ماتيوس غونسالفيس والفرنسي اتانجانا بديلين عنهما.
إذ ستكون تشكيلة الفريق: ميندي في حراسة المرمى، ومجرشي وديميرال وايبانيز ومحمد سليمان في خط الدفاع، وفي الوسط فرانك كيسيه واتانجانا ورياض محرز واينزو ميو وماتيوس، وفي خط الهجوم فراس البريكان.
The German coach Matthias Jaissle, coach of Al-Ahli, excluded the English duo Ivan Toney for technical reasons and the Brazilian Wenderson Galeno due to lack of technical readiness from the team's match against Al-Ittihad in the "Jeddah Derby" in the eighth round of the Roshen Saudi League.
Meanwhile, Jaissle called up the Brazilian duo Matheus Gonsalves and the French player Etangana as replacements.
The team's lineup will be: Mendy in goal, Majrashi, Demiral, Ibanez, and Mohammed Suleiman in defense, and in midfield Frank Kessie, Etangana, Riyad Mahrez, Enzo Mew, and Matheus, with Feras Al-Breikan in the attack.