استبعد المدرب الألماني ماتياس يايسله مدرب الأهلي الثنائي الإنجليزي إيفان توني بقرار فني، والبرازيلي ويندرسون جالينو بسبب عدم الجاهزية الفنية، عن مباراة الفريق أمام الاتحاد في «ديربي جدة» ضمن الجولة الثامنة من منافسات دوري روشن السعودي.


فيما استدعى يايسله الثنائي البرازيلي ماتيوس غونسالفيس والفرنسي اتانجانا بديلين عنهما.


إذ ستكون تشكيلة الفريق: ميندي في حراسة المرمى، ومجرشي وديميرال وايبانيز ومحمد سليمان في خط الدفاع، وفي الوسط فرانك كيسيه واتانجانا ورياض محرز واينزو ميو وماتيوس، وفي خط الهجوم فراس البريكان.