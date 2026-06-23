Young players in the Mexican national football team oppose the participation of legendary goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa in the last group stage match of the World Cup against the Czech Republic, according to media reports.



Reports revealed that the group believes decisions should be made based solely on current performance and sports strategy, especially in the World Cup, where every detail can impact the team's path to the knockout stages.



Mexico, which is co-hosting the 2026 World Cup with the United States and Canada, was the first country to qualify for the knockout stages of the current World Cup, with the team playing its final group stage match against the Czech Republic in Group A. Ochoa is considered one of the legends of Mexican football, having played 153 matches for the team over more than 20 years.



Ochoa has not participated in this edition of the World Cup so far, as coach Javier Aguirre preferred to start Raul Ranjel in the matches against South Africa and South Korea.



Ochoa could join Argentine wizard Lionel Messi and Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo among the players who have participated in six World Cups.