يعارض اللاعبون الشباب في المنتخب المكسيكي لكرة القدم مشاركة حارس المرمى الأسطوري جييرمو أوتشوا في المباراة الأخيرة من دور المجموعات ببطولة كأس العالم لكرة القدم ضد التشيك، حسبما أفادت تقارير صحفية .
وكشفت التقارير أن المجموعة ترى أن القرارات يجب أن يتم اتخاذها بناء على الأداء الحالي والإستراتيجية الرياضية فقط، لا سيما في كأس العالم، حيث يمكن لكل تفصيلة أن تؤثر على مسار الفريق نحو الأدوار الإقصائية.
وكانت المكسيك، التي تشترك في استضافة مونديال 2026 مع الولايات المتحدة وكندا، أول دولة تتأهل للأدوار الإقصائية بكأس العالم الحالية، حيث يخوض الفريق مباراته الأخيرة بدور المجموعات ضد جمهورية التشيك ضمن منافسات المجموعة الأولى، ويعتبر أوتشوا أحد أساطير كرة القدم المكسيكية، حيث خاض 153 مباراة مع الفريق على مدار أكثر من 20 عاما.
ولم يشارك أوتشوا في هذه النسخة من كأس العالم حتى الآن، حيث فضل المدرب خافيير أغيري إشراك راؤول رانخيل أساسيا في مباراتي جنوب إفريقيا وكوريا الجنوبية.
وقد ينضم أوتشوا إلى الساحر الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي والأسطورة البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو ضمن اللاعبين الذين شاركوا في 6 نسخ بكأس العالم.
Young players in the Mexican national football team oppose the participation of legendary goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa in the last group stage match of the World Cup against the Czech Republic, according to media reports.
Reports revealed that the group believes decisions should be made based solely on current performance and sports strategy, especially in the World Cup, where every detail can impact the team's path to the knockout stages.
Mexico, which is co-hosting the 2026 World Cup with the United States and Canada, was the first country to qualify for the knockout stages of the current World Cup, with the team playing its final group stage match against the Czech Republic in Group A. Ochoa is considered one of the legends of Mexican football, having played 153 matches for the team over more than 20 years.
Ochoa has not participated in this edition of the World Cup so far, as coach Javier Aguirre preferred to start Raul Ranjel in the matches against South Africa and South Korea.
Ochoa could join Argentine wizard Lionel Messi and Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo among the players who have participated in six World Cups.