FC Barcelona has officially announced the permanent signing of young Egyptian striker Hamza Abdel Karim from Al Ahly SC, after activating the purchase clause following a successful loan period, with the player signing a contract that extends for three seasons until the summer of 2029.

The club clarified in an official statement that the 18-year-old player will be registered with Barcelona Athletic (the reserve team), with the possibility of being promoted to participate with the first team, according to the vision of the coaching staff led by German Hans Flick.

The decision by Barcelona came after the impressive performances Abdel Karim delivered since joining the youth sector of the club during the winter transfer window, where he participated with the under-19 team and scored six goals in 11 matches, prompting the sports management to finalize the contract as part of the club's project to develop young talents.

Spanish newspaper (AS) had previously reported Flick's desire to include the player in the first team's preparation for the new season, considering granting him playing minutes in friendly matches, especially as the club is looking for a new striker while some of its international players are occupied with continental commitments.

Hamza Abdel Karim is currently participating with the Egyptian national team in the 2026 World Cup, having appeared in the first two matches against Belgium and New Zealand, indicating the rising status the player enjoys at both local and international levels.

Abdel Karim is regarded as one of the most prominent emerging Egyptian talents, having progressed through the youth ranks at Al Ahly before attracting the attention of Barcelona scouts, and he is now embarking on a new phase in his career at one of the largest European clubs.