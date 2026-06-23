أعلن نادي برشلونة الإسباني تعاقده بشكل نهائي مع المهاجم المصري الشاب حمزة عبد الكريم قادماً من الأهلي المصري، بعد تفعيل بند الشراء عقب فترة إعارة ناجحة، ليوقّع اللاعب عقداً يمتد لثلاثة مواسم حتى صيف 2029.
وأوضح النادي في بيان رسمي أن اللاعب، البالغ من العمر 18 عاماً، سيُقيد ضمن صفوف برشلونة أتلتيك (الفريق الرديف)، مع إمكانية تصعيده للمشاركة مع الفريق الأول؛ وفق رؤية الجهاز الفني بقيادة الألماني هانز فليك.
وجاء قرار برشلونة بعد الأداء اللافت الذي قدّمه عبد الكريم منذ انضمامه إلى قطاع الشباب بالنادي خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية، حيث شارك مع فريق تحت 19 عاماً وسجّل ستة أهداف في 11 مباراة، ما دفع الإدارة الرياضية إلى حسم التعاقد معه ضمن مشروع النادي لتطوير المواهب الشابة.
وكانت صحيفة (آس الإسبانية) قد أشارت سابقاً إلى رغبة فليك في ضم اللاعب إلى فترة إعداد الفريق الأول للموسم الجديد، مع دراسة منحه دقائق لعب في المباريات الودية، خاصة في ظل بحث النادي عن مهاجم جديد وانشغال بعض لاعبيه الدوليين بالاستحقاقات القارية.
ويشارك حمزة عبد الكريم حالياً مع منتخب مصر في كأس العالم 2026، حيث ظهر في أول مباراتين أمام بلجيكا ونيوزيلندا، في مؤشر على المكانة المتصاعدة التي يحظى بها اللاعب على المستويين المحلي والدولي.
ويُنظر إلى عبد الكريم باعتباره أحد أبرز المواهب المصرية الصاعدة، بعدما تدرّج في قطاع الناشئين بالنادي الأهلي قبل أن يجذب اهتمام كشافي برشلونة، ليبدأ الآن مرحلة جديدة في مسيرته داخل أحد أكبر الأندية الأوروبية.
FC Barcelona has officially announced the permanent signing of young Egyptian striker Hamza Abdel Karim from Al Ahly SC, after activating the purchase clause following a successful loan period, with the player signing a contract that extends for three seasons until the summer of 2029.
The club clarified in an official statement that the 18-year-old player will be registered with Barcelona Athletic (the reserve team), with the possibility of being promoted to participate with the first team, according to the vision of the coaching staff led by German Hans Flick.
The decision by Barcelona came after the impressive performances Abdel Karim delivered since joining the youth sector of the club during the winter transfer window, where he participated with the under-19 team and scored six goals in 11 matches, prompting the sports management to finalize the contract as part of the club's project to develop young talents.
Spanish newspaper (AS) had previously reported Flick's desire to include the player in the first team's preparation for the new season, considering granting him playing minutes in friendly matches, especially as the club is looking for a new striker while some of its international players are occupied with continental commitments.
Hamza Abdel Karim is currently participating with the Egyptian national team in the 2026 World Cup, having appeared in the first two matches against Belgium and New Zealand, indicating the rising status the player enjoys at both local and international levels.
Abdel Karim is regarded as one of the most prominent emerging Egyptian talents, having progressed through the youth ranks at Al Ahly before attracting the attention of Barcelona scouts, and he is now embarking on a new phase in his career at one of the largest European clubs.