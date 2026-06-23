أعلن نادي برشلونة الإسباني تعاقده بشكل نهائي مع المهاجم المصري الشاب حمزة عبد الكريم قادماً من الأهلي المصري، بعد تفعيل بند الشراء عقب فترة إعارة ناجحة، ليوقّع اللاعب عقداً يمتد لثلاثة مواسم حتى صيف 2029.

وأوضح النادي في بيان رسمي أن اللاعب، البالغ من العمر 18 عاماً، سيُقيد ضمن صفوف برشلونة أتلتيك (الفريق الرديف)، مع إمكانية تصعيده للمشاركة مع الفريق الأول؛ وفق رؤية الجهاز الفني بقيادة الألماني هانز فليك.

وجاء قرار برشلونة بعد الأداء اللافت الذي قدّمه عبد الكريم منذ انضمامه إلى قطاع الشباب بالنادي خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية، حيث شارك مع فريق تحت 19 عاماً وسجّل ستة أهداف في 11 مباراة، ما دفع الإدارة الرياضية إلى حسم التعاقد معه ضمن مشروع النادي لتطوير المواهب الشابة.

وكانت صحيفة (آس الإسبانية) قد أشارت سابقاً إلى رغبة فليك في ضم اللاعب إلى فترة إعداد الفريق الأول للموسم الجديد، مع دراسة منحه دقائق لعب في المباريات الودية، خاصة في ظل بحث النادي عن مهاجم جديد وانشغال بعض لاعبيه الدوليين بالاستحقاقات القارية.

ويشارك حمزة عبد الكريم حالياً مع منتخب مصر في كأس العالم 2026، حيث ظهر في أول مباراتين أمام بلجيكا ونيوزيلندا، في مؤشر على المكانة المتصاعدة التي يحظى بها اللاعب على المستويين المحلي والدولي.

ويُنظر إلى عبد الكريم باعتباره أحد أبرز المواهب المصرية الصاعدة، بعدما تدرّج في قطاع الناشئين بالنادي الأهلي قبل أن يجذب اهتمام كشافي برشلونة، ليبدأ الآن مرحلة جديدة في مسيرته داخل أحد أكبر الأندية الأوروبية.