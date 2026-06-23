Mustafa Ziko could never have imagined, as a sports shoe seller and a player for the Republic of Shebin in the Monufia Governorate, that his difficult journey would one day lead him to become the center of the world's attention and a striker for the Egyptian national team in the World Cup.



Ziko began his journey from the Republic of Shebin, where he opened a small shoe store next to the club to support himself and his family. From there, a long journey of ambition and challenges began; he moved to Haras El Hodood in the Premier League, then experienced relegation to the lower leagues, before returning once again to the Premier League.



The player continued on his path steadily, moving next to Zed Club, then to Pyramids, until he reached the national team. Despite being called up to the Egypt national team camp in 2022 and then completely excluded from the list, Ziko did not give up; instead, he came back stronger to find his name once again present in the squad for the most important competition in the world.



In the World Cup, Mustafa Ziko caught everyone's attention after scoring one goal and assisting another, becoming the talk of the fans and the media, proving that determination can turn simple beginnings into great achievements.



Ziko's story is not just a tale of a football player, but an inspiring human model of a young man who started from a small shoe store, went through relegation and exclusion, and then returned to stand among the stars of the world wearing the Egyptian national team jersey.