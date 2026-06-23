لم يكن مصطفى زيكو يتخيل، وهو بائع الأحذية الرياضية ولاعب جمهورية شبين في محافظة المنوفية، أن رحلته الصعبة ستقوده يومًا إلى أن يصبح محط أنظار العالم ومهاجم منتخب مصر في المونديال.


بدأ زيكو مشواره من جمهورية شبين، حيث افتتح محلًا صغيرًا للأحذية بجوار النادي ليساعد نفسه وأسرته. ومن هناك، بدأت رحلة طويلة بين الطموح والتحديات؛ انتقل إلى حرس الحدود في الدوري الممتاز، ثم عاش تجربة الهبوط إلى دوري المظاليم، قبل أن يعود من جديد إلى الدوري الممتاز.


واصل اللاعب طريقه بثبات، فانتقل بعد ذلك إلى نادي زد، ثم إلى بيراميدز، حتى وصل إلى المنتخب الأول. ورغم استدعائه لمعسكر منتخب مصر عام 2022 ثم استبعاده من القائمة تمامًا، لم يستسلم زيكو، بل عاد أقوى ليجد اسمه حاضرًا من جديد في قائمة المنتخب بأهم مسابقة في العالم.


وفي المونديال، خطف مصطفى زيكو الأنظار بعدما سجل هدفًا وصنع آخر، ليصبح حديث الجماهير ووسائل الإعلام، وليثبت أن الإصرار قادر على تحويل البدايات البسيطة إلى إنجازات كبرى.


قصة زيكو ليست مجرد حكاية لاعب كرة قدم، بل نموذج إنساني ملهم لشاب بدأ من محل أحذية صغير، ومرّ بالهبوط والاستبعاد، ثم عاد ليقف بين نجوم العالم بقميص منتخب مصر.