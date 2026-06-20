على مدى عقدين، ظلّ كريستيانو رونالدو وليونيل ميسي قطبي كرة القدم العالمية، ووجهين لمدرستين مختلفتين في الإبداع:
رونالدو، الآلة التهديفية التي لا تتوقف، والقوة التي تجمع بين السرعة والارتقاء والدقة القاتلة أمام المرمى.
وميسي، اللاعب الذي يحوّل الكرة إلى خيط حرير ينساب بين الأقدام، وصاحب اللمسة التي تُشبه توقيع فنان.
بينهما أكثر من 1600 مباراة وقرابة 1600 هدف، و12 كرة ذهبية، ومئات اللحظات التي صنعت ذاكرة جيل كامل. ورغم كل ذلك، لم تجمعهما بطولة كأس العالم في مواجهة مباشرة، حتى جاء مونديال 2026 ليُعيد إشعال الحلم؛ مواجهة مباشرة بين كريستيانو رونالدو وليونيل ميسي، في آخر ظهور مونديالي محتمل للنجمين اللذين شكّلا أعظم منافسة في تاريخ كرة القدم.
وبحسب نظام البطولة ومسارات المجموعات، فإن الأرجنتين والبرتغال قد يلتقيان في بطولة كأس العالم 2026؛ ما يعكس فرصة نادرة قد تجمع بين أسطورتين تجاوز مجموع أهدافهما الدولية 250 هدفاً، في مباراة قد تكون الأخيرة لهما في كأس العالم، وواحدةً من أكثر المواجهات ترقباً في تاريخ اللعبة.
السيناريو الأقرب: مواجهة في ربع النهائي
إذا تصدّر المنتخبان مجموعتيهما (وهو الاحتمال الأقوى نظراً لفارق المستوى):
الأرجنتين في المجموعة J
البرتغال في المجموعة K
فإنهما سيلتقيان في ربع النهائي يوم 11 يوليو 2026 في كانساس سيتي.
سيناريو آخر: مواجهة مبكرة في دور الـ16
إذا احتل المنتخبان المركز الثاني في مجموعتيهما، فإن جدول البطولة يضعهما وجهاً لوجه في دور الـ16 مباشرة.
سيناريو ثالث: مواجهة تاريخية في النهائي
إذا جاء أحدهما أولاً والآخر ثانياً، فسيذهب كل منهما إلى جانب مختلف من الجدول، ما يجعل اللقاء ممكناً فقط في المباراة النهائية.
احتمال ضعيف: مواجهة في دور الـ32
إذا تأهل أحدهما كأفضل ثالث، قد يحدث لقاء مبكر جداً، لكنه احتمال شبه مستبعد.
For two decades, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have remained the poles of global football, representing two different schools of creativity:
Ronaldo, the unstoppable scoring machine, a force that combines speed, elevation, and deadly precision in front of goal.
And Messi, the player who transforms the ball into a silk thread flowing between feet, with a touch reminiscent of an artist's signature.
Between them, there are over 1600 matches and nearly 1600 goals, 12 Ballon d'Or awards, and hundreds of moments that have created the memory of an entire generation. Despite all this, they have never faced each other in a World Cup match until the 2026 World Cup reignites the dream; a direct confrontation between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, in what could be the last World Cup appearance for the two stars who have defined the greatest rivalry in football history.
According to the tournament format and group paths, Argentina and Portugal could meet in the 2026 World Cup; reflecting a rare opportunity that could bring together two legends whose total international goals exceed 250, in a match that may be their last in the World Cup, and one of the most anticipated encounters in the history of the game.
The most likely scenario: A quarter-final clash
If both teams top their groups (which is the strongest possibility given the level difference):
Argentina in Group J
Portugal in Group K
Then they will meet in the quarter-finals on July 11, 2026, in Kansas City.
Another scenario: An early clash in the Round of 16
If both teams finish second in their groups, the tournament schedule places them face to face in the Round of 16 directly.
A third scenario: A historic final showdown
If one finishes first and the other second, each will go to a different side of the bracket, making a meeting possible only in the final match.
Weak possibility: A clash in the Round of 32
If one qualifies as the best third-placed team, an early encounter could happen, but this is a highly unlikely scenario.