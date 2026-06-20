على مدى عقدين، ظلّ كريستيانو رونالدو وليونيل ميسي قطبي كرة القدم العالمية، ووجهين لمدرستين مختلفتين في الإبداع:
رونالدو، الآلة التهديفية التي لا تتوقف، والقوة التي تجمع بين السرعة والارتقاء والدقة القاتلة أمام المرمى.
وميسي، اللاعب الذي يحوّل الكرة إلى خيط حرير ينساب بين الأقدام، وصاحب اللمسة التي تُشبه توقيع فنان.

بينهما أكثر من 1600 مباراة وقرابة 1600 هدف، و12 كرة ذهبية، ومئات اللحظات التي صنعت ذاكرة جيل كامل. ورغم كل ذلك، لم تجمعهما بطولة كأس العالم في مواجهة مباشرة، حتى جاء مونديال 2026 ليُعيد إشعال الحلم؛ مواجهة مباشرة بين كريستيانو رونالدو وليونيل ميسي، في آخر ظهور مونديالي محتمل للنجمين اللذين شكّلا أعظم منافسة في تاريخ كرة القدم.

وبحسب نظام البطولة ومسارات المجموعات، فإن الأرجنتين والبرتغال قد يلتقيان في بطولة كأس العالم 2026؛ ما يعكس فرصة نادرة قد تجمع بين أسطورتين تجاوز مجموع أهدافهما الدولية 250 هدفاً، في مباراة قد تكون الأخيرة لهما في كأس العالم، وواحدةً من أكثر المواجهات ترقباً في تاريخ اللعبة.

السيناريو الأقرب: مواجهة في ربع النهائي


إذا تصدّر المنتخبان مجموعتيهما (وهو الاحتمال الأقوى نظراً لفارق المستوى):
الأرجنتين في المجموعة J
البرتغال في المجموعة K
فإنهما سيلتقيان في ربع النهائي يوم 11 يوليو 2026 في كانساس سيتي.

سيناريو آخر: مواجهة مبكرة في دور الـ16


إذا احتل المنتخبان المركز الثاني في مجموعتيهما، فإن جدول البطولة يضعهما وجهاً لوجه في دور الـ16 مباشرة.

سيناريو ثالث: مواجهة تاريخية في النهائي


إذا جاء أحدهما أولاً والآخر ثانياً، فسيذهب كل منهما إلى جانب مختلف من الجدول، ما يجعل اللقاء ممكناً فقط في المباراة النهائية.

احتمال ضعيف: مواجهة في دور الـ32


إذا تأهل أحدهما كأفضل ثالث، قد يحدث لقاء مبكر جداً، لكنه احتمال شبه مستبعد.