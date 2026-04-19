The Algerian coach Nour Eddine Ben Zekri of the youth team expressed his great happiness at his team's qualification for the final of the Gulf Champions League for clubs, after winning against the Iraqi team Zakho in a penalty shootout, confirming that reaching the final represents an important step for the team.



Ben Zekri said during the press conference after the match: "I am happy with the qualification, and we were determined to settle the match since the first half. We also trained well on penalties, which helped us secure the victory."



He added: The team has suffered from some injuries in the past period and has gone through difficult circumstances, but it continues to work to achieve results and improve performance, noting that the fans always demand victory, and that the team has started to show better form in the current phase.



Ben Zekri confirmed his team's readiness to face any opponent in the final, explaining that he will work on studying the upcoming team carefully to prepare optimally for the match.



In conclusion, Nour Eddine praised the organization, thanking the State of Qatar for its excellent hosting and outstanding organization of the tournament.