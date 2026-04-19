أعرب الجزائري نور الدين بن زكري مدرب فريق الشباب عن سعادته الكبيرة بتأهل فريقه إلى نهائي دوري أبطال الخليج للأندية، بعد الفوز على زاخو العراقي بركلات الترجيح، مؤكداً أن الوصول إلى النهائي يمثل خطوة مهمة للفريق.


وقال بن زكري خلال المؤتمر الصحفي عقب المباراة: «أنا سعيد بالتأهل، وكنا عازمين على حسم المباراة منذ الشوط الأول، كما أننا تدربنا جيداً على ركلات الترجيح، وهو ما ساعدنا في حسم اللقاء».


وأضاف بن زكري قائلاً: عانى الفريق من بعض الإصابات خلال الفترة الماضية، ومر بظروف صعبة، لكنه يواصل العمل من أجل تحقيق النتائج وتحسين الأداء، مشيراً إلى أن الجماهير تطالب دائماً بالفوز، وأن الفريق بدأ يظهر بشكل أفضل في المرحلة الحالية.


وأكد بن زكري جاهزية فريقه لمواجهة أي منافس في النهائي، موضحاً أنه سيعمل على دراسة الفريق القادم بشكل دقيق، من أجل التحضير الأمثل للمباراة.


وفي ختام تصريحاته، أشاد نور الدين بالتنظيم، مقدماً الشكر لدولة قطر على حسن الاستضافة والتنظيم المميز للبطولة.