توفي صانع المحتوى الشهير العراقي محمد الشمري، إثر حادثة مرورية وقعت على طريق البصرة، أقصى جنوب العراق.

انقلاب السيارة

وقالت مصادر أمنية ونشطاء عبر مواقع التواصل، إن الشمري كان متوجهاً من بغداد إلى محافظة البصرة، لكن سيارته انقلبت؛ ما أسفر عن مصرعه في الحال.

محتوى إيجابي

ويقيم الشمري في العراق منذ فترة إقامة فعاليات كأس الخليج، وبرز خلال تلك المدة بتقديم محتوى إيجابي ذي طابع ترويجي، ركز فيه على إبراز الجوانب الخدمية والسياحية والحياة اليومية في عدد من المدن العراقية؛ ما أكسبه حضوراً واسعاً وتفاعلاً لافتاً على منصات التواصل.

وفي آخر منشور له عبر خاصة القصص في إنستغرام، ظهر في السيارة بطريقه إلى البصرة، وفي فيديو آخر أظهر رغيفين من الخبز الطازج وفنجاناً من القهوة.

ونعَى عدد من المدونين الشمري، مستذكرين حضوره الإيجابي وما قدمه من محتوى ركّز على إبراز الصورة اليومية للحياة في العراق، فيما عبر متابعون عن صدمتهم من خبر وفاته، مشيرين إلى التفاعل الواسع الذي حظي به خلال الفترة الماضية على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.