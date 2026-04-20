توفي صانع المحتوى الشهير العراقي محمد الشمري، إثر حادثة مرورية وقعت على طريق البصرة، أقصى جنوب العراق.
انقلاب السيارة
وقالت مصادر أمنية ونشطاء عبر مواقع التواصل، إن الشمري كان متوجهاً من بغداد إلى محافظة البصرة، لكن سيارته انقلبت؛ ما أسفر عن مصرعه في الحال.
محتوى إيجابي
ويقيم الشمري في العراق منذ فترة إقامة فعاليات كأس الخليج، وبرز خلال تلك المدة بتقديم محتوى إيجابي ذي طابع ترويجي، ركز فيه على إبراز الجوانب الخدمية والسياحية والحياة اليومية في عدد من المدن العراقية؛ ما أكسبه حضوراً واسعاً وتفاعلاً لافتاً على منصات التواصل.
وفي آخر منشور له عبر خاصة القصص في إنستغرام، ظهر في السيارة بطريقه إلى البصرة، وفي فيديو آخر أظهر رغيفين من الخبز الطازج وفنجاناً من القهوة.
ونعَى عدد من المدونين الشمري، مستذكرين حضوره الإيجابي وما قدمه من محتوى ركّز على إبراز الصورة اليومية للحياة في العراق، فيما عبر متابعون عن صدمتهم من خبر وفاته، مشيرين إلى التفاعل الواسع الذي حظي به خلال الفترة الماضية على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.
The famous Iraqi content creator Mohammed Al-Shammari has passed away due to a traffic accident that occurred on the road to Basra, in the far south of Iraq.
Car Flip
Security sources and activists on social media reported that Al-Shammari was heading from Baghdad to Basra Governorate when his car flipped, resulting in his immediate death.
Positive Content
Al-Shammari had been residing in Iraq during the Gulf Cup events and gained prominence during that time by providing positive promotional content, focusing on highlighting the service, tourism, and daily life aspects in several Iraqi cities; which earned him a wide presence and notable interaction on social media platforms.
In his last post on the Instagram Stories feature, he appeared in the car on his way to Basra, and in another video, he showed two loaves of fresh bread and a cup of coffee.
Several bloggers mourned Al-Shammari, recalling his positive presence and the content he produced that focused on showcasing the daily life in Iraq, while followers expressed their shock at the news of his death, noting the wide interaction he had received on social media platforms during the past period.