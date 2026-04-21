بعد رحيلها فجر اليوم( الثلاثاء).. تفتح «عكاظ» ملف حياة الفهد، لا لتروي نهاية نجمة معروفة، بل لتتبع سيرة امتدت 78 عاماً، حفلت بما هو أبعد من الأضواء؛ من يتمٍ مبكر، إلى قسوة أم، مروراً بزيجات لم تكتمل، ووصولاً إلى محطات إنسانية ظلت طي الكتمان.

في هذه الرحلة، لا تبدو «سيدة الشاشة الخليجية» مجرد نجمة صنعت مجدها الفني، بقدر ما تكشف وجهاً آخر لحياة صاغها الألم بقدر ما صاغتها الشهرة.
الشابة حياة الفهد بين هموم الحياة وطموحات النجومية.

الشابة حياة الفهد بين هموم الحياة وطموحات النجومية.

من طفولة قاسية إلى نجومية استثنائية

وُلدت حياة الفهد في 15 أبريل 1948، وعاشت طفولة صعبة بعد وفاة والدها مبكراً، فيما عانت من قسوة والدتها، ما دفعها إلى ترك الدراسة في مراحلها الأولى.
ورغم ذلك، شقّت طريقها بنفسها، فتعلّمت القراءة والكتابة، وأتقنت اللغة الإنجليزية، في رحلة مبكرة من التحدي صنعت شخصيتها الصلبة.

بدأ شغفها بالفن منذ خمسينيات القرن الماضي، بعد مشاهدتها أحد أفلام الفنان الراحل فريد الأطرش، لكن هذا الحلم واجه رفضاً قاسياً من والدتها، وصل إلى حد تعرّضها للضرب وإضرابها عن الطعام، قبل أن ينجح شقيقها في إقناع الأسرة بالسماح لها بدخول عالم التمثيل.

بداية من المستشفى.. وانطلاقة من «بو جسوم»

ابتسامة لا يطويها الرحيل.

ابتسامة لا يطويها الرحيل.

عملت الفهد في بداياتها ممرضة، قبل أن يكتشفها الفنان أبو جسوم، لتشارك في مسلسل «عائلة بو جسوم» عام 1964، الذي شكّل نقطة انطلاقها نحو عالم الفن.
ومنذ ذلك الحين، بنت مسيرة استثنائية تجاوزت 216 عملاً، رسّخت خلالها مكانتها كواحدة من أهم نجمات الخليج، ولقّبت بـ«سيدة الشاشة الخليجية».

كما كوّنت ثنائيات فنية بارزة، أبرزها مع الفنانة سعاد عبد الله، وقدّمت أعمالاً خالدة مثل «أفكار أمي»، «أم هارون»، «نجد»، «ريحانة»، و«خارج الأسوار».

حياة خاصة بعيدة عن الأضواء.. وزيجات معقدة

نجومية حياة الفهد تضع بصمتها مبكراً على أعمالها المميزة.

نجومية حياة الفهد تضع بصمتها مبكراً على أعمالها المميزة.

رغم شهرتها، أبقت حياة الفهد تفاصيل حياتها الشخصية بعيدة عن الإعلام،.
تزوجت للمرة الأولى عام 1965 من الطبيب العراقي قصي الجلبي، وهي في سن الـ17، وأنجبت ابنتها الوحيدة سوزان عام 1967، إلا أن الخلاف حول استمرارها في التمثيل أنهى الزواج بعد ثلاث سنوات.

وفي زواجها الثاني، ارتبطت بفنان لبناني هو محمود حمدي، الذي كان لديه ابنتان توأم (مي ومها)، لتتولى الفهد تربيتهما، حتى بعد انتهاء العلاقة.
كما عُرفت بجانبها الإنساني، إذ تكفلت بطفلة يتيمة تُدعى روزان، واحتضنتها إلى جانب ابنتها.
حياة الفهد.. طفولة قاسية بين اليتم والحرمان.

حياة الفهد.. طفولة قاسية بين اليتم والحرمان.

أسرار المرض.. جلطة بعد أخرى

في سنواتها الأخيرة، دخلت حياة الفهد مرحلة صحية حرجة، إذ تعرضت لجلطتين في الدماغ يفصل بينهما 15 يوماً، عقب خضوعها لعملية قسطرة، ما أثّر بشكل كبير على حالتها الصحية.

وسافرت إلى لندن لاستكمال العلاج، قبل أن تعود إلى الكويت، حيث استمرت معاناتها الصحية وسط متابعة دقيقة من الأطباء.

الانتكاسة الأخيرة.. نهاية مؤلمة

وخلال الساعات الـ24 الأخيرة، تعرّضت الفهد لانتكاسة صحية حادة، نُقلت على إثرها إلى العناية المركزة، قبل أن تتدهور حالتها تدريجياً، لتفارق الحياة فجر اليوم، في مشهد حزين أنهى رحلة طويلة من العطاء.

إرث لا يغيب

برحيل حياة الفهد، تفقد الدراما الخليجية أحد أعمدتها الراسخة، لكن حضورها سيبقى ممتداً عبر أعمالها التي شكّلت ذاكرة أجيال، وحكاية امرأة صنعت مجدها رغم قسوة البداية وثقل النهاية.