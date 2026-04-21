After her passing at dawn today (Tuesday), "Okaz" opens the file on Hayat Al-Fahad, not to recount the end of a well-known star, but to trace a career that spanned 78 years, filled with more than just the spotlight; from an early orphanhood, to a harsh mother, through incomplete marriages, and reaching humanitarian milestones that remained under wraps.

In this journey, "the Lady of the Gulf Screen" does not seem merely a star who crafted her artistic glory, but rather reveals another face of a life shaped by pain as much as it was shaped by fame.



الشابة حياة الفهد بين هموم الحياة وطموحات النجومية.

From a Harsh Childhood to Exceptional Stardom

Hayat Al-Fahad was born on April 15, 1948, and lived a difficult childhood after the early death of her father, while suffering from her mother's harshness, which led her to leave school in its early stages.

Despite this, she forged her own path, learning to read and write, and mastering the English language, in an early journey of challenge that shaped her resilient character.

Her passion for art began in the 1950s after watching one of the films of the late artist Farid Al-Atrash, but this dream faced harsh rejection from her mother, reaching the point of being beaten and going on a hunger strike, before her brother succeeded in convincing the family to allow her to enter the world of acting.

Starting from the hospital... and a launch from "Abu Jussum"



ابتسامة لا يطويها الرحيل.

In her early days, Al-Fahad worked as a nurse before being discovered by the artist Abu Jussum, allowing her to participate in the series "The Abu Jussum Family" in 1964, which marked her entry into the world of art.

Since then, she built an exceptional career that exceeded 216 works, solidifying her status as one of the most important stars in the Gulf, earning the title "Lady of the Gulf Screen."

She also formed prominent artistic duos, most notably with the artist Suad Abdullah, and presented timeless works such as "My Mother's Ideas," "Um Haroun," "Najd," "Rehana," and "Outside the Walls."

A private life away from the spotlight... and complicated marriages



نجومية حياة الفهد تضع بصمتها مبكراً على أعمالها المميزة.

Despite her fame, Hayat Al-Fahad kept the details of her personal life away from the media

She married for the first time in 1965 to Iraqi doctor Qusai Al-Jalabi when she was 17, and gave birth to her only daughter, Susan, in 1967, but disagreements over her continued acting career ended the marriage after three years.

In her second marriage, she was linked to Lebanese artist Mahmoud Hamdi, who had twin daughters (Mai and Maha), with Al-Fahad taking on their upbringing even after the relationship ended.

She was also known for her humanitarian side, as she took in an orphan girl named Rozan, raising her alongside her daughter.



حياة الفهد.. طفولة قاسية بين اليتم والحرمان.

Secrets of Illness... Stroke After Stroke

In her later years, Hayat Al-Fahad entered a critical health phase, suffering two strokes within 15 days, following a catheterization procedure, which significantly affected her health condition.

She traveled to London for further treatment before returning to Kuwait, where her health struggles continued under close medical supervision.

The Final Setback... A Painful End

In the last 24 hours, Al-Fahad experienced a sharp health setback, leading to her being transferred to intensive care, before her condition gradually deteriorated, resulting in her passing at dawn today, in a sad scene that concluded a long journey of giving.

A Legacy That Will Not Fade

With the passing of Hayat Al-Fahad, Gulf drama loses one of its steadfast pillars, but her presence will remain extended through her works that shaped the memory of generations, and the story of a woman who crafted her glory despite the harsh beginnings and the weight of the end.