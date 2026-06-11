The delegation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, headed by Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb, held a meeting in the Spanish city of Toledo with the delegation of the French Republic, led by the Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises, Trade, Crafts, Tourism, and Purchasing Power, Serge Babin, on the sidelines of the 126th session of the Executive Council of the United Nations World Tourism Organization.

The two delegations reviewed the strong strategic relationship between the two friendly countries, emphasizing the importance of cooperation in the tourism sector as a key driver of growth and prosperity. Both sides established pathways to develop bilateral work to achieve common interests in several priority areas, including sustainable growth, enhancing the competitiveness of destinations, the attractiveness of tourism investment, and exchanging expertise.

During the meeting, both sides signed a joint work program aimed at translating common priorities into practical initiatives that elevate the tourism sectors in Saudi Arabia and France.

The program focuses on several areas, including the development of human tourism capacities through the exchange of best practices in training and strategic planning for human resources.

It also addressed cooperation in the field of tourism investments, focusing on promoting investment opportunities in the tourism sector and facilitating partnerships between the relevant authorities.

The program includes enhancing cooperation in sustainable tourism through the exchange of experiences in managing tourism flows and the sustainable management of natural resources in hospitality activities. It also encourages collaboration in innovation and new technologies between French companies specializing in travel technologies and stakeholders in the tourism sector in the Kingdom, alongside supporting the adoption of innovative solutions and digital technologies, and promoting participation in events and forums related to technologies and digital innovation in the travel and tourism sectors.

The joint work program also extends to cooperation in the field of data and statistics, facilitating the exchange of knowledge in collecting and analyzing tourism data, and enabling dialogue on the application of artificial intelligence in processing tourism data. The program also addresses the exchange of experiences in organizing global events and sharing knowledge between the Saudi Tourism Authority and Atout France in the field of destination marketing.

This program comes as an extension of the ongoing work and cooperation over the past years, reflecting the commitment of both countries to elevate the partnership from a fruitful institutional dialogue to cooperation based on executive steps. Additionally, the program serves as a model for bilateral cooperation between two tourist destinations that are among the leading global destinations, as France is ranked as the most attractive country for international tourists, having welcomed over 100 million international tourists in 2024.