عقد وفد المملكة العربية السعودية، برئاسة وزير السياحة أحمد الخطيب، في مدينة طليطلة الإسبانية اجتماعًا مع وفد الجمهورية الفرنسية برئاسة وزير المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة والتجارة والحِرفية والسياحة والقدرة الشرائية الفرنسي سيرج بابان، وذلك على هامش الدورة 126 للمجلس التنفيذي لمنظمة الأمم المتحدة للسياحة.

واستعرض الوفدان العلاقة الإستراتيجية الراسخة بين البلدين الصديقين، مؤكدين أهمية التعاون في القطاع السياحي باعتباره محركًا أساسيًا للنمو والازدهار، ووضع الجانبان مسارات لتطوير العمل الثنائي تحقيقًا للمصالح المشتركة في عددٍ من المجالات ذات الأولوية، منها النمو المستدام، ورفع مستوى تنافسية الوجهات وجاذبية الاستثمار السياحي، وتبادل الخبرات.

وخلال الاجتماع، وقّع الجانبان برنامج عمل مشترك يهدف إلى ترجمة الأولويات المشتركة إلى مبادرات عملية ترتقي بقطاعي السياحة في المملكة وفرنسا.

ويركّز البرنامج على عددٍ من المجالات، منها تنمية القدرات البشرية السياحية عبر تبادل أفضل الممارسات في مجال التدريب والتخطيط الإستراتيجي للموارد البشرية.

كما تناول التعاون في مجال الاستثمارات السياحية، من خلال التركيز على ترويج فرص الاستثمار في قطاع السياحة وتيسير الشراكات بين الهيئات المعنية.

ويتضمن البرنامج تعزيز التعاون في مجال السياحة المستدامة عبر تبادل الخبرات في إدارة التدفقات السياحية، والإدارة المستدامة للثروات الطبيعية في أنشطة الضيافة. ويشمل البرنامج أيضًا تشجيع التعاون في مجال الابتكار والتقنيات الجديدة بين الشركات الفرنسية المتخصصة في تقنيات السفر والجهات الفاعلة في قطاع السياحة في المملكة، إلى جانب دعم اعتماد الحلول المبتكرة والتكنولوجيات الرقمية، والترويج للمشاركة في الفعاليات والمنتديات الخاصة بالتكنولوجيات والابتكار الرقمي في قطاعي السفر والسياحة.

ويمتد برنامج العمل المشترك أيضًا إلى التعاون في مجال البيانات والإحصاء، عبر تيسير تبادل المعارف في جمع البيانات السياحية وتحليلها، وتسهيل إقامة حوارٍ بشأن تطبيق الذكاء الاصطناعي في معالجة البيانات السياحية. كما يتناول البرنامج تبادل الخبرات في مجال تنظيم الفعاليات العالمية، ومشاركة المعارف بين الهيئة السعودية للسياحة وهيئة (Atout France) في مجال تسويق الوجهات.

ويأتي هذا البرنامج امتدادًا للعمل والتعاون المستمرَين خلال السنوات الماضية، ويعكس التزام البلدَين برفع مستوى الشراكة من حوارٍ مؤسسي مثرٍ إلى تعاون قائم على خطوات تنفيذية. إلى جانب ذلك، يشكّل البرنامج نموذجًا للتعاون الثنائي بين وجهتين سياحيتين تعدّان من أبرز الوجهات العالمية الرائدة، حيث تصنف فرنسا الدولة الأكثر جذبًا للسياح الدوليين، إذ استقبلت أكثر من 100 مليون سائح دولي عام 2024.