شيعت الفنانة المصرية منة شلبي جثمان والدها محمد هشام الدين شلبي، وذلك من مسجد الفاروق بمنطقة المعادي، وسط حالة من الحزن الشديد التي خيمت على الأجواء، بحضور عدد كبير من نجوم الفن والإعلام، الذين حرصوا على التواجد لمساندة منة وتقديم واجب العزاء في هذا الظرف الإنساني الصعب، في مشهد عكس حجم الدعم والتضامن داخل الوسط الفني.
تشييع الجثمان
حضور إعلامي فني
وشارك في تشييع الجنازة عدد من الفنانين، أبرزهم كريم عبدالعزيز، وإياد نصار، وسيد رجب، إلى جانب أحمد رزق، ودنيا سمير غانم، ولبلبة، وهنادي مهنا، وجميلة عوض، ويسرا اللوزي.
كما حضر نقيب المهن التمثيلية أشرف زكي، والمخرج كريم الشناوي، وكاملة أبو ذكري، إلى جانب الإعلامي محمود سعد، والإعلامية هالة سرحان.
بكاء وانهيار
وانهارت منة بالبكاء خلال تشييع جثمان والدها، فيما حرصت الفنانة لبلبة على مواساتها ودعمها في لحظات صعبة، في مشهد إنساني عكس حجم التضامن داخل الوسط الفني.
لبلبة حرصت على دعم منه شلبي
أعمال منتظرة
وعلى الصعيد الفني، تنتظر منة شلبي عرض فيلمها الجديد «فرقة الموت» في صالات السينما قريباً، والعمل يجمع في بطولته كلا من: أحمد عز، آسر ياسين، محمود حميدة، محمد عبدالعظيم، رشدي الشامي، فريدة سيف النصر، سماح أنور، مع عدد من ضيوف الشرف منهم أمنية خليل، ومن تأليف صلاح الجهيني، وإخراج أحمد علاء الديب.
The Egyptian actress Menna Shalaby attended the funeral of her father, Mohamed Hisham El-Shalaby, which took place at Al-Farouk Mosque in the Maadi area, amidst a profound atmosphere of sadness that enveloped the surroundings, with a large number of stars from the arts and media present, who made sure to be there to support Menna and offer their condolences during this difficult human circumstance, in a scene that reflected the level of support and solidarity within the artistic community.
تشييع الجثمان
Artistic Media Presence
A number of artists participated in the funeral, most notably Karim Abdel Aziz, Iyad Nassar, and Sayed Ragab, along with Ahmed Rizk, Donia Samir Ghanem, Lablaba, Hanadi Muhanna, Jamila Awad, and Yousra El Lozy.
The head of the acting professions, Ashraf Zaki, the director Karim El-Shenawy, and Kamla Abu Zekry were also present, along with the media personality Mahmoud Saad and the media figure Hala Sarhan.
Crying and Breakdown
Menna broke down in tears during the funeral of her father, while the actress Lablaba made sure to console and support her in these difficult moments, in a humanitarian scene that reflected the level of solidarity within the artistic community.
لبلبة حرصت على دعم منه شلبي
Upcoming Works
On the artistic front, Menna Shalaby is awaiting the release of her new film "Death Squad" in cinemas soon. The film stars Ahmed Ezz, Asser Yassin, Mahmoud Hemida, Mohamed Abdel Azim, Rushdi El-Shami, Farida Saif El-Nasr, Samah Anwar, along with several guest stars including Omnia Khalil, and is written by Salah El-Gahini and directed by Ahmed Alaa El-Dib.