شيعت الفنانة المصرية منة شلبي جثمان والدها محمد هشام الدين شلبي، وذلك من مسجد الفاروق بمنطقة المعادي، وسط حالة من الحزن الشديد التي خيمت على الأجواء، بحضور عدد كبير من نجوم الفن والإعلام، الذين حرصوا على التواجد لمساندة منة وتقديم واجب العزاء في هذا الظرف الإنساني الصعب، في مشهد عكس حجم الدعم والتضامن داخل الوسط الفني.

تشييع الجثمان

تشييع الجثمان

حضور إعلامي فني

وشارك في تشييع الجنازة عدد من الفنانين، أبرزهم كريم عبدالعزيز، وإياد نصار، وسيد رجب، إلى جانب أحمد رزق، ودنيا سمير غانم، ولبلبة، وهنادي مهنا، وجميلة عوض، ويسرا اللوزي.

كما حضر نقيب المهن التمثيلية أشرف زكي، والمخرج كريم الشناوي، وكاملة أبو ذكري، إلى جانب الإعلامي محمود سعد، والإعلامية هالة سرحان.

بكاء وانهيار

وانهارت منة بالبكاء خلال تشييع جثمان والدها، فيما حرصت الفنانة لبلبة على مواساتها ودعمها في لحظات صعبة، في مشهد إنساني عكس حجم التضامن داخل الوسط الفني.

لبلبة حرصت على دعم منه شلبي

لبلبة حرصت على دعم منه شلبي

أعمال منتظرة

وعلى الصعيد الفني، تنتظر منة شلبي عرض فيلمها الجديد «فرقة الموت» في صالات السينما قريباً، والعمل يجمع في بطولته كلا من: أحمد عز، آسر ياسين، محمود حميدة، محمد عبدالعظيم، رشدي الشامي، فريدة سيف النصر، سماح أنور، مع عدد من ضيوف الشرف منهم أمنية خليل، ومن تأليف صلاح الجهيني، وإخراج أحمد علاء الديب.