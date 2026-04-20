The Egyptian actress Menna Shalaby attended the funeral of her father, Mohamed Hisham El-Shalaby, which took place at Al-Farouk Mosque in the Maadi area, amidst a profound atmosphere of sadness that enveloped the surroundings, with a large number of stars from the arts and media present, who made sure to be there to support Menna and offer their condolences during this difficult human circumstance, in a scene that reflected the level of support and solidarity within the artistic community.

تشييع الجثمان

Artistic Media Presence

A number of artists participated in the funeral, most notably Karim Abdel Aziz, Iyad Nassar, and Sayed Ragab, along with Ahmed Rizk, Donia Samir Ghanem, Lablaba, Hanadi Muhanna, Jamila Awad, and Yousra El Lozy.

The head of the acting professions, Ashraf Zaki, the director Karim El-Shenawy, and Kamla Abu Zekry were also present, along with the media personality Mahmoud Saad and the media figure Hala Sarhan.

Crying and Breakdown

Menna broke down in tears during the funeral of her father, while the actress Lablaba made sure to console and support her in these difficult moments, in a humanitarian scene that reflected the level of solidarity within the artistic community.

لبلبة حرصت على دعم منه شلبي

Upcoming Works

On the artistic front, Menna Shalaby is awaiting the release of her new film "Death Squad" in cinemas soon. The film stars Ahmed Ezz, Asser Yassin, Mahmoud Hemida, Mohamed Abdel Azim, Rushdi El-Shami, Farida Saif El-Nasr, Samah Anwar, along with several guest stars including Omnia Khalil, and is written by Salah El-Gahini and directed by Ahmed Alaa El-Dib.