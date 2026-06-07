حمّل مسؤول أمريكي، اليوم (الأحد)، «حزب الله» المسؤولية الكاملة عن استمرار الحرب في لبنان.

ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن المسؤول الأمريكي قوله: «على حزب الله أن يختار بين مواصلة حرب عبثية أو السماح بعودة النازحين وإعادة إعمار لبنان»، موضحاً أن «حزب الله وحده يتحمل المسؤولية عن أي استمرار للأعمال العدائية».

وأشار المسؤول الأمريكي إلى أن الشروط المطروحة عادلة وتحظى بموافقة لبنان وإسرائيل، وتوفر مساراً واضحاً لإنهاء القتال، مطالباً «حزب الله» بالتوقف فوراً عن إطلاق النار والسماح لهذه الاتفاقات بالدخول حيز التنفيذ.

ولفت إلى أن «حزب الله» يواصل استغلال البنية التحتية المدنية لإخفاء الأسلحة، ما يعرض المدنيين للخطر، مبيناً أن جميع الأسلحة يجب أن تكون خاضعة لسلطة الحكومة اللبنانية.

وأضاف المسؤول: «مستعدون عسكرياً في حال نفذت إيران تهديداتها وشنت هجوماً».

وشن الجيش الإسرائيلي، اليوم، غارة على الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت. وبحسب ما أعلن مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، فإن الغارات جاءت رداً على إطلاق «حزب الله» مقذوفات باتجاه شمال إسرائيل.

وقال نتنياهو في بيان مشترك مع وزير الدفاع يسرائيل كاتس: «بموجب توجيهات رئيس الوزراء نتنياهو ووزير الدفاع يسرائيل كاتس، نفذت قوات الجيش غارة استهدفت مقرات تابعة لمسلحين في منطقة الضاحية الجنوبية من بيروت، رداً على إطلاق حزب الله النار نحو الأراضي الإسرائيلية».

من جانبه، أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي أنه استهدف مراكز قيادة في الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت.

وأوضحت الوكالة الوطنية اللبنانية للإعلام أن الغارة الإسرائيلية على الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت استهدفت شقتين في مبنيين بمنطقة تحويطة الغدير من جهة المريجة.

وأكدت وزارة الصحة اللبنانية، مقتل شخصين وجرح 20 آخرين في الغارة الإسرائيلية على الضاحية، ورغم إعلان وزارة الصحة لكن إسرائيل أو لبنان لم يؤكدا هوية القتلى في الغارات أو مناصبهم القيادية في الحزب.

في المقابل، كتب النائب في البرلمان الإيراني إبراهيم رضائي على حسابه في منصة «إكس»: «طهران سترد بقسوة على الهجوم الإسرائيلي على الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت».