حمّل مسؤول أمريكي، اليوم (الأحد)، «حزب الله» المسؤولية الكاملة عن استمرار الحرب في لبنان.
ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن المسؤول الأمريكي قوله: «على حزب الله أن يختار بين مواصلة حرب عبثية أو السماح بعودة النازحين وإعادة إعمار لبنان»، موضحاً أن «حزب الله وحده يتحمل المسؤولية عن أي استمرار للأعمال العدائية».
وأشار المسؤول الأمريكي إلى أن الشروط المطروحة عادلة وتحظى بموافقة لبنان وإسرائيل، وتوفر مساراً واضحاً لإنهاء القتال، مطالباً «حزب الله» بالتوقف فوراً عن إطلاق النار والسماح لهذه الاتفاقات بالدخول حيز التنفيذ.
ولفت إلى أن «حزب الله» يواصل استغلال البنية التحتية المدنية لإخفاء الأسلحة، ما يعرض المدنيين للخطر، مبيناً أن جميع الأسلحة يجب أن تكون خاضعة لسلطة الحكومة اللبنانية.
وأضاف المسؤول: «مستعدون عسكرياً في حال نفذت إيران تهديداتها وشنت هجوماً».
وشن الجيش الإسرائيلي، اليوم، غارة على الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت. وبحسب ما أعلن مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، فإن الغارات جاءت رداً على إطلاق «حزب الله» مقذوفات باتجاه شمال إسرائيل.
وقال نتنياهو في بيان مشترك مع وزير الدفاع يسرائيل كاتس: «بموجب توجيهات رئيس الوزراء نتنياهو ووزير الدفاع يسرائيل كاتس، نفذت قوات الجيش غارة استهدفت مقرات تابعة لمسلحين في منطقة الضاحية الجنوبية من بيروت، رداً على إطلاق حزب الله النار نحو الأراضي الإسرائيلية».
من جانبه، أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي أنه استهدف مراكز قيادة في الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت.
وأوضحت الوكالة الوطنية اللبنانية للإعلام أن الغارة الإسرائيلية على الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت استهدفت شقتين في مبنيين بمنطقة تحويطة الغدير من جهة المريجة.
وأكدت وزارة الصحة اللبنانية، مقتل شخصين وجرح 20 آخرين في الغارة الإسرائيلية على الضاحية، ورغم إعلان وزارة الصحة لكن إسرائيل أو لبنان لم يؤكدا هوية القتلى في الغارات أو مناصبهم القيادية في الحزب.
في المقابل، كتب النائب في البرلمان الإيراني إبراهيم رضائي على حسابه في منصة «إكس»: «طهران سترد بقسوة على الهجوم الإسرائيلي على الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت».
An American official held "Hezbollah" fully responsible today (Sunday) for the continuation of the war in Lebanon.
The Axios website quoted the American official as saying: "Hezbollah must choose between continuing a senseless war or allowing the return of the displaced and the reconstruction of Lebanon," explaining that "Hezbollah alone bears the responsibility for any continuation of hostilities."
The American official pointed out that the proposed conditions are fair and have the approval of Lebanon and Israel, providing a clear path to end the fighting, demanding that "Hezbollah" immediately cease fire and allow these agreements to come into effect.
He noted that "Hezbollah" continues to exploit civilian infrastructure to hide weapons, putting civilians at risk, stating that all weapons must be under the authority of the Lebanese government.
The Israeli army launched an airstrike today on the southern suburbs of Beirut. According to a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, the strikes were in response to Hezbollah launching projectiles towards northern Israel.
Netanyahu said in a joint statement with Defense Minister Israel Katz: "Under the directives of Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, the army carried out an airstrike targeting positions belonging to militants in the southern suburbs of Beirut, in response to Hezbollah firing towards Israeli territory."
For its part, the Israeli army announced that it targeted command centers in the southern suburbs of Beirut.
The Lebanese National News Agency clarified that the Israeli airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut targeted two apartments in two buildings in the Tahwita al-Ghadir area near the Marjeyoun.
The Lebanese Ministry of Health confirmed the deaths of two people and injuries to 20 others in the Israeli airstrike on the suburbs, and despite the announcement from the Ministry of Health, neither Israel nor Lebanon confirmed the identities of the deceased in the strikes or their leadership positions in the party.
In contrast, Iranian parliament member Ibrahim Rezaei wrote on his account on the "X" platform: "Tehran will respond harshly to the Israeli attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut."