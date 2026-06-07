An American official held "Hezbollah" fully responsible today (Sunday) for the continuation of the war in Lebanon.



The Axios website quoted the American official as saying: "Hezbollah must choose between continuing a senseless war or allowing the return of the displaced and the reconstruction of Lebanon," explaining that "Hezbollah alone bears the responsibility for any continuation of hostilities."



The American official pointed out that the proposed conditions are fair and have the approval of Lebanon and Israel, providing a clear path to end the fighting, demanding that "Hezbollah" immediately cease fire and allow these agreements to come into effect.



He noted that "Hezbollah" continues to exploit civilian infrastructure to hide weapons, putting civilians at risk, stating that all weapons must be under the authority of the Lebanese government.



The Israeli army launched an airstrike today on the southern suburbs of Beirut. According to a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, the strikes were in response to Hezbollah launching projectiles towards northern Israel.



Netanyahu said in a joint statement with Defense Minister Israel Katz: "Under the directives of Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, the army carried out an airstrike targeting positions belonging to militants in the southern suburbs of Beirut, in response to Hezbollah firing towards Israeli territory."



For its part, the Israeli army announced that it targeted command centers in the southern suburbs of Beirut.



The Lebanese National News Agency clarified that the Israeli airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut targeted two apartments in two buildings in the Tahwita al-Ghadir area near the Marjeyoun.



The Lebanese Ministry of Health confirmed the deaths of two people and injuries to 20 others in the Israeli airstrike on the suburbs, and despite the announcement from the Ministry of Health, neither Israel nor Lebanon confirmed the identities of the deceased in the strikes or their leadership positions in the party.



In contrast, Iranian parliament member Ibrahim Rezaei wrote on his account on the "X" platform: "Tehran will respond harshly to the Israeli attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut."