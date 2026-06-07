أعلنت شرطة لوس أنجلوس مقتل الفنان الهوليوودي جيمس هاندي، الذي اشتهر بأدواره في عدد من الأفلام والمسلسلات الشهيرة، من بينها جومنجي وتوب قن، إثر تعرضه لطعنة قاتلة في منطقة الصدر داخل منزله في منطقة تارزانا بمدينة لوس أنجلوس.

جريمة تهز هوليوود

ووفقاً للسلطات، استجاب عناصر الشرطة الأربعاء الماضي لبلاغ عن «مشكلة غير معروفة» في الحي، قبل أن يعثروا على هاندي ملقى في الفناء الأمامي للمنزل فاقداً الوعي، ويعاني من إصابة خطيرة نتيجة طعنة في الصدر.

وتم نقل الممثل، البالغ من العمر 81 عاماً، إلى أحد المستشفيات القريبة بواسطة فرق الإسعاف التابعة لإدارة إطفاء لوس أنجلوس، إلا أنه فارق الحياة متأثراً بإصابته.

اتصال صادم

وكشفت التحقيقات أن المشتبه به يدعى مايكل غليدهيل، عمره 44 عاماً، وهو نجل شريكة حياة جيمس هاندي.

وبحسب الشرطة، تلقى مركز الطوارئ 911 اتصالاً من شخص قال فيه: «أنا ابن الإنسان، لقد قتلت رجل الخطيئة»، قبل أن تصل القوات الأمنية إلى المكان وتبدأ التحقيقات. كما أفادت السلطات بأن غليدهيل قام بإيقاف عناصر الشرطة لدى وصولهم وأخبرهم بأنه الشخص الذي يبحثون عنه.

احتجاز وتقييم نفسي

وقبضت الشرطة على غليدهيل ونُقل إلى سجن فان نويس، ووُجهت إليه تهمة القتل مع ظروف مشددة، فيما حُددت كفالته بمبلغ مليوني دولار.

وتشير وثائق الادعاء إلى أن المتهم أقدم على قتل جيمس هاندي «بقصد مسبق» مستخدماً سكيناً، بينما لم تكشف السلطات حتى الآن عن الدافع المحتمل وراء الجريمة.

كما ذكرت التقارير أن غليدهيل يخضع حالياً لتقييم نفسي، ولم يمثل أمام المحكمة خلال جلسته الأولى. وأكدت شرطة لوس أنجلوس أن الحادثة فردية ولا تشكل أي تهديد إضافي على السكان، فيما لا تزال التحقيقات مستمرة لكشف جميع الملابسات.

مسيرة فنية

وُلد جيمس هاندي في مدينة نيويورك، وترك بصمة واضحة في السينما والتلفزيون الأمريكيين من خلال عشرات الأدوار المساندة التي قدمها على مدار مسيرته الفنية.

وضمت قائمة أعماله أفلاماً بارزة مثل: Jumanji، وArachnophobia، وUnbreakable، وLogan، إلى جانب مشاركاته التلفزيونية في NYPD Blue وAlias وNCIS: Los Angeles وCriminal Minds وRizzoli & Isles. وكان آخر ظهور له على الشاشة من خلال فيلم Top Gun: Maverick، الذي أعاد اسمه إلى واجهة الاهتمام لدى جمهور السينما حول العالم.