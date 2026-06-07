The Los Angeles Police announced the death of Hollywood actor James Handy, who was known for his roles in several famous films and series, including Jumanji and Top Gun, after he was fatally stabbed in the chest inside his home in the Tarzana area of Los Angeles.

A Crime That Shakes Hollywood

According to authorities, police officers responded last Wednesday to a report of a "unknown problem" in the neighborhood, before finding Handy lying unconscious in the front yard of his home, suffering from a serious injury due to a stab wound to the chest.

The 81-year-old actor was transported to a nearby hospital by paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Shocking Call

Investigations revealed that the suspect is named Michael Glidhill, 44 years old, and is the son of James Handy's partner.

According to the police, the 911 emergency center received a call from a person who said, "I am the son of man, I have killed the man of sin," before security forces arrived at the scene and began their investigations. Authorities also reported that Glidhill stopped the police officers upon their arrival and told them he was the person they were looking for.

Arrest and Psychological Evaluation

The police arrested Glidhill and he was taken to Van Nuys jail, where he was charged with murder with aggravating circumstances, and his bail was set at two million dollars.

Prosecution documents indicate that the accused killed James Handy "with premeditation" using a knife, while authorities have not yet disclosed the possible motive behind the crime.

Reports also mentioned that Glidhill is currently undergoing a psychological evaluation and did not appear in court during his initial hearing. The Los Angeles Police confirmed that the incident is isolated and does not pose any additional threat to residents, while investigations continue to uncover all circumstances.

Artistic Career

James Handy was born in New York City and left a clear mark on American cinema and television through dozens of supporting roles he performed throughout his artistic career.

His filmography includes notable films such as Jumanji, Arachnophobia, Unbreakable, and Logan, along with his television appearances in NYPD Blue, Alias, NCIS: Los Angeles, Criminal Minds, and Rizzoli & Isles. His last appearance on screen was in the film Top Gun: Maverick, which brought his name back to the forefront of interest among cinema audiences worldwide.