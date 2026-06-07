أعلنت شرطة لوس أنجلوس مقتل الفنان الهوليوودي جيمس هاندي، الذي اشتهر بأدواره في عدد من الأفلام والمسلسلات الشهيرة، من بينها جومنجي وتوب قن، إثر تعرضه لطعنة قاتلة في منطقة الصدر داخل منزله في منطقة تارزانا بمدينة لوس أنجلوس.
جريمة تهز هوليوود
ووفقاً للسلطات، استجاب عناصر الشرطة الأربعاء الماضي لبلاغ عن «مشكلة غير معروفة» في الحي، قبل أن يعثروا على هاندي ملقى في الفناء الأمامي للمنزل فاقداً الوعي، ويعاني من إصابة خطيرة نتيجة طعنة في الصدر.
وتم نقل الممثل، البالغ من العمر 81 عاماً، إلى أحد المستشفيات القريبة بواسطة فرق الإسعاف التابعة لإدارة إطفاء لوس أنجلوس، إلا أنه فارق الحياة متأثراً بإصابته.
اتصال صادم
وكشفت التحقيقات أن المشتبه به يدعى مايكل غليدهيل، عمره 44 عاماً، وهو نجل شريكة حياة جيمس هاندي.
وبحسب الشرطة، تلقى مركز الطوارئ 911 اتصالاً من شخص قال فيه: «أنا ابن الإنسان، لقد قتلت رجل الخطيئة»، قبل أن تصل القوات الأمنية إلى المكان وتبدأ التحقيقات. كما أفادت السلطات بأن غليدهيل قام بإيقاف عناصر الشرطة لدى وصولهم وأخبرهم بأنه الشخص الذي يبحثون عنه.
احتجاز وتقييم نفسي
وقبضت الشرطة على غليدهيل ونُقل إلى سجن فان نويس، ووُجهت إليه تهمة القتل مع ظروف مشددة، فيما حُددت كفالته بمبلغ مليوني دولار.
وتشير وثائق الادعاء إلى أن المتهم أقدم على قتل جيمس هاندي «بقصد مسبق» مستخدماً سكيناً، بينما لم تكشف السلطات حتى الآن عن الدافع المحتمل وراء الجريمة.
كما ذكرت التقارير أن غليدهيل يخضع حالياً لتقييم نفسي، ولم يمثل أمام المحكمة خلال جلسته الأولى. وأكدت شرطة لوس أنجلوس أن الحادثة فردية ولا تشكل أي تهديد إضافي على السكان، فيما لا تزال التحقيقات مستمرة لكشف جميع الملابسات.
مسيرة فنية
وُلد جيمس هاندي في مدينة نيويورك، وترك بصمة واضحة في السينما والتلفزيون الأمريكيين من خلال عشرات الأدوار المساندة التي قدمها على مدار مسيرته الفنية.
وضمت قائمة أعماله أفلاماً بارزة مثل: Jumanji، وArachnophobia، وUnbreakable، وLogan، إلى جانب مشاركاته التلفزيونية في NYPD Blue وAlias وNCIS: Los Angeles وCriminal Minds وRizzoli & Isles. وكان آخر ظهور له على الشاشة من خلال فيلم Top Gun: Maverick، الذي أعاد اسمه إلى واجهة الاهتمام لدى جمهور السينما حول العالم.
The Los Angeles Police announced the death of Hollywood actor James Handy, who was known for his roles in several famous films and series, including Jumanji and Top Gun, after he was fatally stabbed in the chest inside his home in the Tarzana area of Los Angeles.
A Crime That Shakes Hollywood
According to authorities, police officers responded last Wednesday to a report of a "unknown problem" in the neighborhood, before finding Handy lying unconscious in the front yard of his home, suffering from a serious injury due to a stab wound to the chest.
The 81-year-old actor was transported to a nearby hospital by paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department, but he succumbed to his injuries.
Shocking Call
Investigations revealed that the suspect is named Michael Glidhill, 44 years old, and is the son of James Handy's partner.
According to the police, the 911 emergency center received a call from a person who said, "I am the son of man, I have killed the man of sin," before security forces arrived at the scene and began their investigations. Authorities also reported that Glidhill stopped the police officers upon their arrival and told them he was the person they were looking for.
Arrest and Psychological Evaluation
The police arrested Glidhill and he was taken to Van Nuys jail, where he was charged with murder with aggravating circumstances, and his bail was set at two million dollars.
Prosecution documents indicate that the accused killed James Handy "with premeditation" using a knife, while authorities have not yet disclosed the possible motive behind the crime.
Reports also mentioned that Glidhill is currently undergoing a psychological evaluation and did not appear in court during his initial hearing. The Los Angeles Police confirmed that the incident is isolated and does not pose any additional threat to residents, while investigations continue to uncover all circumstances.
Artistic Career
James Handy was born in New York City and left a clear mark on American cinema and television through dozens of supporting roles he performed throughout his artistic career.
His filmography includes notable films such as Jumanji, Arachnophobia, Unbreakable, and Logan, along with his television appearances in NYPD Blue, Alias, NCIS: Los Angeles, Criminal Minds, and Rizzoli & Isles. His last appearance on screen was in the film Top Gun: Maverick, which brought his name back to the forefront of interest among cinema audiences worldwide.