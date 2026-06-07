فتحت الشرطة الأمريكية في مدينة توليدو بولاية أوهايو تحقيقًا موسعًا، إثر وقوع حادثة إطلاق نار دموية بالقرب من فعاليات مهرجان «أولد ويست إند» المجتمعي السنوي، ما أسفر عن إصابة عدد من الأشخاص.
تفاصيل الحادثة
تلقت عمليات الشرطة بلاغًا بالحادثة الساعة الخامسة والنصف مساء السبت بالتوقيت المحلي، وتحديدًا في محيط الحي التاريخي الذي يستضيف المهرجان.
وعثرت القوات الأمنية فور وصولها على مصابين بطلقات نارية نُقلوا إلى مستشفيات المنطقة، وسط تكتم رسمي حول أعدادهم وحالتهم الصحية.
الملاحقة الأمنية
تجري السلطات عمليات بحث مكثفة لضبط الجناة، مؤكدة أن دوافع الهجوم وهويات المشتبه بهم لا تزال مجهولة حتى الساعة.
ويعتبر هذا المهرجان من الفعاليات السنوية الشهيرة في المدينة؛ إذ يمتد ليومين ويشهد إقبالًا جماهيريًا كبيرًا للمشاركة في أنشطته الموسيقية، والترفيهية، وجولات التسوق.
The American police in Toledo, Ohio, have launched an extensive investigation following a bloody shooting incident near the annual "Old West End" community festival, resulting in several injuries.
Incident Details
Police operations received reports of the incident around 5:30 PM local time, specifically in the vicinity of the historic district hosting the festival.
Upon arrival, security forces found individuals injured by gunfire who were transported to local hospitals, amidst official silence regarding their numbers and health conditions.
Security Pursuit
Authorities are conducting intensive searches to apprehend the perpetrators, confirming that the motives behind the attack and the identities of the suspects remain unknown at this time.
This festival is considered one of the city's famous annual events; it lasts for two days and attracts a large audience to participate in its musical, entertainment, and shopping activities.