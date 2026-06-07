فتحت الشرطة الأمريكية في مدينة توليدو بولاية أوهايو تحقيقًا موسعًا، إثر وقوع حادثة إطلاق نار دموية بالقرب من فعاليات مهرجان «أولد ويست إند» المجتمعي السنوي، ما أسفر عن إصابة عدد من الأشخاص.

تفاصيل الحادثة

تلقت عمليات الشرطة بلاغًا بالحادثة الساعة الخامسة والنصف مساء السبت بالتوقيت المحلي، وتحديدًا في محيط الحي التاريخي الذي يستضيف المهرجان.

وعثرت القوات الأمنية فور وصولها على مصابين بطلقات نارية نُقلوا إلى مستشفيات المنطقة، وسط تكتم رسمي حول أعدادهم وحالتهم الصحية.

الملاحقة الأمنية

تجري السلطات عمليات بحث مكثفة لضبط الجناة، مؤكدة أن دوافع الهجوم وهويات المشتبه بهم لا تزال مجهولة حتى الساعة.

ويعتبر هذا المهرجان من الفعاليات السنوية الشهيرة في المدينة؛ إذ يمتد ليومين ويشهد إقبالًا جماهيريًا كبيرًا للمشاركة في أنشطته الموسيقية، والترفيهية، وجولات التسوق.