The circulated clip of the Imam of the Prophet's Mosque, Dr. Salah Al-Budair, cutting off his Friday sermon to advise some photographers not to be preoccupied with taking pictures inside the mosque has highlighted a phenomenon that has become increasingly common in mosques, holy sites, and during events. Some worshippers, pilgrims, and visitors tend to document their moments with mobile phones during acts of worship, in scenes that diminish the spirituality and reverence of worship, raising questions about the limits of photography in sacred places, balancing the desire to share the religious experience with others and maintaining the sanctity of worship. The spread of this phenomenon has been reinforced by some known as "celebrity worshippers" who film their prayers and acts of worship to share with millions of followers, further entrenching and expanding the phenomenon, placing acts of worship in the crosshairs of photography.

Cyber Crime!

Lawyer Sultan Al-Muqati believes that photographing during the Friday sermon may constitute a violation of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs' instructions if it leads to distraction for the worshippers or disrupts the sanctity of the mosque, which could result in a punitive penalty depending on the circumstances of the incident. Al-Muqati explained that photography can turn into a cybercrime if it involves an invasion of privacy or defamation of others through technological means, where the punishment could reach up to one year in prison and a fine of 500,000 riyals, according to Article 3 of the Anti-Cyber Crime Law.

Dr. Mohsen Al-Qarni, head of the Media and Communication Sciences Department at Taif University, commented on this phenomenon to "Okaz": Media and awareness institutions play an important role in promoting responsible behavior in the use of photography and publishing tools. When it comes to acts of worship, the issue is not so much about the technology itself as it is about the intentions of worship, the presence of the heart, and reverence. It has been reported in a hadith: "Whoever touches the pebbles has engaged in idle talk," which is a prophetic guidance emphasizing the importance of avoiding distractions during worship. Al-Qarni confirmed that photographing others without regard for their privacy or publishing their scenes without permission raises ethical and social dimensions that call for greater awareness. Hence, the importance of media in establishing a digital culture that respects privacy and religious and social values becomes evident.

Invalid Prayer

The Imam and preacher of the Prophet's Mosque, Dr. Salah Al-Budair, suddenly stopped his Friday sermon last week to give advice, saying: "O you who are photographing, do not harm people with your photography; maintain the Friday prayer, for whoever is preoccupied with this photography, their prayer is invalid."

The phenomenon of random photography without permission has become a negative trend, sowing discord and enmity as it intrudes on privacy to the extent of reaching acts of worship.