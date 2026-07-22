أعلن وزير الدفاع الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث أن تكلفة العمليات العسكرية الأمريكية ضد إيران ارتفعت إلى 37.5 مليار دولار حتى الآن، محذرًا من أن استمرار الحرب يتطلب موافقة عاجلة من الكونغرس على تمويل إضافي.

وجاءت تصريحات هيغسيث خلال جلسة استماع أمام الكونغرس، الثلاثاء، هي الأولى له منذ استئناف الضربات العسكرية المكثفة ضد إيران، حيث أوضح أن المبلغ يشمل النفقات العسكرية الحالية والتكاليف المتوقعة حتى 30 سبتمبر المقبل.

وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد طلب من الكونغرس، الشهر الماضي، الموافقة على حزمة تمويل إضافية تقارب 90 مليار دولار، يخصص معظمها لتمويل العمليات العسكرية ضد إيران، ما يمهّد لمواجهة سياسية جديدة مع المشرعين الرافضين لاستمرار الحرب.

ولم توضح وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية الآلية التي استندت إليها في احتساب إجمالي التكلفة، فيما كانت تقديرات سابقة للإدارة الأمريكية أشارت إلى أن الأيام الستة الأولى من الحرب وحدها كلفت ما لا يقل عن 11.3 مليار دولار.

وحذّر هيغسيث من أن عدم توفير التمويل المطلوب سيؤثر في برامج التدريب العسكري وجاهزية القوات المسلحة، بينما أقر رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة الجنرال دان كين بأن نقص الموارد قد ينعكس على أعمال الصيانة العسكرية والاستثمار في القدرات الدفاعية المستقبلية.

ودعا وزير الدفاع الكونغرس إلى إقرار موازنة دفاعية بقيمة 1.5 تريليون دولار لعام 2027، معتبرًا أن عدم تمويل الوزارة بهذا المستوى يمثل «أكبر تهديد للأمن القومي الأمريكي».