U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the cost of U.S. military operations against Iran has risen to $37.5 billion so far, warning that the continuation of the war requires urgent congressional approval for additional funding.

Hegseth's statements came during a congressional hearing on Tuesday, his first since the resumption of intensive military strikes against Iran, where he clarified that the amount includes current military expenses and expected costs until September 30.

Last month, President Donald Trump requested Congress to approve an additional funding package of nearly $90 billion, most of which is allocated for military operations against Iran, paving the way for a new political confrontation with lawmakers opposed to the continuation of the war.

The U.S. Department of Defense did not clarify the mechanism it used to calculate the total cost, while previous estimates by the U.S. administration indicated that the first six days of the war alone cost at least $11.3 billion.

Hegseth warned that failing to provide the required funding would affect military training programs and the readiness of the armed forces, while Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Keen acknowledged that a lack of resources could impact military maintenance operations and investment in future defense capabilities.

Defense Secretary urged Congress to approve a defense budget of $1.5 trillion for 2027, considering that not funding the department at this level represents "the greatest threat to U.S. national security."