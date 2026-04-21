فيما أكدت وسائل إعلام إيرانية أن الوفد المشارك في مفاوضات إسلام أباد لم يغادر طهران حتى الآن، أفاد مصدر رسمي باكستاني، اليوم الثلاثاء، بأن الجولة الثانية من المحادثات ستعقد في موعدها، مؤكداً وصول وفدي واشنطن وطهران اليوم إلى العاصمة الباكستانية في وقت متزامن.
ولفت المصدر الرسمي الباكستاني إلى أنه لا معلومات لدينا حالياً عن تمديد وقف إطلاق النار المقرر أن ينتهي خلال ساعات، في وقت نقلت سي إن إن أن الرئيس الأمريكي مدد المهلة 24 ساعة لتنتهي الخميس بدلا من الأربعاء.
وذكرت وسائل إعلام أن مشاركة الوفدين الأمريكي والإيراني تأكدت بالفعل، خصوصاً مع وجود وفود تحضيرية لتيسير المفاوضات في إسلام أباد منذ يوم أمس الإثنين.
ونقلت شبكة «سي إن إن» CNN، عن مصادر مطلعة قولها: إن الجولة الثانية من المفاوضات الأمريكية الإيرانية ستعقد صباح يوم الأربعاء 22 أبريل في العاصمة الباكستانية.
ووفقاً للشبكة، يرأس الوفد الأمريكي نائب الرئيس جي دي فانس، بينما يترأس الوفد الإيراني رئيس البرلمان محمد باقر قاليباف.
وفي وقت سابق، ذكرت إيران أنه لم يتم اتخاذ أي قرار للمشاركة في المفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة.
من جانبها، اعتبرت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولين ليفيت، اليوم الثلاثاء، إن الولايات المتحدة أصبحت أقرب من أي وقت مضى للتوصل إلى اتفاق مع إيران رغم استمرار عدم اليقين بشأن عقد جولة جديدة من المحادثات.
وأضافت في مقابلة مع قناة «فوكس نيوز»، أن الولايات المتحدة أقرب الليلة من أي وقت مضى إلى التوصل إلى اتفاق جيد حقاً، على عكس الاتفاق الكارثي الذي وقعه باراك أوباما.
وأكدت أن الولايات المتحدة تقترب من اتفاق، لكنها أضافت أن الرئيس ترمب لديه خيارات عدة إذا لم يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق، ولن يتردد في استخدامها، مشيرة إلى أنه سبق وأثبت أنه ينفذ ما يقوله.
ولا يزال من غير الواضح ما إذا كانت ستعقد جولة ثانية من المفاوضات قبل انتهاء وقف إطلاق النار.
يذكر أن إيران والولايات المتحدة أجرتا مفاوضات في 11 أبريل في إسلام أباد، لكنهما أخفقتا في تحقيق أي تقدم. وأكدت طهران وواشنطن فشل التوصل إلى اتفاق بشأن تسوية طويلة الأجل للصراع بسبب عدد من التناقضات.
While Iranian media confirmed that the delegation participating in the Islamabad negotiations has not yet left Tehran, a Pakistani official source reported today, Tuesday, that the second round of talks will take place as scheduled, confirming the arrival of the delegations from Washington and Tehran today in the Pakistani capital at the same time.
The Pakistani official source pointed out that there is currently no information about extending the ceasefire, which is set to end in a few hours, while CNN reported that the U.S. president has extended the deadline by 24 hours, ending it on Thursday instead of Wednesday.
Media outlets reported that the participation of the American and Iranian delegations has indeed been confirmed, especially with preparatory delegations facilitating the negotiations in Islamabad since yesterday, Monday.
CNN reported, citing informed sources, that the second round of U.S.-Iranian negotiations will be held on the morning of Wednesday, April 22, in the Pakistani capital.
According to the network, the U.S. delegation is headed by Vice President J.D. Vance, while the Iranian delegation is led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.
Earlier, Iran stated that no decision had been made regarding participation in negotiations with the United States.
For her part, White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt stated today, Tuesday, that the United States is closer than ever to reaching an agreement with Iran despite ongoing uncertainty about holding a new round of talks.
She added in an interview with Fox News that the United States is closer tonight than ever to reaching a really good agreement, unlike the disastrous deal signed by Barack Obama.
She confirmed that the United States is nearing an agreement, but added that President Trump has several options if no agreement is reached and will not hesitate to use them, noting that he has previously proven he follows through on what he says.
It remains unclear whether a second round of negotiations will take place before the ceasefire ends.
It is worth mentioning that Iran and the United States held negotiations on April 11 in Islamabad, but they failed to make any progress. Tehran and Washington confirmed the failure to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict due to a number of contradictions.