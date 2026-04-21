While Iranian media confirmed that the delegation participating in the Islamabad negotiations has not yet left Tehran, a Pakistani official source reported today, Tuesday, that the second round of talks will take place as scheduled, confirming the arrival of the delegations from Washington and Tehran today in the Pakistani capital at the same time.



The Pakistani official source pointed out that there is currently no information about extending the ceasefire, which is set to end in a few hours, while CNN reported that the U.S. president has extended the deadline by 24 hours, ending it on Thursday instead of Wednesday.



Media outlets reported that the participation of the American and Iranian delegations has indeed been confirmed, especially with preparatory delegations facilitating the negotiations in Islamabad since yesterday, Monday.



CNN reported, citing informed sources, that the second round of U.S.-Iranian negotiations will be held on the morning of Wednesday, April 22, in the Pakistani capital.



According to the network, the U.S. delegation is headed by Vice President J.D. Vance, while the Iranian delegation is led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.



Earlier, Iran stated that no decision had been made regarding participation in negotiations with the United States.



For her part, White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt stated today, Tuesday, that the United States is closer than ever to reaching an agreement with Iran despite ongoing uncertainty about holding a new round of talks.



She added in an interview with Fox News that the United States is closer tonight than ever to reaching a really good agreement, unlike the disastrous deal signed by Barack Obama.



She confirmed that the United States is nearing an agreement, but added that President Trump has several options if no agreement is reached and will not hesitate to use them, noting that he has previously proven he follows through on what he says.



It remains unclear whether a second round of negotiations will take place before the ceasefire ends.



It is worth mentioning that Iran and the United States held negotiations on April 11 in Islamabad, but they failed to make any progress. Tehran and Washington confirmed the failure to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict due to a number of contradictions.