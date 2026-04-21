فيما أكدت وسائل إعلام إيرانية أن الوفد المشارك في مفاوضات إسلام أباد لم يغادر طهران حتى الآن، أفاد مصدر رسمي باكستاني، اليوم الثلاثاء، بأن الجولة الثانية من المحادثات ستعقد في موعدها، مؤكداً وصول وفدي واشنطن وطهران اليوم إلى العاصمة الباكستانية في وقت متزامن.


ولفت المصدر الرسمي الباكستاني إلى أنه لا معلومات لدينا حالياً عن تمديد وقف إطلاق النار المقرر أن ينتهي خلال ساعات، في وقت نقلت سي إن إن أن الرئيس الأمريكي مدد المهلة 24 ساعة لتنتهي الخميس بدلا من الأربعاء.


وذكرت وسائل إعلام أن مشاركة الوفدين الأمريكي والإيراني تأكدت بالفعل، خصوصاً مع وجود وفود تحضيرية لتيسير المفاوضات في إسلام أباد منذ يوم أمس الإثنين.


ونقلت شبكة «سي إن إن» CNN، عن مصادر مطلعة قولها: إن الجولة الثانية من المفاوضات الأمريكية الإيرانية ستعقد صباح يوم الأربعاء 22 أبريل في العاصمة الباكستانية.


ووفقاً للشبكة، يرأس الوفد الأمريكي نائب الرئيس جي دي فانس، بينما يترأس الوفد الإيراني رئيس البرلمان محمد باقر قاليباف.


وفي وقت سابق، ذكرت إيران أنه لم يتم اتخاذ أي قرار للمشاركة في المفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة.


من جانبها، اعتبرت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولين ليفيت، اليوم الثلاثاء، إن الولايات المتحدة أصبحت أقرب من أي وقت مضى للتوصل إلى اتفاق مع إيران رغم استمرار عدم اليقين بشأن عقد جولة جديدة من المحادثات.


وأضافت في مقابلة مع قناة «فوكس نيوز»، أن الولايات المتحدة أقرب الليلة من أي وقت مضى إلى التوصل إلى اتفاق جيد حقاً، على عكس الاتفاق الكارثي الذي وقعه باراك أوباما.


وأكدت أن الولايات المتحدة تقترب من اتفاق، لكنها أضافت أن الرئيس ترمب لديه خيارات عدة إذا لم يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق، ولن يتردد في استخدامها، مشيرة إلى أنه سبق وأثبت أنه ينفذ ما يقوله.


ولا يزال من غير الواضح ما إذا كانت ستعقد جولة ثانية من المفاوضات قبل انتهاء وقف إطلاق النار.


يذكر أن إيران والولايات المتحدة أجرتا مفاوضات في 11 أبريل في إسلام أباد، لكنهما أخفقتا في تحقيق أي تقدم. وأكدت طهران وواشنطن فشل التوصل إلى اتفاق بشأن تسوية طويلة الأجل للصراع بسبب عدد من التناقضات.