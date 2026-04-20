علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها الخاصة بكواليس الأحداث والمناوشات التي أعقبت مواجهة فريق الشباب ونظيره زاخو العراقي، ضمن نصف نهائي كأس الخليج للأندية، التي حسمها «الليث» لصالحه بركلات الترجيح بعد تعادل الفريقين إيجابياً بنتيجة 1-1.
وكشفت المصادر أن شرارة الأحداث بدأت عقب نهاية اللقاء، حيث أظهرت لقطات مصورة وجود مناوشات واشتباكات بالأيدي نشبت بين مجموعة من لاعبي الفريق العراقي ومدافع نادي الشباب علي البليهي. وتطورت هذه المناوشات لتمتد إلى الممر المؤدي لغرف الملابس، وسط حالة من التوتر الشديد.
وحول ما يتم تداوله عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي بشأن تعرض اللاعب للاعتداء، أكدت المصادر لـ«عكاظ» عدم صحة تلك الأنباء،
حيث حاول لاعبو زاخو التهجم على البليهي داخل الممر، لكن الجهات الأمنية المتواجدة في الموقع نجحت في فرض طوق أمني سريع، والوقوف كحاجز حال دون وصول اللاعبين العراقيين لأي لاعب من صفوف الشباب، ولم يتمكن أي طرف من الوصول للبليهي أو الاعتداء عليه فعلياً بفضل التدخل الأمني الحازم.
"Okaz" learned from its private sources about the behind-the-scenes events and skirmishes that followed the match between Al-Shabab and the Iraqi team Zakho, in the semifinals of the Gulf Clubs Cup, which was decided in favor of "Al-Layth" through penalty kicks after the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw.
The sources revealed that the spark of events began right after the match ended, as footage showed skirmishes and physical altercations breaking out between a group of Iraqi players and Al-Shabab defender Ali Al-Bulaihi. These skirmishes escalated to extend into the corridor leading to the dressing rooms, amidst a state of high tension.
Regarding what is being circulated on social media about the player being assaulted, the sources confirmed to "Okaz" that these reports are not true,
as Zakho players attempted to attack Al-Bulaihi in the corridor, but the security personnel present at the site succeeded in quickly establishing a security cordon, acting as a barrier that prevented the Iraqi players from reaching any Al-Shabab player, and no party was able to reach Al-Bulaihi or physically assault him thanks to the firm security intervention.