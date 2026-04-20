علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها الخاصة بكواليس الأحداث والمناوشات التي أعقبت مواجهة فريق الشباب ونظيره زاخو العراقي، ضمن نصف نهائي كأس الخليج للأندية، التي حسمها «الليث» لصالحه بركلات الترجيح بعد تعادل الفريقين إيجابياً بنتيجة 1-1.


وكشفت المصادر أن شرارة الأحداث بدأت عقب نهاية اللقاء، حيث أظهرت لقطات مصورة وجود مناوشات واشتباكات بالأيدي نشبت بين مجموعة من لاعبي الفريق العراقي ومدافع نادي الشباب علي البليهي. وتطورت هذه المناوشات لتمتد إلى الممر المؤدي لغرف الملابس، وسط حالة من التوتر الشديد.


وحول ما يتم تداوله عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي بشأن تعرض اللاعب للاعتداء، أكدت المصادر لـ«عكاظ» عدم صحة تلك الأنباء،


حيث حاول لاعبو زاخو التهجم على البليهي داخل الممر، لكن الجهات الأمنية المتواجدة في الموقع نجحت في فرض طوق أمني سريع، والوقوف كحاجز حال دون وصول اللاعبين العراقيين لأي لاعب من صفوف الشباب، ولم يتمكن أي طرف من الوصول للبليهي أو الاعتداء عليه فعلياً بفضل التدخل الأمني الحازم.