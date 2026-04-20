"Okaz" learned from its private sources about the behind-the-scenes events and skirmishes that followed the match between Al-Shabab and the Iraqi team Zakho, in the semifinals of the Gulf Clubs Cup, which was decided in favor of "Al-Layth" through penalty kicks after the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw.



The sources revealed that the spark of events began right after the match ended, as footage showed skirmishes and physical altercations breaking out between a group of Iraqi players and Al-Shabab defender Ali Al-Bulaihi. These skirmishes escalated to extend into the corridor leading to the dressing rooms, amidst a state of high tension.



Regarding what is being circulated on social media about the player being assaulted, the sources confirmed to "Okaz" that these reports are not true,



as Zakho players attempted to attack Al-Bulaihi in the corridor, but the security personnel present at the site succeeded in quickly establishing a security cordon, acting as a barrier that prevented the Iraqi players from reaching any Al-Shabab player, and no party was able to reach Al-Bulaihi or physically assault him thanks to the firm security intervention.