أكد وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة رئيس مجلس إدارة صندوق التنمية الزراعية رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للأمن الغذائي المهندس عبدالرحمن الفضلي، أنّ التوجيهات الكريمة الأخيرة من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، بدعم المبادرات الوطنية لتعزيز الأمن الغذائي، تجسِّد حرص القيادة الحكيمة على مواجهة الآثار المترتبة على الأوضاع الحالية في المنطقة، وضمان وفرة السلع الغذائية الأساسية، وتعزيز المخزونات الإستراتيجية، واستمرارية الإمدادات في السوق المحلية.

ورفع الوزير الفضلي الشكر والتقدير للقيادة على هذا الدعم، الذي يعكس اهتمامها المستمر بتقوية منظومة الأمن الغذائي الوطني والحفاظ على استقرارها.

وأوضح الوزير الفضلي أن صندوق التنمية الزراعية يعمل، بالتعاون مع صندوق التنمية الوطني والهيئة العامة للأمن الغذائي، على تنفيذ هذه التوجيهات ضمن منظومة متكاملة تهدف إلى تعزيز الأمن الغذائي ورفع كفاءة سلاسل الإمداد.

وأشار إلى أن الصندوق، بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، سبق أن نفذ –بتوجيهٍ كريم– مبادرات مماثلة في مراحل سابقة لتعزيز المخزونات الإستراتيجية وضمان وفرة السلع الغذائية في الأسواق المحلية، والمحافظة على استقرار سلاسل الإمداد، خصوصاً خلال تداعيات جائحة كورونا والأزمة الروسية الأوكرانية وتأثيراتها على الأسواق العالمية.