The Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Chairman of the Agricultural Development Fund, and Chairman of the General Authority for Food Security, Engineer Abdulrahman Al-Fadli, confirmed that the recent generous directives from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to support national initiatives to enhance food security, embody the leadership's keen interest in addressing the repercussions of the current situation in the region, ensuring the availability of essential food commodities, strengthening strategic stocks, and maintaining supply continuity in the local market.

The minister expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the leadership for this support, which reflects their ongoing concern for strengthening the national food security system and maintaining its stability.

Minister Al-Fadli explained that the Agricultural Development Fund is working, in collaboration with the National Development Fund and the General Authority for Food Security, to implement these directives within a comprehensive system aimed at enhancing food security and improving the efficiency of supply chains.

He pointed out that the fund, in coordination with relevant entities, has previously implemented – under generous directives – similar initiatives in earlier phases to enhance strategic stocks and ensure the availability of food commodities in local markets, while maintaining the stability of supply chains, especially during the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and its impacts on global markets.