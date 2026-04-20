أكد وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة رئيس مجلس إدارة صندوق التنمية الزراعية رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للأمن الغذائي المهندس عبدالرحمن الفضلي، أنّ التوجيهات الكريمة الأخيرة من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، بدعم المبادرات الوطنية لتعزيز الأمن الغذائي، تجسِّد حرص القيادة الحكيمة على مواجهة الآثار المترتبة على الأوضاع الحالية في المنطقة، وضمان وفرة السلع الغذائية الأساسية، وتعزيز المخزونات الإستراتيجية، واستمرارية الإمدادات في السوق المحلية.
ورفع الوزير الفضلي الشكر والتقدير للقيادة على هذا الدعم، الذي يعكس اهتمامها المستمر بتقوية منظومة الأمن الغذائي الوطني والحفاظ على استقرارها.
وأوضح الوزير الفضلي أن صندوق التنمية الزراعية يعمل، بالتعاون مع صندوق التنمية الوطني والهيئة العامة للأمن الغذائي، على تنفيذ هذه التوجيهات ضمن منظومة متكاملة تهدف إلى تعزيز الأمن الغذائي ورفع كفاءة سلاسل الإمداد.
وأشار إلى أن الصندوق، بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، سبق أن نفذ –بتوجيهٍ كريم– مبادرات مماثلة في مراحل سابقة لتعزيز المخزونات الإستراتيجية وضمان وفرة السلع الغذائية في الأسواق المحلية، والمحافظة على استقرار سلاسل الإمداد، خصوصاً خلال تداعيات جائحة كورونا والأزمة الروسية الأوكرانية وتأثيراتها على الأسواق العالمية.
The Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Chairman of the Agricultural Development Fund, and Chairman of the General Authority for Food Security, Engineer Abdulrahman Al-Fadli, confirmed that the recent generous directives from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to support national initiatives to enhance food security, embody the leadership's keen interest in addressing the repercussions of the current situation in the region, ensuring the availability of essential food commodities, strengthening strategic stocks, and maintaining supply continuity in the local market.
The minister expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the leadership for this support, which reflects their ongoing concern for strengthening the national food security system and maintaining its stability.
Minister Al-Fadli explained that the Agricultural Development Fund is working, in collaboration with the National Development Fund and the General Authority for Food Security, to implement these directives within a comprehensive system aimed at enhancing food security and improving the efficiency of supply chains.
He pointed out that the fund, in coordination with relevant entities, has previously implemented – under generous directives – similar initiatives in earlier phases to enhance strategic stocks and ensure the availability of food commodities in local markets, while maintaining the stability of supply chains, especially during the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and its impacts on global markets.