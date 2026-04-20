The developed early warning center at the Public Authority for Food Security showcased its advanced mechanisms for monitoring and analyzing indicators of food supply chains, and its role in enhancing the ability to respond early to local and global changes, during the visit of Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, Engineer Khalid Al-Falih, to the authority's headquarters yesterday.

The visit included a presentation of the modern technologies and smart systems that the center relies on to support decision-making, which contributes to raising the level of readiness and enhancing the sustainability of food security in the Kingdom.

Engineer Abdulrahman Al-Fadli, Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture and Chairman of the Authority's Board of Directors, confirmed that the development of the early warning system is part of the authority's efforts to adopt the best global practices, support the objectives of Vision 2030, and enhance integration among the concerned parties to ensure the stability of food supplies.

For his part, Minister Al-Falih praised the technical and operational development witnessed by the center, emphasizing the importance of these initiatives in supporting the national food security system and the ability to face future challenges efficiently and effectively.