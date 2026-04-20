شهد مركز الإنذار المبكر المطوّر في الهيئة العامة للأمن الغذائي استعراضاً لآليات عمله المتقدمة في رصد وتحليل مؤشرات سلاسل الإمداد الغذائي، ودوره في تعزيز القدرة على الاستجابة المبكرة للمتغيرات المحلية والعالمية، وذلك خلال زيارة وزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء المهندس خالد الفالح لمقر الهيئة، أمس.

وتضمّنت الزيارة عرضاً للتقنيات الحديثة والأنظمة الذكية التي يعتمدها المركز في دعم اتخاذ القرار، بما يسهم في رفع مستوى الجاهزية وتعزيز استدامة الأمن الغذائي في المملكة.

وأكد وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة المهندس عبدالرحمن الفضلي، أن تطوير منظومة الإنذار المبكر يأتي ضمن جهود الهيئة لتبني أفضل الممارسات العالمية، ودعم مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، وتعزيز التكامل بين الجهات المعنية لضمان استقرار الإمدادات الغذائية.

من جانبه، أشاد الوزير الفالح بالتطور التقني والتشغيلي الذي يشهده المركز، مؤكداً أهمية هذه المبادرات في دعم منظومة الأمن الغذائي الوطنية والقدرة على مواجهة التحديات المستقبلية بكفاءة وفاعلية.