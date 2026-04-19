At a moment when approaching the runway seemed like a routine procedure, the scene in the skies over Pune ( 120 kilometers southeast of Bombay) turned into an emergency that required swift intervention, after an Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet lost landing gear efficiency while approaching Pune Airport at 10:25 PM on April 17, resulting in a hard landing that ended with it sliding on the runway and coming to a stop.

Despite a limited fire breaking out after the landing, it was quickly brought under control without spreading, and both pilots successfully ejected safely using their ejection seats, with no injuries reported.

The incident caused the runway to be closed for several hours, while reports confirmed that there were no damages to civilian property, with the possibility of repairing the aircraft despite the damage it sustained.

By the following morning, the runway was reopened and operations resumed normally, after ensuring the safety of the infrastructure and the airport's readiness.