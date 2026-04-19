في لحظة كان فيها الاقتراب من المدرج يبدو إجراءً روتينياً، تحوّل المشهد في سماء بونه (١٢٠ كيلومتراً جنوب شرق بومباي) إلى حالة طارئة استدعت تدخلاً سريعاً، بعد أن فقدت طائرة مقاتلة من طراز سوخوي Su-30MKI تابعة لسلاح الجو الهندي كفاءة جهاز الهبوط أثناء اقترابها من مطار بونه عند الساعة 10:25 مساءً يوم 17 أبريل، ما أدى إلى هبوط قاسٍ انتهى بانزلاقها على المدرج وتوقفها عليه.

ورغم اندلاع حريق محدود عقب الهبوط، تمت السيطرة عليه بسرعة دون امتداده، فيما نجح الطياران في النجاة بسلام باستخدام مقاعد القذف، دون تسجيل أي إصابات.

الحادث تسبب في إغلاق المدرج لعدة ساعات، بينما أكدت التقارير عدم وقوع أي أضرار في الممتلكات المدنية، مع إمكانية إصلاح الطائرة رغم الأضرار التي لحقت بها.

وبحلول صباح اليوم التالي، أعيد فتح المدرج واستؤنفت حركة التشغيل بشكل طبيعي، بعد التأكد من سلامة البنية التحتية وجاهزية المطار.