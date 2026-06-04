The National Center of Meteorology, in its weather report today (Thursday), expects a continued rise in temperatures over parts of the Eastern Province, Medina, and the southern parts of the Tabuk region, while the effect of active winds stirring up dust and sand will continue over parts of those areas as well as parts of the Northern Borders and Al-Jawf regions. Additionally, the opportunity for thunderstorms accompanied by active winds remains present over parts of the Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah regions, which may extend to the southern parts of the highlands of the Medina region.

The report indicated that the surface winds over the Red Sea are northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 17 - 36 km/h in the northern and central parts, and southwesterly to northwesterly at a speed of 10 - 25 km/h in the southern part. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one and a half meters in the northern and central parts, and from half a meter to one meter in the southern part. The sea condition is light to moderate in the northern and central parts, and light in the southern part.

In the Arabian Gulf, the winds are northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 16 - 36 km/h in the northern part, and at a speed of 20 - 40 km/h in the central and southern parts. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one and a half meters in the northern part, and from one meter to two meters in the central and southern parts. The sea condition is light to moderate.