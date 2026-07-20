اتهمت مؤسسة تمكين المرأة اليمنية (YWEF) مليشيا الحوثي بارتكاب واحدة من أوسع حملات استهداف العاملين في المجال الإنساني والدبلوماسي في اليمن. ووفقاً لتقرير صادر عن المؤسسة، تم توثيق 163 جريمة اختطاف واعتقال تعسفي وإخفاء قسري استهدفت موظفين في الأمم المتحدة، والمنظمات الدولية والمحلية، والسفارات والبعثات الدبلوماسية، ضمن ما اعتبره التقرير سياسة ممنهجة هدفت إلى ترهيب المجتمع الدولي وابتزاز المنظمات الإنسانية، وإسكات كل من يعمل خارج منظومة المليشيا.


ويحمّل التقرير، المعنون «المنقذ الضحية»، جماعة الحوثي المسؤولية عن بناء منظومة أمنية استخدمت الاحتجاز التعسفي والإخفاء القسري والتعذيب كأدوات لإحكام السيطرة السياسية والأمنية. وأكد التقرير أن استهداف العاملين في المجال الإنساني لم يكن تجاوزات فردية، بل نهج منظم تطور منذ 2004 واتسع بصورة غير مسبوقة بعد سيطرة الجماعة على صنعاء. وأوضح التقرير أن الضحايا لم يكونوا أطرافاً في النزاع، بل موظفون يؤدون مهام إنسانية ودبلوماسية، بينهم عاملون في وكالات الأمم المتحدة، ومنظمات الإغاثة، ومنظمات المجتمع المدني، وموظفون حاليون وسابقون في بعثات وسفارات أجنبية، وصحفيون وأجانب تعرضوا للاختطاف والاحتجاز بسبب طبيعة عملهم، فيما لا يزال عدد منهم رهن الاحتجاز أو الإخفاء القسري، بينما فقد آخرون حياتهم داخل أماكن الاحتجاز أو بعد تعرضهم للتعذيب.


ويخصص التقرير فصلاً كاملاً للمسؤولية القيادية، ويعرض، استناداً إلى المادة التوثيقية التي جمعها، تسلسلاً للسياسات والقرارات والقيادات التي يرى أنها أسهمت في إدارة أو الإشراف أو إصدار التوجيهات المرتبطة بحملات الاختطاف والاحتجاز. واعتبر التقرير أن الإفلات من المساءلة شجع على استمرار الانتهاكات واتساع نطاقها.


ولا يقف التقرير عند توثيق الانتهاكات منذ 2004، بل يتتبع الجذور التاريخية لما يصفه بـ«سياسة الرهائن» التي تبنتها مليشيا الحوثي، مستعرضاً سلسلة من عمليات اختطاف الأجانب والعاملين الدوليين التي شهدتها محافظة صعدة، بما في ذلك قضية اختطاف الرعايا الفرنسيين، وقضية الأسرة الألمانية، باعتبارها محطات مفصلية في تطور استخدام الرهائن أداة للابتزاز السياسي والأمني.


وذكر التقرير أن استهداف العاملين في المجال الإنساني ألحق ضرراً بالغاً بالمدنيين قبل المؤسسات، وأسهم في تقويض برامج الإغاثة، وتعطيل عمليات إنسانية، وتقليص وجود عدد من المنظمات الدولية، في وقت يعتمد ملايين اليمنيين على المساعدات المنقذة للحياة.


وأكد التقرير أن مراجعة الوقائع والوثائق والشهادات التي جمعها تكشف، بحسب استنتاجاته، أن تلك العمليات لم تكن أحداثاً معزولة، بل شكلت جزءاً من مسار متدرج انتهى بتحويل موظفي الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية والسفارات إلى أهداف مباشرة لحملات الاختطاف والاحتجاز والإخفاء القسري.


ويعرض التقرير أدلة ووثائق وشهادات تربط بين عدد من القيادات والوسطاء المحليين الذين برزت أسماؤهم في ملفات اختطاف الأجانب، ومن بينهم عارف مجلي ومبارك المشن، ويحلل الأدوار التي ينسبها إليهم في إدارة أو تسهيل أو التوسط في بعض تلك الملفات. كما يخلص التقرير إلى وجود مؤشرات قوية، مدعومة بالمادة التوثيقية التي جمعها، على وجود تداخل وتنسيق ميداني في إدارة ملفات الرهائن بين عناصر حوثية وعناصر مرتبطة بتنظيم القاعدة، بما يخدم أهدافاً سياسية وأمنية ومالية مشتركة.


ودعا التقرير إلى فتح تحقيق دولي مستقل لكشف كامل شبكة المسؤوليات ومحاسبة جميع المتورطين. كما دعت مؤسسة تمكين المرأة اليمنية الأمم المتحدة، والدول الأعضاء، ومجلس حقوق الإنسان، وجميع الآليات الدولية المعنية، إلى اتخاذ إجراءات عاجلة للإفراج عن جميع المحتجزين تعسفاً، والكشف عن مصير المخفيين قسراً، وضمان عدم إفلات المسؤولين عن هذه الانتهاكات من المساءلة، مؤكدة أن حماية العمل الإنساني تبدأ بمحاسبة من يستهدف العاملين فيه.


ويقدم التقرير «المنقذ الضحية» توثيقاً يمتد لأكثر من 22 عاماً، ويضم 163 ملفاً توثيقياً للضحايا، إلى جانب تحليل تاريخي وقانوني للمسؤولية القيادية، بهدف دعم جهود العدالة والمساءلة وحماية العاملين في المجال الإنساني والدبلوماسي في اليمن.