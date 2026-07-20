The Yemeni Women Empowerment Foundation (YWEF) has accused the Houthi militia of committing one of the widest campaigns targeting humanitarian and diplomatic workers in Yemen. According to a report issued by the foundation, 163 crimes of kidnapping, arbitrary detention, and enforced disappearance targeting employees of the United Nations, international and local organizations, embassies, and diplomatic missions have been documented, which the report considers a systematic policy aimed at intimidating the international community, extorting humanitarian organizations, and silencing anyone who works outside the militia's framework.



The report, titled "The Rescuer Victim," holds the Houthi group responsible for building a security system that used arbitrary detention, enforced disappearance, and torture as tools to tighten political and security control. The report confirmed that targeting humanitarian workers was not individual transgressions but a systematic approach that has developed since 2004 and expanded unprecedentedly after the group took control of Sana'a. The report clarified that the victims were not parties to the conflict but employees performing humanitarian and diplomatic tasks, including workers in UN agencies, relief organizations, civil society organizations, current and former employees in foreign missions and embassies, journalists, and foreigners who were kidnapped and detained due to the nature of their work, while some of them remain in detention or enforced disappearance, and others lost their lives inside detention facilities or after being subjected to torture.



The report dedicates an entire chapter to leadership responsibility, presenting, based on the documentation it collected, a sequence of policies, decisions, and leaders that it believes contributed to managing, supervising, or issuing directives related to kidnapping and detention campaigns. The report considered that the impunity has encouraged the continuation and expansion of violations.



The report does not stop at documenting violations since 2004 but traces the historical roots of what it describes as the "hostage policy" adopted by the Houthi militia, reviewing a series of kidnappings of foreigners and international workers that took place in Saada Governorate, including the kidnapping of French nationals and the case of the German family, considering them pivotal moments in the evolution of using hostages as a tool for political and security extortion.



The report mentioned that targeting humanitarian workers has caused severe harm to civilians before institutions and contributed to undermining relief programs, disrupting humanitarian operations, and reducing the presence of several international organizations, at a time when millions of Yemenis rely on life-saving assistance.



The report confirmed that reviewing the facts, documents, and testimonies it collected reveals, according to its conclusions, that these operations were not isolated incidents but formed part of a gradual trajectory that ended with turning UN employees, international organizations, and embassies into direct targets for kidnapping, detention, and enforced disappearance campaigns.



The report presents evidence, documents, and testimonies linking several leaders and local intermediaries whose names have emerged in foreign kidnapping files, including Aref Majli and Mubarak Al-Mashan, and analyzes the roles attributed to them in managing, facilitating, or mediating some of those cases. The report concludes that there are strong indicators, supported by the documentation it collected, of overlap and field coordination in managing hostage files between Houthi elements and elements linked to Al-Qaeda, serving common political, security, and financial objectives.



The report called for an independent international investigation to uncover the full network of responsibilities and hold all those involved accountable. The Yemeni Women Empowerment Foundation also urged the United Nations, member states, the Human Rights Council, and all relevant international mechanisms to take urgent action to release all arbitrarily detained individuals, reveal the fate of the forcibly disappeared, and ensure that those responsible for these violations do not escape accountability, emphasizing that protecting humanitarian work begins with holding accountable those who target its workers.



The report "The Rescuer Victim" provides documentation extending over 22 years, including 163 documented files of victims, along with a historical and legal analysis of leadership responsibility, aimed at supporting efforts for justice, accountability, and protecting humanitarian and diplomatic workers in Yemen.