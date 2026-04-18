صدر قرار بتعيين صالح بن عتيق المعيلي وكيلاً لوزارة البلديات والإسكان للموارد البشرية، وذلك ضمن مساعي الوزارة لتعزيز كفاءة العمل وتطوير منظومة الموارد البشرية، بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
ويُعد المعيلي من الكفاءات الإدارية ذات الخبرة في مجالات الموارد البشرية.
A decision has been issued to appoint Saleh bin Ateeq Al-Muaili as the Deputy Minister of Municipalities and Housing for Human Resources, as part of the ministry's efforts to enhance work efficiency and develop the human resources system, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.
Al-Muaili is considered one of the administrative talents with experience in the fields of human resources.