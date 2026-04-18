صدر قرار بتعيين صالح بن عتيق المعيلي وكيلاً لوزارة البلديات والإسكان للموارد البشرية، وذلك ضمن مساعي الوزارة لتعزيز كفاءة العمل وتطوير منظومة الموارد البشرية، بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.


ويُعد المعيلي من الكفاءات الإدارية ذات الخبرة في مجالات الموارد البشرية.