قاد النجم السعودي سعود عبدالحميد فريقه لانس لفوز مثير على ضيفه تولوز بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدفين، في المباراة التي أقيمت مساء (الجمعة) على ملعب «بولار دولولي»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ30 من الدوري الفرنسي.

تولوز يفرض سيطرته بهدفين

فرض تولوز سيطرته على مجريات الشوط الأول، ونجح في افتتاح التسجيل مبكراً عبر كريستيان كاسيرس في الدقيقة السادسة، قبل أن يضيف سيني كومباسا الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 13.

طرد مُبكر

لكن الفريق الضيف تلقى ضربة قوية في الدقيقة 17 بعد طرد لاعبه يان جبوهو، ليكمل اللقاء بعشرة لاعبين.

رأسية سعود تُحيي آمال لانس

وفي الشوط الثاني، عاد لانس بقوة وبدأ «الريمونتادا» عن طريق سعود عبدالحميد الذي قلص الفارق في الدقيقة 61 برأسية مميزة أعادت فريقه إلى أجواء المباراة.

اكتمال «الريمونتادا»

وواصل أصحاب الأرض ضغطهم، ليتمكن أدريان توماسون من إدراك التعادل في الدقيقة 67، قبل أن يُكمل إسماعيل جانيو العودة بهدف الفوز في الدقيقة 90+1.

ترتيب لانس

ويحتل لانس المركز الثاني في جدول ترتيب الدوري الفرنسي برصيد 62 نقطة من 29 مباراة، خلف باريس سان جيرمان متصدر الترتيب بـ63 نقطة من 27 لقاء.