قاد النجم السعودي سعود عبدالحميد فريقه لانس لفوز مثير على ضيفه تولوز بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدفين، في المباراة التي أقيمت مساء (الجمعة) على ملعب «بولار دولولي»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ30 من الدوري الفرنسي.
تولوز يفرض سيطرته بهدفين
فرض تولوز سيطرته على مجريات الشوط الأول، ونجح في افتتاح التسجيل مبكراً عبر كريستيان كاسيرس في الدقيقة السادسة، قبل أن يضيف سيني كومباسا الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 13.
طرد مُبكر
لكن الفريق الضيف تلقى ضربة قوية في الدقيقة 17 بعد طرد لاعبه يان جبوهو، ليكمل اللقاء بعشرة لاعبين.
رأسية سعود تُحيي آمال لانس
وفي الشوط الثاني، عاد لانس بقوة وبدأ «الريمونتادا» عن طريق سعود عبدالحميد الذي قلص الفارق في الدقيقة 61 برأسية مميزة أعادت فريقه إلى أجواء المباراة.
اكتمال «الريمونتادا»
وواصل أصحاب الأرض ضغطهم، ليتمكن أدريان توماسون من إدراك التعادل في الدقيقة 67، قبل أن يُكمل إسماعيل جانيو العودة بهدف الفوز في الدقيقة 90+1.
ترتيب لانس
ويحتل لانس المركز الثاني في جدول ترتيب الدوري الفرنسي برصيد 62 نقطة من 29 مباراة، خلف باريس سان جيرمان متصدر الترتيب بـ63 نقطة من 27 لقاء.
The Saudi star Saud Abdulhamid led his team Lens to a thrilling victory over their guests Toulouse with a score of three goals to two, in the match held on Friday evening at the "Bollaert-Delelis" stadium, as part of the 30th round of the French league.
Toulouse imposes its control with two goals
Toulouse dominated the proceedings in the first half, successfully opening the scoring early through Cristian Casseres in the sixth minute, before Senny Camara added the second goal in the 13th minute.
Early Red Card
However, the visiting team received a major blow in the 17th minute when their player Yan Gbohou was sent off, leaving them to finish the match with ten players.
Saud's Header Revives Lens' Hopes
In the second half, Lens made a strong comeback and started the "remontada" through Saud Abdulhamid, who reduced the deficit in the 61st minute with a remarkable header that brought his team back into the game.
Completing the "Remontada"
The home team continued to apply pressure, allowing Adrien Thomasson to equalize in the 67th minute, before Ismaël Ganago completed the comeback with the winning goal in the 90+1 minute.
Lens' Standing
Lens currently occupies the second position in the French league standings with 62 points from 29 matches, trailing Paris Saint-Germain, who leads the table with 63 points from 27 games.