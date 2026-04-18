The Saudi star Saud Abdulhamid led his team Lens to a thrilling victory over their guests Toulouse with a score of three goals to two, in the match held on Friday evening at the "Bollaert-Delelis" stadium, as part of the 30th round of the French league.

Toulouse imposes its control with two goals

Toulouse dominated the proceedings in the first half, successfully opening the scoring early through Cristian Casseres in the sixth minute, before Senny Camara added the second goal in the 13th minute.

Early Red Card

However, the visiting team received a major blow in the 17th minute when their player Yan Gbohou was sent off, leaving them to finish the match with ten players.

Saud's Header Revives Lens' Hopes

In the second half, Lens made a strong comeback and started the "remontada" through Saud Abdulhamid, who reduced the deficit in the 61st minute with a remarkable header that brought his team back into the game.

Completing the "Remontada"

The home team continued to apply pressure, allowing Adrien Thomasson to equalize in the 67th minute, before Ismaël Ganago completed the comeback with the winning goal in the 90+1 minute.

Lens' Standing

Lens currently occupies the second position in the French league standings with 62 points from 29 matches, trailing Paris Saint-Germain, who leads the table with 63 points from 27 games.