The Egyptian novelist Rania Kamal was subjected to physical assault and the kidnapping of her son by her husband.

Details of the Assault

Rania revealed the details of her husband's assault on her through consecutive posts on her official Instagram account.

She said: "My husband Mohamed Mustafa Zaki Badawi (known as Hamada Badawi), along with his son Omar and daughter Nadine from his ex-wife Samar Mansour, assaulted me inside our marital home, and they also kidnapped my son Haroun without any justification.

She added: "Legal measures have been taken, a report has been filed, and an official medical report has been obtained. When I returned to the marital home, I was surprised to find the apartment key changed, which forced me to break the door and enter my home, where the aforementioned's son (Omar) was inside, and he tried to prevent me from being in my own home."

Seizure of Personal Belongings

Rania explained that her husband seized some of her personal belongings, which led her to file a report against him for harassment. She said: "The next morning, the accused came again and seized several personal belongings, cash, gold jewelry, and attempted to move the remaining items. Accordingly, a harassment report was filed, and all necessary legal measures were taken to protect my rights and belongings. We also approached the public prosecutor, and indeed, the residence was recovered, and my son Haroun was handed over to me."

She added: "My husband refuses to pay the due expenses, including medical and custody costs, despite court rulings in this regard. He has also contacted me through his son Omar, attempting to negotiate my withdrawal from the assault incident in exchange for committing to support my son Haroun and granting him his rights, which I refuse. This has been documented as part of the legal proceedings, and I hold my husband Mohamed Mustafa Zaki Badawi (known as Hamada Badawi) and his children from his ex-wife Samar Mansour—Mustafa, Omar, Nadine, and Marwan—fully responsible for any harm that may come to me or my son Haroun at any time, in light of the aforementioned incidents."

Proof of the Assault

Rania Kamal documented the assault against her through a video posted on her official Instagram account, commenting: "I came back from outside to find my son's father Mohamed Mustafa Zaki Badawi and his son Marwan from his ex-wife Samar Mansour, broke the apartment door, took part of the marital belongings, broke the door of my bedroom, and took a gold chain and two bags of my clothes, and destroyed my personal belongings, even though I have a protection order and a non-harassment order for myself and the marital belongings, and he tells me that Egypt is his. The question here is: Is he above the law or is the law above everyone!?"