تعرضت الكاتبة الروائية المصرية رانيا كمال للاعتداء الجسدي واختطاف نجلها من قبل زوجها.

تفاصيل الاعتداء

وكشفت رانيا تفاصيل اعتداء زوجها عليها من خلال منشورات متتالية عبر حسابها الرسمي على إنستغرام.

وقالت رانيا: "قام كلٌ من زوجي محمد مصطفى زكي بدوي (وشهرته حماده بدوي)، وبرفقته نجله عمر وابنته نادين من طليقته سمر منصور، بالتعدي عليّ داخل مسكن الزوجية، كما قاموا بخطف نجلي هارون دون وجه حق.

وأضافت: «تم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة، وتحرير إثبات حالة واستخراج تقرير طبي رسمي، وعند عودتي لمسكن الزوجية، فوجئت بتغيير مفتاح الشقة، ما اضطرني لكسر الباب والدخول لمسكني، حيث تواجد نجل المذكور (عمر) بالداخل، وحاول منعي من التواجد بمسكني».

الاستيلاء على المتعلقات الشخصية

وأوضحت رانيا أن زوجها قام بالاستيلاء على بعض متعلقاتها الشخصية، ما جعلها تقوم بعمل محضر عدم تعرض ضده، وقالت: «في صباح اليوم التالي قام المشكو في حقهم بالحضور مرة أخرى والاستيلاء على عدد من المتعلقات الشخصية، والمبالغ المالية، والمصوغات الذهبية، ومحاولة نقل باقي المنقولات، وعليه، تم تحرير محضر عدم تعرض واتخاذ كافة الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة للحفاظ على الحقوق والمنقولات، كما تم التوجه إلى النائب العام، وبالفعل تم استرداد المسكن واستلام نجلي هارون».

وأضافت: «زوجي يمتنع عن سداد النفقات المستحقة، بما في ذلك مصاريف العلاج والحضانة، رغم صدور أحكام قضائية بذلك، كما تم التواصل معي عن طريق نجله عمر، ومساومتي على التنازل عن واقعة التعدي، مقابل الالتزام بالإنفاق على نجلي هارون ومنحه حقوقه، وهو ما أرفضه، وتم إثبات ذلك ضمن الإجراءات القانونية، وأُحمّل المسؤولية الكاملة عن أي ضرر قد يلحق بي أو بنجلي هارون في أي وقت لكلٍ من زوجي محمد مصطفى زكي بدوي (وشهرته حماده بدوي)، وأبنائه من طليقته سمر منصور، وهم: مصطفى، عمر، نادين، ومروان، وذلك في ضوء الوقائع المشار إليها».

إثبات الاعتداء

وأثبتت رانيا كمال واقعة التعدي عليها من خلال فيديو مصور عبر حسابها الرسمي على إنستغرام، وعلقت قائلة: «رجعت من بره لقيت أبو ابني محمد مصطفى زكي بدوي وابنه مروان من طليقته سمر منصور، كسروا باب الشقة وأخذوا جزء من المنقولات الزوجية وكسروا باب غرفة نومي وأخذوا سلسلة ذهب وشنطتين ملابس خاصة بي، ومكسر متعلقاتي الشخصية، مع أن معايا تمكين ومعايا عدم تعرض ليا وللمنقولات الزوجية، وبيقولي مصر دي بتاعتي، السؤال هنا: هو فوق القانون ولا القانون فوق الكل!؟».